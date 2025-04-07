5 Dundee United talking points: Are Tangerines destined for Europe?

Sam Dalby notched his 14th goal of a scintillating season to give Dundee United a 1-0 victory over 10-man Hearts on Sunday.

The Jambos bossed the first period, only for the dismissal of teenage striker James Wilson to turn the game on its head.

And United pressed home that numerical advantage after the break when Dalby produced a sumptuous header to secure all three points and keep the Tangerines on the coattails of Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Courier Sport was in the capital to analyse the action.

Sam Cleall-Harding survives baptism of fire

When it was suggested that Sam Cleall-Harding might be handed his Dundee United debut against Ross County, Jim Goodwin emphasised that “we need to be careful with younger players, in terms of when we give them the opportunity”.

The United gaffer probably didn’t mean away at Hearts, charged with taming the livewire Elton Kabangu…and with five minute’s notice.

But when duty called, Cleall-Harding did not flinch.

There was one slip-up, when he misjudged the flight of a high ball to allow Kabangu to scamper through on goal, but Jack Walton bailed out the teenage defender with a splendid low save.

Other than that, the Scotland U/21 international was solid. Only Declan Gallagher – absolutely outstanding at the heart of United’s back-three, it must be said – made more clearances in the first period than Cleall-Harding’s tally of five.

He kept things simple, was aggressive and proactive, and never shirked a challenge.

In challenging circumstances, Cleall-Harding proved that his burgeoning reputation at Tannadice is entirely justified.

The turning point

Who’d be a referee?

Pilloried when you get a decision wrong.

And when you get a decision right? Still pilloried.

While it is possible to nit-pick every minor call he made, referee Nick Walsh only had one match-defining moment to oversee – and got it bang on. However, his every action from that point onwards was greeted by a cacophony of jeers.

Hearts kid Wilson did not launch into his challenge on Luca Stephenson with any malice or intent, but it was undoubtedly reckless. His high, straight leg made contact with the United man’s shin.

There is simply no debate to be had regarding whether that is a red card in 2025 and credit to Walsh for calling it in real time when it is so easy to lean on the safety blanket of VAR.

And it was the moment that changed the game.

A Hearts opener appeared a matter of time prior to Wilson’s dismissal, with the Jambos smothering the United midfield due to their diamond shape providing an extra man in the engine room.

Kabangu, Wilson, Jorge Grant, Blair Spittal and Sander Kartum all tested Walton – and you could see the Tangerines creaking. After the red, United were able to stem the tide.

Déjà vu as Goodwin tweak wins it

For the second success week, Goodwin must take some credit for a decisive substitution.

Against County, the introduction of Louis Moult in place of Craig Sibbald piled the pressure on the Staggies and ultimately led to the only goal of the game.

At Tynecastle, he introduced Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski and Glenn Middleton just prior to the hour-mark, and within 10 minutes the latter had teed up Dalby’s decisive moment of magic.

You could argue the alteration was a long time coming.

For the opening 15 minutes of the second half, United were playing three centre-backs up against one attacker (Kabangu), all the while still failing to gain any control of the midfield.

However, it’s a results business and Goodwin’s call – and its timing – is justified by the three points heading back to Tayside.

Sam Dalby proves his worth once more

Dalby’s clinical finishing has become normalised.

However, even by his lofty standards, that winner was a bit special.

While Middleton’s work was laudable, the delivery was a little behind the on-loan Wrexham man, who had no right to contort his body and direct a header from 10 yards past the best Scottish goalkeeper of this generation.

It was impressive that he even managed to angle an effort on target; but to find the net and leave Craig Gordon rooted to the spot? Magnificent.

It was rich reward for a selfless showing.

Dalby contested 28 duels over the course of the contest – rather exemplifying how often United sought to use him as an out-ball. For context Jamie McCart (22), Declan Gallagher (16) and James Penrice (15) were the only players even close to that tally.

United have managed to recruit a talismanic, technically adept finisher who is humble enough to put in an almighty shift every single game.

Dalby is now one goal behind Simon Murray and Daizen Maida in the charts.

And while United fans may not universally welcome the assertion, it’s great to have two strikers from the Dundee clubs battling it out with Celtic’s Maeda – and the creative riches from which he benefits – to be crowned top scorer in the Premiership.

Europe is tantalisingly achievable – can United get there under their own steam?

United’s campaign is already a success.

Securing top six football is a superb achievement in their maiden season back in the Premiership – especially given the tight rein on finances now being employed.

And continental qualification is a tantalising possibility.

The victory over Hearts affords the Tangerines an eight-point buffer in fifth place, with just 18 points left to play for.

Should either Celtic or Aberdeen (based on current positions) win the Scottish Cup, that will be enough for a Europa Conference League second qualification round spot.

However, United would rather not be beholden to the fortunes of another.

They are just two points behind Aberdeen and three adrift of Hibs – both of whom have expectations and budgets well above the Terrors – and can approach the post-split fixtures in a pressure-free frame of mind.

But having rediscovered their penchant for clean sheets and grinding out wins, they can also approach them with confidence.

There could be a blockbuster finale in store.