EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher outlines contract hope as Dundee United defender reveals coaching duties

Gallagher, 34, is among a host of players with deals expiring this summer.

Declan Gallagher is all smiles at Dundee United.
Declan Gallagher is all smiles at Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Declan Gallagher has left Dundee United chiefs in no doubt that he wants to extend his stay at Tannadice – as he takes his first steps in coaching with the Terrors.

Gallagher, 34, is one of several United stars who are out of contract in June, with Jim Goodwin confirming this week that he is set to accelerate talks with players who fit that bill imminently.

The Scotland defender, who lives in the area, is adamant he has never felt more at home than he does at Tannadice.

With 35 appearances under his belt – including a virtuoso showing in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle – Gallagher has answered any doubters regarding his ability to step back up to Premiership level.

And he is keen to carry that into the 2025/26 campaign, which could include European football for the Terrors.

Declan Gallagher claps the travelling Dundee United fans at Celtic Park
Declan Gallagher claps the travelling Dundee United fans at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

“I’m happy playing week in, week out and, if I perform well, then I’m sure contracts will take care of themselves,” Gallagher told Courier Sport. “I need to keep doing the right things here.

“I’ve made it clear to the club that I would love to stay.

“It’s the most comfortable I’ve felt – I’m from Dundee, know what the club means, and I don’t want to be anywhere else. Ultimately, that’s up to the club, and it’s always about what is best for Dundee United.”

A taste of coaching

While excelling on the pitch for Goodwin’s charges, the experienced Gallagher is also relishing a taste of coaching duties alongside captain Ross Docherty and Louis Moult.

Paul Dixon, formerly of Dundee United, is back at the club as an individual coach analyst
Gallagher has been working with ex-United favourite Paul Dixon. Image: SNS

“I do some U/16s coaching at the club and am really enjoying that too,” added Gallagher.

With Scott Alisson coming into the club as new head of youth – I knew him when I was 14 years old at Livingston!

“He’s been brilliant and brought me, Doc (Ross Docherty) and Moulty (Louis Moult) in and allowed us to do some coaching.

“I’ve been working alongside Paul Dixon – who takes the U/16s team – every Thursday, and I do their Sunday games when I get the chance. That’s been brilliant, and I would like it to continue.”

Tight-knit

Gallagher and his United teammates secured their Premiership top six place last Saturday without kicking a ball – before extending their advantage in fifth place with a gutsy 1-0 victory over Hearts.

The Tangerines round off their pre-split schedule with a home clash against rock-bottom St Johnstone on Saturday and, as he looks ahead to a mouth-watering run-in, Gallagher has encouraged fans to dream big.

Declan Gallagher, left, was pivotal to a super team effort in the capital
Togetherness: Dundee United players celebrate their win at Hearts. Image: SNS

“It’s been a great season so far and I’m proud of every one of the boys in the dressing room, and the backroom staff too,” said Gallagher.

“We are a tight-knit group – we’ve had to get through injuries to key players – and, every week, we turn up and fight for three points.

“The fans have been excellent. They’ve been like the twelfth man and, again at Tynecastle last weekend, they were unbelievable. We see what it means to them and thrive off that energy.

“The club is moving in the right direction. We’ve confirmed top six football and given ourselves a good chance to stay in fifth place. Now we can all dream about European football and see where it takes us.”

