Emmanuel Adegboyega quizzed on Dundee United return possibility as loan star hails Tannadice learning curve

Emmanuel Adegboyega is keeping an open mind regarding a possible return to Dundee United after hailing his formative campaign at Tannadice.

Adegboyega, 21, is out of contract at Norwich City this summer but the Canaries have the option to extend his deal by another year.

The promising defender has made 30 appearances for United this term, been pivotal to their top six qualification and been rewarded with an Ireland U/21 debut.

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty regarding his future – and while respectful of his current employers at Carrow Road – Adegboyega will readily listen to a United approach if circumstances allow.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” he said. “I just thank God because it’s just been great.

“Playing for Dundee United has allowed me to make my U/21 debut for Ireland and I’ve ticked off a few career goals during my time here.

“Jim (Goodwin) has been excellent with me; from bringing me in, telling me the plan and allowing me to gain this much experience at my young age. He’s been very good to me.”

He added: “If Dundee United is an option (for a next move), then we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

First-team priority

However, it is apparent that Adegboyega is open-minded regarding his next step.

The only non-negotiable is that he is unwilling to surrender regular action.

“My aim is to continue to play first-team football, hopefully at the highest level possible,” he continued. “Wherever it is – abroad, here, there or anywhere – I want to play my best football.

“At the age of 21, trying to gain experience, you just want to play. Whether you win, lose or draw – especially when you win – you get joy out of playing, working hard and helping the team.

“You can’t get that experience from sitting on the bench or being out of the squad. I want to play and get better.”

Ups and downs

For all Adegboyega’s time at Tannadice has been overwhelmingly positive – showcasing all the attributes a modern centre-half needs – there have been bumps in the road.

And he has sought to learn as much from the setbacks as the triumphs.

Adegboyega, speaking for the first time since seeing red in the Dundee derby last month, added: “After the red card, I was just looking to the next game straight away.

“I had to wait three weeks for my next game, so mentally it was a bit challenging, but I was looking forward to playing against Hearts – and keeping a clean sheet and getting the win was the right response.

“I wish I could learn from other people’s mistakes rather than make my own! But no, you learn from tough moments. Of course you do.

“It’s about going through those situations – different scenarios – and when you come out the other end, have learned something from it.”

Adegboyega is aiming to end his loan stint at United on a high as the prospect of continental qualification looms into focus.

The Tangerines currently enjoy an eight-point cushion in fifth spot and, should Celtic or Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup, that will be enough to secure a Europa Conference League second qualifying round spot.

Indeed, with United just three points behind third-placed Hibs, it could get even better.

But Adegboyega is not looking past the challenge posed by St Johnstone today.

He added: “You can see by the stats, they’re one of the best possession-based teams, so we can’t just take the foot off the gas because they’re bottom of the league.

“We need to keep the tempo high and hopefully see ourselves to the victory on Saturday.”