EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – ‘I heard a crack and thought my season was over’

As Declan Gallagher hit the turf at the Hibernian Training Centre, the Dundee United defender was certain his season was over.

An audible crack hung in the air as teammates and opponents rushed to his aid.

A broken ankle? Serious ligament damage?

A casual bounce game in leafy East Lothian during the last international hiatus appeared destined to cost United one of their most influential players for the run-in.

“Nine days before the Hearts game, I was in a (protective) boot leaving the training ground at Hibs and I thought my season was over,” Gallagher told Courier Sport.

“It was just the way I landed, and I heard a crack – some sort of crack.

“The boys were coming into the changing room after the game. Nicky Cadden, who I played with at Livingston, came in to check on me, talking about hearing that crack, and I told them: ‘It’s not looking great.'”

However, a subsequent scan showed relatively minor ligament damage, prompting a huge sigh of relief at Tannadice given they already lost Kevin Holt in the winter transfer window.

He smiled: “Now, I’m thinking that crack must’ve been a tree branch or something!”

Even so, his return against Hearts on Sunday defied even the most optimistic of predictions.

“Thankfully the medical staff here – Marcin (Szostak, physio) and the docs – got me in for an MRI the very same day and it showed that it was just ligament damage,” he continued.

“I was choking to be up in Ross County, but the ankle just wasn’t right. It wouldn’t have been good for the team or me.

“But I’m glad that I could get back for Hearts, especially with the niggles that Vicko (Sevelj) and Ross Graham have picked up because of how hard they are working.

“Everyone is part of the walking wounded now, so I was glad that I could play my part.”

United’s flying machines

The Scotland international was outstanding in the centre of United’s makeshift back-three against the Jambos, helping to talk debutant Sam Cleall-Harding and Emmanuel Adegboyega – playing on his weaker side – through a testing clash.

“Having Sam (Cleall-Harding) and Manny (Adegboyega) either side is perfect because the both of them are absolute flying machines,” he continued. “I can chill out!

“I just love talking to players, and when you have boys like Sam and Manny, they actually listen. Some boys might not listen to you, but these two just love to learn and improve.

“They love to take new things from the game, and I thought Sam was excellent.

“Because Manny has played a full season, you can forget how young he is but he was excellent as well, playing on the left-hand side which is not his comfortable position.”

No Cleall-Harding fears

While keen not to overlook the performance of Adegboyega, Gallagher was fulsome in his praise for “warrior” Cleall-Harding.

He is adamant there was no hint of trepidation among the United stars when Cleall-Harding was called upon to replace Ross Graham just five minutes before kick-off, while offering an insight into the qualities and character of the teenager.

“Sam is unbelievable,” lauded Gallagher. “We’ve known that for a long time. He’s had to wait a long time to get his chance, but he’s deserved it. In training every day, everybody can see what a good a player he is.

“To come in with five minute’s notice just shows the character that Sam is. He’s a quiet boy about the changing room. He works hard every day, never makes a fuss and gets on with everything.

“But when the time comes, he absolutely crunches everybody in training! He’s a warrior. That’s why the boys love him, and that’s why no-one feared when the big man stepped in with five minutes to go.”