Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics

The Tangerines' plans for next season can accelerate after top six qualification.

Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
United boss Jim Goodwin Image: .SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s soon-to-be out of contract stars are set to receive some certainty regarding their futures in the coming days and weeks, boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

The likes of Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty, Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton are among a host of Tannadice players who are sweating over their futures.

Goodwin has previously stated that talks would remain on ice until top six football was assured – affording the Terrors more clarity over their budget for next season.

That was achieved last weekend and, while there is still plenty to play for this term, it means Goodwin can start to cast tentative glances towards the 2025/26 campaign.

Ross Docherty in action when Dundee United last faced Hearts
Docherty is among those United players out of contract this summer. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’ve had conversations with players since January – but we haven’t been able to over-commit to anything,” explained Goodwin.

“Now that we do know (that top six is assured), those conversations will speed up a little bit and I hope we’ll get some clearer ideas of what is going to happen.

“We can sit down, look at what the budgets are going to look like and start having those conversations with players. We need to speak to the players that we have here because they’re the most important ones to me.

They’ve all been great for us as a club over the last couple of seasons and we need to be fair.”

Strengthening the group

Nevertheless, Goodwin has confirmed that the wheels are already well in motion as United seek to strengthen their group for next season – a process uninterrupted by the shock exit of head of recruitment Michael Cairney.

Dundee United recruitment chief Michael Cairney.
United’s outgoing recruitment chief Michael Cairney. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

“Trying to get business done early is really important,” added Goodwin. “We’ve already identified some really good talent.

“We’ve got a number of players out of contract and several loan players will be returning to their parent clubs. So, we’re going to have another big summer transfer window where we need to do a significant bit of business.

“That’s to make sure that we’re better than this season. That’s always the challenge; to improve, keep moving the bar and making progress. That’s what we need to do now.”

Substance over style

Meanwhile, Goodwin insists his Dundee United side will continue to unapologetically focus on excelling at the basics after claiming an 11th clean sheet in 32 league matches this season.

The Tangerines’ 1-0 victory over Hearts on Sunday was far from a classic but characterised the shape, grit and defensive nous that has provided the bedrock to their success throughout this season.

And, as has often been the case, it was the talismanic Sam Dalby who produced the defining moment at the other end.

Goodwin is not deaf to the criticism United’s style can attract – but won’t be changing his philosophy on the game.

The Dundee United players take the acclaim of their supporters
The United players take the acclaim of their supporters following another gutsy win. Image: SNS

“I’m a little bit old school and sometimes get criticised for it,” acknowledged the United boss, who is toasting qualification for the top six for the first time in his management career.

“But I really do believe in doing the basics as a team. I think setting a team up to be organised and disciplined – and to keep harping on about concentration levels and decision making – is a huge part of the game.

“If you look at any league all over Europe, the teams that tend to be near the top of the table have got very good defensive records.

“Of course, we want to score more goals, we’d like to be more creative and be involved in 4-3 thrillers every now and again. But, from a manager’s perspective, clean sheets are vital to any success you have.”

Conversation