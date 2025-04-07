Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United stalwart after faultless Tynecastle showing: ‘Lesser characters would have been out for weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United stalwart after faultless Tynecastle showing: ‘Lesser characters would have been out for weeks’

Declan Gallagher was terrific at the heart of the United defence at Tynecastle.

Declan Gallagher, left, was pivotal to a super team effort in the capital
Declan Gallagher, left, was outstanding beside Adegboyega, centre, and Cleall-Harding. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has hailed the character of Declan Gallagher after the experienced defender declared himself fit to face Hearts.

The Scotland international was immense for Dundee United at Tynecastle, making more clearances (10) than any other player on the pitch and leading by example alongside two youthful centre-backs.

With Sam-Cleall Harding making his Tangerines debut and right-sided Emmanuel Adegboyega charged with operating on the left of a back-three, Gallagher’s communication and organisational skills were on full show.

His faultless performance was even more impressive given he was expected to miss out on the journey to Gorgie due to slight ankle ligament damage sustained during the recent international break.

However, Gallagher had other thoughts.

Declan Gallagher wins another high ball against Elton Kabangu.
Gallagher wins another high ball against Kabangu. Image: SNS

“When Deccy picked up the injury, I think we all feared the worst,” conceded Goodwin. “But thankfully the scan showed that it wasn’t too serious.

“Still, I think lesser characters would probably have been out for another couple of weeks, but such is the strength of Gall that he wants to contribute. He made himself available for the Hearts game.

“If an experienced player like that tells me he can get through the game, then I take their word for it.

“I thought he was outstanding on Sunday. He had to be because he had two young centre-halves around him. It was really important that he used his experience to talk those two guys through the game, particularly Sam (Cleall-Harding).”

“No coincidence”

Goodwin also reserved praise for another of United’s experienced campaigners, with captain Ross Docherty again excellent in the heart of the Tangerines’ engine room.

United have now won 10 of the 16 Premiership games in which Docherty has featured (62.5%), compared to just THREE of the 16 he has missed (18.75%).

Skipper Ross Docherty jumps for joy into the arms of Sam Dalby
Skipper Ross Docherty jumps for joy into the arms of Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

Ross Docherty managed to play 90 minutes back-to-back in the middle of the pitch and was outstanding,” lauded Goodwin.

“I don’t think it is a coincidence that we’ve looked so organised and disciplined in the last two games with him back in the centre.”

Meanwhile, addressing the absence of Vicko Sevelj, who missed out due to a slight muscle strain, Goodwin added: “He picked up an injury during training. But it’s nothing serious.

“We possibly could have pushed him but, with the results on Saturday confirming our top six place, we decided that the best approach was to leave Vicko out – although he wanted to play through it.

“Had he played against Hearts, he probably would have done more damage.

“I’m delighted that the group could get through the game without such an influential player.”

Conversation