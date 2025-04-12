Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United have ‘no fear’ in 3rd place pursuit as Tangerines boss offers Sam Dalby injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United have ‘no fear’ in 3rd place pursuit as Tangerines boss offers Sam Dalby injury update

Goodwin oversaw his third 1-0 win on the spin.

By Alan Temple
Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner.
Adegboyega was the match-winner. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United have nothing to fear from their post-split fixture list after racking up a third successive 1-0 victory.

The Tangerines narrowly defeated Tayside foes St Johnstone courtesy of a first-half Emmanuel Adegboyega strike.

Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult both passed up great chances to double the hosts’ advantage, but United were forced to navigate a nervy finale as the rock-bottom Saintees chased parity.

But the Terrors held firm and are now nine points clear of St Mirren, who squeaked into the top six, and (pending Sunday’s results) occupy fourth spot, level with third-placed Hibernian.

Jim Goodwin passes on instructions
Jim Goodwin passes on instructions. Image: SNS

“Aside from Celtic, we’ve had good results and performances against all of the other four teams, so we certainly don’t have anything to fear,” said Goodwin.

“We’ll probably be underdogs going into some of those games, given the resources that these other teams have available to them.

“The fact we’ve got a nine-point gap between ourselves and St Mirren could be significant, because fifth place could become a European place (if Aberdeen or Celtic win the Scottish Cup).

“But we don’t want to rely on fifth. We want to keep that push on for third place. We know it’s going to be difficult and we’re going to be facing some really good quality
opposition – but we certainly believe we can do it.”

St Johnstone self-sabotage

United emerged to an impressive tifo hailing the “United Colours of Tayside”, while the Saintees’ faithful had their own message to the authorities, with banners reading: “End the Alcohol Ban”.

It was the hosts who were close to toasting the opener after 10 minutes.

Dundee United were able to toast the opener after 25 minutes.
United were able to toast the opener after 25 minutes. Image: SNS

A slick move involving Ryan Strain, Sam Dalby and Glenn Middelton culminated in Will Ferry being teed up on the edge of the box, but his ferocious drive rippled the side-netting; close enough to fool a few Arabs into thinking the deadlock was broken.

Those fans didn’t have long to wait to celebrate for real as St Johnstone produced an act of quite remarkable self-sabotage.

As last line of defence, Daniel Balodis struggled to kill an awkward pass from Zach Mitchell and – panicked by the United press – he proceeded to shell the ball 40 yards out for a corner to the Tangerines.

Emmanuel Adegboyega is in the right place at the right time for the opener
Adegboyega is in the right place at the right time for the opener. Image: SNS

A heavy price was paid when Ferry’s deep delivery was knocked across the face of goal for Adegboyega to prod home from point-blank range – a third goal of the season for the Ireland U/21 international.

Saints come close

The Perth Saints were dealt another quickfire blow when Mitchell’s afternoon was ended through injury. Sven Sprangler was introduced.

Nevertheless, Simo Valakari’s charges still carried a threat and Stephen Duke-McKenna curled a sumptuous effort inches past Jack Walton’s left-hand post after cutting on to his right foot.

Kristijan Trapanovski was bright in possession but the Tangeringes struggled to get the ball to him.
Kristijan Trapanovski was bright in possession but the Tangeringes struggled to get the ball to him. Image: SNS

Makenzie Kirk was the next to try his luck after the break, surging forward from the half-way line before skewing a shot off target. The flow of the contest certainly was not representative of the gulf in league standings.

The Tangerines tested Andy Fisher when another magnificent Ferry corner was met by Gallagher, but the McDiarmid Park No1 made a superb clawing save to thwart the Scotland defender. 

Dalby fears allayed

However, the rhythm of the game – not that there was a great deal of that – was halted when Dalby slumped to the turf. He was subsequently replaced.

A worrying sight for Dundee United fans as Dalby is forced off
A worrying sight for United fans as Dalby is forced off. Image: SNS

“Sam was feeling a little bit of tightness in his hamstring,” said Goodwin.

“He wanted to stay on, but he’s too important a player for me to risk at this stage, with the games that we have coming up.

“We thought the sensible decision was to just bring him off. I may have given another player a couple of minutes to run it off, but not Sam! He is certainly our prized asset at the moment and we need to protect him.”

A fraught finale

With St Johnstone’s campaign swiftly approaching now-or-never territory, Valakari threw on Benji Kimpioka, Taylor Steven, Nicky Clark and Josh McPake. And the latter fizzed a drive narrowly wide form the edge of the box.

Moult, on as a replacement for Dalby, blew a chance to make the game safe when latched onto a Luca Stephenson delivery eight yards from goal – but his effort was saved by the legs of Fisher.

And United were forced to navigate two huge scares when McPake danced past Strain and unleased a piledriver which deflected inches wide. From the resulting corner, Douglas poked instinctively off target. Inches.

With the last hurrah, Kimpioka curled another effort wide from a prohibitive angle.

Dejected St Johnstone stars after failing to find an equaliser.
Dejected St Johnstone stars after failing to find an equaliser. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We would like to score more goals and be a little bit more entertaining, but there are two sides to the game. One is about being organised, resilient and protecting your goal.

“I can’t be too critical of the team because it’s another important result at a really important stage this season.”

More from Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega meets the media at St Andrews
Emmanuel Adegboyega quizzed on Dundee United return possibility as loan star hails Tannadice learning…
Robbie Neilson has been relieved of his duties in the US. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson sacked by US club four games into new season
Declan Gallagher is all smiles at Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher outlines contract hope as Dundee United defender reveals coaching duties
Vicko Sevelj, left, and Ross Graham both missed out in Gorgie.
Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for…
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics
4
Dundee United stalwart and vice-captain Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – 'I heard a crack and thought my…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United duo sent for injury scans as Jim Goodwin guards against 'anything sinister'
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Inside Sam Cleall-Harding's shock Dundee United debut: The 5 minute warning and Jim Goodwin's…
3
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
LEE WILKIE: I saw Dundee United's Sam Cleall-Harding compared to me - here's my…
Declan Gallagher, left, was pivotal to a super team effort in the capital
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United stalwart after faultless Tynecastle showing: 'Lesser characters would have…

Conversation