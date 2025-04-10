Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for St Johnstone test

Ross Graham will be sidelined until the post-split fixtures after suffering a recurrence of a persistent hamstring issue.

Graham, 24, was forced to withdraw from the United starting line-up prior to last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts, with Sam Cleall-Harding stepping in for an impressive debut at short notice.

After being sent for a scan this week, he has been ruled out of this weekend’s showdown against St Johnstone, at least.

Meanwhile, Vicko Sevelj, who also missed out against the Jambos due to a hip complaint, has been dubbed “touch and go” for the visit of the Perth Saints.

Goodwin confirmed: “Both guys went for scans in the early part of the week and Ross Graham is slightly worse than Vicko (Sevelj).

“Vicko will be touch-and-go for the weekend, but we definitely won’t see Ross Graham until the post-split fixtures.

“It’s a strain rather than a tear for Ross, but it’s not ideal for the big fella. He’s had a couple of similar injuries in recent months. We just need to protect him as best we can.”

‘They don’t get downbeat’

Solely in the last two fixtures, the Tangerines have been forced to cope without Emmanuel Adegboyega, Declan Gallagher, Graham and Sevelj at various points – yet racked up successive wins and clean sheets.

And Goodwin is adamant he can take heart from how United have responded to pivotal absences throughout this term.

“The number of times this season that we’ve managed to go without key players all over the park – whether it’s in the forward areas, midfield or at the back – is testament to the players, more than anything,” he lauded.

“With the characters we have, they don’t get too downbeat if important players are missing. I’ve been at clubs in the past where a key player is missing, and you go into the game thinking straight away: we’re up against it!

“This group doesn’t react like that.”