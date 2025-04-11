Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson sacked by US club four games into new season

Former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has been sacked by Tampa Bay Rowdies just four games into their new season.

Neilson has been relieved of his duties after leading the Floridian side to one win and three defeats in their opening four games, all of which were away from home.

That was deemed unacceptable by Rowdies chiefs, who acted definitively to end the ex-United manager’s 17-month spell in charge.

Englishman Steve Coleman has taken charge of the team – which features Cammy MacPherson, on loan from St Johnstone – on an interim basis.

Neilson was appointed Dundee United head coach with the club in the Championship in October 2018.

In his first season, he narrowly missed out on steering the club to promotion after losing losing to St Mirren in the play-off final.

However, in the Covid-curtailed 2019/20 campaign, the Tangerines won the title on Neilson’s watch, before, with his contract at an end, he returned to Hearts, who had been relegated.