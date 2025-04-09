EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – ‘I heard a crack and thought my season was over’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – ‘I heard a crack and thought my season was over’

Gallagher returned to action well ahead of schedule at the weekend.

Dundee United stalwart and vice-captain Declan Gallagher
Dundee United stalwart and vice-captain Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

As Declan Gallagher hit the turf at the Hibernian Training Centre, the Dundee United defender was certain his season was over.

An audible crack hung in the air as teammates and opponents rushed to his aid.

A broken ankle? Serious ligament damage?

A casual bounce game in leafy East Lothian during the last international hiatus appeared destined to cost United one of their most influential players for the run-in.

“Nine days before the Hearts game, I was in a (protective) boot leaving the training ground at Hibs and I thought my season was over,” Gallagher told Courier Sport.

“It was just the way I landed, and I heard a crack – some sort of crack.

“The boys were coming into the changing room after the game. Nicky Cadden, who I played with at Livingston, came in to check on me, talking about hearing that crack, and I told them: ‘It’s not looking great.'”

Declan Gallagher wins another high ball against Elton Kabangu.
Gallagher wins a high ball against Elton Kabangu. Image: SNS

However, a subsequent scan showed relatively minor ligament damage, prompting a huge sigh of relief at Tannadice given they already lost Kevin Holt in the winter transfer window.

He smiled: “Now, I’m thinking that crack must’ve been a tree branch or something!”

Even so, his return against Hearts on Sunday defied even the most optimistic of predictions.

“Thankfully the medical staff here – Marcin (Szostak, physio) and the docs – got me in for an MRI the very same day and it showed that it was just ligament damage,” he continued.

“I was choking to be up in Ross County, but the ankle just wasn’t right. It wouldn’t have been good for the team or me.

“But I’m glad that I could get back for Hearts, especially with the niggles that Vicko (Sevelj) and Ross Graham have picked up because of how hard they are working.

“Everyone is part of the walking wounded now, so I was glad that I could play my part.”

United’s flying machines

The Scotland international was outstanding in the centre of United’s makeshift back-three against the Jambos, helping to talk debutant Sam Cleall-Harding and Emmanuel Adegboyega – playing on his weaker side – through a testing clash.

Dundee United loan star Emmanuel Adegboyega points at the camera
Emmanuel Adegboyega, one of Dundee United’s ‘flying machines’ at the back. Image: SNS

“Having Sam (Cleall-Harding) and Manny (Adegboyega) either side is perfect because the both of them are absolute flying machines,” he continued. “I can chill out!

“I just love talking to players, and when you have boys like Sam and Manny, they actually listen. Some boys might not listen to you, but these two just love to learn and improve.

“They love to take new things from the game, and I thought Sam was excellent.

“Because Manny has played a full season, you can forget how young he is but he was excellent as well, playing on the left-hand side which is not his comfortable position.”

No Cleall-Harding fears

While keen not to overlook the performance of Adegboyega, Gallagher was fulsome in his praise for “warrior” Cleall-Harding.

He is adamant there was no hint of trepidation among the United stars when Cleall-Harding was called upon to replace Ross Graham just five minutes before kick-off, while offering an insight into the qualities and character of the teenager.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher, left, passes on some pre-match advice to Sam Cleall-Harding
Gallagher, left, passes on some pre-match advice to Cleall-Harding. Image: SNS

“Sam is unbelievable,” lauded Gallagher. “We’ve known that for a long time. He’s had to wait a long time to get his chance, but he’s deserved it. In training every day, everybody can see what a good a player he is.

“To come in with five minute’s notice just shows the character that Sam is. He’s a quiet boy about the changing room. He works hard every day, never makes a fuss and gets on with everything.

“But when the time comes, he absolutely crunches everybody in training! He’s a warrior. That’s why the boys love him, and that’s why no-one feared when the big man stepped in with five minutes to go.”

