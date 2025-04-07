Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United stalwart after faultless Tynecastle showing: ‘Lesser characters would have been out for weeks’

Jim Goodwin has hailed the character of Declan Gallagher after the experienced defender declared himself fit to face Hearts.

The Scotland international was immense for Dundee United at Tynecastle, making more clearances (10) than any other player on the pitch and leading by example alongside two youthful centre-backs.

With Sam-Cleall Harding making his Tangerines debut and right-sided Emmanuel Adegboyega charged with operating on the left of a back-three, Gallagher’s communication and organisational skills were on full show.

His faultless performance was even more impressive given he was expected to miss out on the journey to Gorgie due to slight ankle ligament damage sustained during the recent international break.

However, Gallagher had other thoughts.

“When Deccy picked up the injury, I think we all feared the worst,” conceded Goodwin. “But thankfully the scan showed that it wasn’t too serious.

“Still, I think lesser characters would probably have been out for another couple of weeks, but such is the strength of Gall that he wants to contribute. He made himself available for the Hearts game.

“If an experienced player like that tells me he can get through the game, then I take their word for it.

“I thought he was outstanding on Sunday. He had to be because he had two young centre-halves around him. It was really important that he used his experience to talk those two guys through the game, particularly Sam (Cleall-Harding).”

“No coincidence”

Goodwin also reserved praise for another of United’s experienced campaigners, with captain Ross Docherty again excellent in the heart of the Tangerines’ engine room.

United have now won 10 of the 16 Premiership games in which Docherty has featured (62.5%), compared to just THREE of the 16 he has missed (18.75%).

“Ross Docherty managed to play 90 minutes back-to-back in the middle of the pitch and was outstanding,” lauded Goodwin.

“I don’t think it is a coincidence that we’ve looked so organised and disciplined in the last two games with him back in the centre.”

Meanwhile, addressing the absence of Vicko Sevelj, who missed out due to a slight muscle strain, Goodwin added: “He picked up an injury during training. But it’s nothing serious.

“We possibly could have pushed him but, with the results on Saturday confirming our top six place, we decided that the best approach was to leave Vicko out – although he wanted to play through it.

“Had he played against Hearts, he probably would have done more damage.

“I’m delighted that the group could get through the game without such an influential player.”