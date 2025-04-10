Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for St Johnstone test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for St Johnstone test

Graham will be absent until the top six fixtures.

By Alan Temple
Vicko Sevelj, left, and Ross Graham both missed out in Gorgie.
Vicko Sevelj, left, and Ross Graham both missed out in Gorgie.

Ross Graham will be sidelined until the post-split fixtures after suffering a recurrence of a persistent hamstring issue.

Graham, 24, was forced to withdraw from the United starting line-up prior to last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts, with Sam Cleall-Harding stepping in for an impressive debut at short notice.

After being sent for a scan this week, he has been ruled out of this weekend’s showdown against St Johnstone, at least.

Meanwhile, Vicko Sevelj, who also missed out against the Jambos due to a hip complaint, has been dubbed “touch and go” for the visit of the Perth Saints.

Vicko Sevelj is determined to get back to winning ways in Dingwall
Sevelj has been a crucial player for United. Image: SNS

Goodwin confirmed: “Both guys went for scans in the early part of the week and Ross Graham is slightly worse than Vicko (Sevelj).

“Vicko will be touch-and-go for the weekend, but we definitely won’t see Ross Graham until the post-split fixtures.

“It’s a strain rather than a tear for Ross, but it’s not ideal for the big fella. He’s had a couple of similar injuries in recent months. We just need to protect him as best we can.”

‘They don’t get downbeat’

Solely in the last two fixtures, the Tangerines have been forced to cope without Emmanuel Adegboyega, Declan Gallagher, Graham and Sevelj at various points – yet racked up successive wins and clean sheets.

And Goodwin is adamant he can take heart from how United have responded to pivotal absences throughout this term.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher, left, passes on some pre-match advice to Sam Cleall-Harding
Gallagher, left, passes on some pre-match advice to Cleall-Harding. Image: SNS

“The number of times this season that we’ve managed to go without key players all over the park – whether it’s in the forward areas, midfield or at the back – is testament to the players, more than anything,” he lauded.

With the characters we have, they don’t get too downbeat if important players are missing. I’ve been at clubs in the past where a key player is missing, and you go into the game thinking straight away: we’re up against it!

“This group doesn’t react like that.”

Conversation