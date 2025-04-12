Emmanuel Adegboyega quizzed on Dundee United return possibility as loan star hails Tannadice learning curve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega quizzed on Dundee United return possibility as loan star hails Tannadice learning curve

Adegboyega has been a crucial part of a successful season for the Tangerines.

Emmanuel Adegboyega meets the media at St Andrews
Emmanuel Adegboyega meets the media at St Andrews. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Emmanuel Adegboyega is keeping an open mind regarding a possible return to Dundee United after hailing his formative campaign at Tannadice.

Adegboyega, 21, is out of contract at Norwich City this summer but the Canaries have the option to extend his deal by another year.

The promising defender has made 30 appearances for United this term, been pivotal to their top six qualification and been rewarded with an Ireland U/21 debut.

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty regarding his future – and while respectful of his current employers at Carrow Road – Adegboyega will readily listen to a United approach if circumstances allow.

Emmanuel Adegboyega in full flow this term
Adegboyega in full flow this term. Image: SNS

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” he said. “I just thank God because it’s just been great.

“Playing for Dundee United has allowed me to make my U/21 debut for Ireland and I’ve ticked off a few career goals during my time here.

“Jim (Goodwin) has been excellent with me; from bringing me in, telling me the plan and allowing me to gain this much experience at my young age. He’s been very good to me.”

He added: “If Dundee United is an option (for a next move), then we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

First-team priority

However, it is apparent that Adegboyega is open-minded regarding his next step.

The only non-negotiable is that he is unwilling to surrender regular action.

Emmanuel Adegboyega has found a home away from home at Tannadice.
Adegboyega has found a home away from home at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“My aim is to continue to play first-team football, hopefully at the highest level possible,” he continued. “Wherever it is – abroad, here, there or anywhere – I want to play my best football.

“At the age of 21, trying to gain experience, you just want to play. Whether you win, lose or draw – especially when you win – you get joy out of playing, working hard and helping the team.

“You can’t get that experience from sitting on the bench or being out of the squad. I want to play and get better.”

Ups and downs

For all Adegboyega’s time at Tannadice has been overwhelmingly positive – showcasing all the attributes a modern centre-half needs – there have been bumps in the road.

And he has sought to learn as much from the setbacks as the triumphs.

Adegboyega, speaking for the first time since seeing red in the Dundee derby last month, added: “After the red card, I was just looking to the next game straight away.

“I had to wait three weeks for my next game, so mentally it was a bit challenging, but I was looking forward to playing against Hearts – and keeping a clean sheet and getting the win was the right response.

“I wish I could learn from other people’s mistakes rather than make my own! But no, you learn from tough moments. Of course you do.

“It’s about going through those situations – different scenarios – and when you come out the other end, have learned something from it.”

Emmanuel Adegboyega reports for duty at Tannadice
Full focus: Adegboyega will hope to help United down St Johnstone today. Image: SNS

Adegboyega is aiming to end his loan stint at United on a high as the prospect of continental qualification looms into focus.

The Tangerines currently enjoy an eight-point cushion in fifth spot and, should Celtic or Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup, that will be enough to secure a Europa Conference League second qualifying round spot.

Indeed, with United just three points behind third-placed Hibs, it could get even better.

But Adegboyega is not looking past the challenge posed by St Johnstone today.

He added: “You can see by the stats, they’re one of the best possession-based teams, so we can’t just take the foot off the gas because they’re bottom of the league.

“We need to keep the tempo high and hopefully see ourselves to the victory on Saturday.”

More from Dundee United

Robbie Neilson has been relieved of his duties in the US. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson sacked by US club four games into new season
Declan Gallagher is all smiles at Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher outlines contract hope as Dundee United defender reveals coaching duties
Vicko Sevelj, left, and Ross Graham both missed out in Gorgie.
Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for…
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics
4
Dundee United stalwart and vice-captain Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – 'I heard a crack and thought my…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United duo sent for injury scans as Jim Goodwin guards against 'anything sinister'
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Inside Sam Cleall-Harding's shock Dundee United debut: The 5 minute warning and Jim Goodwin's…
3
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
LEE WILKIE: I saw Dundee United's Sam Cleall-Harding compared to me - here's my…
Declan Gallagher, left, was pivotal to a super team effort in the capital
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United stalwart after faultless Tynecastle showing: 'Lesser characters would have…
The delighted Dundee United fans hail their heroes
5 Dundee United talking points: Are Tangerines destined for Europe?

Conversation