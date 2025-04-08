Inside Sam Cleall-Harding’s shock Dundee United debut: The 5 minute warning and Jim Goodwin’s final message

Sam Cleall-Harding was part of the Tangerine Army when Dundee United last brought European football to Tannadice.

Less than three years on, the die-hard Arab is determined to play his part in a return to continental competition.

Cleall-Harding, who has been on the books of United since the age of seven, saw his boyhood dream come true on Sunday when he was handed a senior debut against Hearts.

Having been drafted into the starting line-up as a late replacement for Ross Graham, the Scotland U/21 international produced a nerveless showing as the Tangerines kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory.

United now boast an eight-point buffer to sixth and, should one of the Premiership’s top four win the Scottish Cup, then fifth spot will be enough to seal European qualification. Meanwhile, catching Aberdeen and Hibs remains a realistic goal.

And with fond memories of the Terrors’ stirring home win over AZ Alkmaar in 2022 – before things went rather pear shaped in the Netherlands – Cleall-Harding would love to experience that stage as a player.

“We know the season’s not done and there are still European places to play for,” said Cleall-Harding, echoing his manager’s sentiments. “We’ll be looking to get into a European spot, 100%

“That would be massive for the club, the fans and the players – and we KNOW we can achieve it.

“The last time we were in Europe was a brilliant experience at Tannadice and, as a fan, it was something I’ve had never watched United do before.

“Getting back there is what we’re aiming to do.”

Five minute warning

While there was one hairy moment in Gorgie – Elton Kabangu sneaking behind Cleall-Harding to test Jack Walton – the teenager looked largely assured and confident at one of the most traditionally challenging venues in Scottish football.

That is testament to his mentality, given he only found out he was starting five minutes before kick-off.

“There was a little talk before the game that Rossco was feeling it a wee bit, but I only got told after the warm-up that it was for definite,” said Cleall-Harding. “It was a really proud moment.

“But I only had about five minutes to think: right, I’m starting, and I need to give my “A” game. I thought I did that. I’m happy with the win and happy with my performance.

“We did all the analysis stuff on Saturday, so I knew what we had to do. The gaffer (Jim Goodwin) just told me to go and enjoy it – and that I earned my spot to be here, so go and prove it.”

He added: “I had my mum, dad and girlfriend there. A few of my mates were probably up there as well.

“Since I was brought back (from a loan spell with Kelty Hearts), they’ve been at every home and away match. They were just desperate for me to get some game time. But I think it was a bit of a shock when they saw me starting!”

Special moment

Although Cleall-Harding was replaced after an hour – to accommodate a change of shape, rather than a reflection on his performance – he was given centre-stage by his teammates at full-time.

As the squad took the acclaim of the travelling United support, he was shoved forward to receive a special roar.

“That was a really good moment,” he smiled. “It was nice to give something back to the fans. We appreciate them travelling down to Edinburgh and that was a special moment.”