Dundee United duo sent for injury scans as Jim Goodwin guards against ‘anything sinister’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United duo sent for injury scans as Jim Goodwin guards against ‘anything sinister’

Ross Graham and Vicko Sevelj missed out at Tynecastle.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Ross Graham and Vicko Sevelj have been sent for precautionary scans after missing out on Dundee United’s 1-0 victory over Hearts on Sunday.

Graham suffered a slight recurrence of a persistent hamstring issue mere minutes before kick-off at Tynecastle, with fellow Tannadice academy graduate Sam Cleall-Harding performing admirably in his stead.

Sevelj, a strong contender for the Terrors’ player of the year, suffered a slight hip knock in training last week and United boss Jim Goodwin opted not to risk the combative Croatian.

Goodwin remains confident that neither player will miss a sustained run of games – particularly given the two-week hiatus which follows Saturday’s encounter with St Johnstone – but is taking no chances.

Ross Graham celebrates the defining moment of a tight contest
Graham, pictured, and Sevelj both missed out. Image: SNS

“Both guys are going to be getting scans this week,” he confirmed.

For Ross, it’s a reoccurrence of the hamstring injury that kept him out recently and Vicko’s is an issue at the top of the thigh, into the hip.

“We don’t think they are anything too serious, but we just want to cover all bases and make sure that we do things properly. We want to be absolutely sure that there’s nothing more sinister within those injuries.

“If the guys don’t make this weekend against St Johnstone, I would like to think that they will be back in time for the first game after the split.”

Dundee United No2 Lee Sharp, shares a joke with Vicko Sevelj
Sevelj, pictured, has been a key man all season. Image: SNS

Goodwin: Babunski ‘probably the best’ technically at United

Meanwhile, Goodwin has backed David Babunski to make his mark during the run-in after the classy midfielder was afforded his first appearance since February 26 – and his longest outing since December 29.

Babunski entered the fray alongside Kristijan Trapanovski and Glenn Middleton after an hour at Tynecastle and, while the Terrors struggled to take control of the engine room, the Macedonian playmaker had a couple of bright moments.

David Babunski was a constant threat against County
Babunski, pictured, seemed destined to be a key man for United following a bright start. Image: SNS

“David was very influential at the beginning of the season and no doubt he’ll get minutes between now and the end of the season,” said Goodwin.

“He’ll be frustrated with his lack of game time, but he’s been a very important player for us over the course of the campaign.

“I think all the games of late have been real dogfights and battles; games that are not necessarily suited to the type of game that David enjoys.

“On Sunday, with the extra man that we had, I brought on Crag Sibbald and Babunski on to shore up that midfield area, and to get on the ball and keep possession. I don’t think we got those two on the ball enough – but David is a quality player.

“Technically, he is probably the best player within the group, in terms of what he can do on the ball.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Inside Sam Cleall-Harding's shock Dundee United debut: The 5 minute warning and Jim Goodwin's…
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
LEE WILKIE: I saw Dundee United's Sam Cleall-Harding compared to me - here's my…
Declan Gallagher, left, was pivotal to a super team effort in the capital
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United stalwart after faultless Tynecastle showing: 'Lesser characters would have…
The delighted Dundee United fans hail their heroes
5 Dundee United talking points: Are Tangerines destined for Europe?
Sam Dalby was the United match-winner yet again
'Greedy' Jim Goodwin eyeing Europe as Dundee United boss reveals hotel message to inspire…
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Dundee United secure Premiership top six football – with helping hand from the Dee
12
Will Ferry, left, and boss Jim Goodwin at Tannadice
Dundee United star man walking suspension tightrope as two-match ban looms
Ross Docherty in action when Dundee United last faced Hearts
Ross Docherty responds after Jim Goodwin laid down Dundee United contract gauntlet
Ross Graham, featured, was the match-winner when Dundee United and Hearts met in Gorgie earlier this season.
Dundee United urged to pile pressure on Hearts as Jambos face 'must-win' demand
Jack Walton, Dundee United, Walton takes the acclaim in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton revels in sweet celebrations as Dundee United clean sheet king opens…
3

Conversation