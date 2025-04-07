LEE WILKIE: I saw Dundee United’s Sam Cleall-Harding compared to me – here’s my advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: I saw Dundee United’s Sam Cleall-Harding compared to me – here’s my advice

The Scotland U/21 international made his Tangerines debut in the big win at Hearts.

Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
Sam Cleall-Harding made his Dundee United debut at Hearts. Image: Dundee United FC
By Lee Wilkie

A top six finish on their return to Premiership football is a superb achievement for Jim Goodwin and Dundee United.

With the gap they have now opened up on Hearts it looks like it will be even better than just top six.

European football next season is a distinct possibility.

And this United side will have no fear of the other sides in the top half.

They’ve beaten Aberdeen and Hibs this season and have drawn at Rangers.

United are a tough unit to break down and that will stand them in good stead in the six games remaining.

Sam Dalby was the United match-winner yet again
Sam Dalby was the United match-winner yet again. Image: SNS

There is room for improvement, no doubt, but there is real character there.

The response from the derby defeat has shown that clearly. You can imagine the sorts of conversations they had behind the scenes after that one.

But United have come back with two 1-0 wins away from home and sailed into the top six.

Doing so with completely different defences in two tough trips.

Sam Cleall-Harding

Declan Gallagher was injured, Emmanuel Adegoyeba suspended then Vicko Sevelj was out at Hearts and Ross Graham pulled out in the warm-up.

So it was Sam Cleall-Harding’s turn.

A big moment for a young player to make his debut. The pressure was on but he dealt with it well.

It can’t go much better on debut than keeping a clean sheet at Tynecastle.

Cleall-Harding manfully holds off the threatening Elton Kabangu
Cleall-Harding manfully holds off the threatening Elton Kabangu. Image: SNS

He was up against some of the top strikers in the country and it was a huge learning curve for him.

I think it being a last-minute decision with Graham’s injury in the warm-up maybe helped.

There are a lot of young footballers who maybe have notice of their place in the team and end up thinking themselves out of a performance, overthinking things the night before and the like, getting nervous.

Instead he’s been able to go straight into a game and allowed his natural ability to come through.

Mulgrew comparison

I also heard he’d been compared to me pre-match by Charlie Mulgrew!

It took me by surprise, I don’t know if many viewers on Premier Sports actually remembered the way I played! Or John Kennedy.

Guys like myself and John Kennedy, an excellent player, it was all about defending. Doing your job for the team, which was pretty much just about stopping the other side.

Modern football expects defenders to be able to play out from the back and it looks like Sam, as well as being big and able to defend, can play a bit too.

I know Sam has had a bad knee injury to come back from – maybe that’s where the comparison comes!

Lee Wilkie
Lee Wilkie in action for Dundee in 2003. Image: SNS

I know when I was a young player coming through I was very rash, very raw. I just wanted to tackle everything and everybody every chance I got.

People probably noticed that.

You realise very quickly when you step up the levels that you get nowhere near as much time on the ball, you are up against better players and need to move the ball quickly.

I would get caught out early on and that experience will come with games.

The prime example for Sam is Ross Graham. He’s a young defender who has found the balance you need at this level very quickly.

It will be interesting to see who gets the nod next weekend.

St Johnstone will come to Tannadice full of confidence after beating Celtic.

United should be bullish going into this one but they can’t afford to take it lightly.

