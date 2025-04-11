Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson sacked by US club four games into new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson sacked by US club four games into new season

Neilson led his team to one win and three losses in their opening fixtures.

By Reporter
Robbie Neilson has been relieved of his duties in the US. Image: SNS
Robbie Neilson has been relieved of his duties in the US. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has been sacked by Tampa Bay Rowdies just four games into their new season.

Neilson has been relieved of his duties after leading the Floridian side to one win and three defeats in their opening four games, all of which were away from home.

That was deemed unacceptable by Rowdies chiefs, who acted definitively to end the ex-United manager’s 17-month spell in charge.

Englishman Steve Coleman has taken charge of the team – which features Cammy MacPherson, on loan from St Johnstone – on an interim basis.

Robbie Neilson led United to the Championship title in 2020. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Neilson was appointed Dundee United head coach with the club in the Championship in October 2018.

In his first season, he narrowly missed out on steering the club to promotion after losing losing to St Mirren in the play-off final.

However, in the Covid-curtailed 2019/20 campaign, the Tangerines won the title on Neilson’s watch, before, with his contract at an end, he returned to Hearts, who had been relegated.

