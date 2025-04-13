Luca Stephenson’s season over as Dundee United loan star hailed for playing through pain for FOUR MONTHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luca Stephenson’s season over as Dundee United loan star hailed for playing through pain for FOUR MONTHS

The Liverpool kid has been a smash hit in Scotland.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, right, was fulsome in his praise for Luca Stephenson
Goodwin, right, was fulsome in his praise for Stephenson. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has paid tribute to the contribution of Liverpool loan star Luca Stephenson after confirming that upcoming surgery will end his campaign.

Goodwin has revealed that the Anfield kid has been playing with a double hernia for FOUR MONTHS, operating admirably in several roles despite playing through the pain barrier.

He was outstanding alongside captain Ross Docherty in United’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday, producing another tireless display on his 34th outing for the club.

And that will prove to be Stephenson’s Tannadice swansong – unless the Tangerines are able to make his move permanent further down the line.

He will go under the knife on Wednesday and the procedure will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Dundee United's Luca Stephenson in full flow against St Johnstone
Luca Stephenson in full flow against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“It’s extremely disappointing to lose Luca at this stage,” Goodwin told DUTV.

“Luca has been playing with a double hernia for about the last four months.

“Liverpool have been brilliant and have allowed Luca to manage it himself. Credit to him for the resilience and determination he has shown in order to play through the pain barrier for the club.

He’s been one of our standout players and most consistent performers week-to-week. He can play a number of positions and will never let you down.

“I am disappointed to lose Luca but also grateful for what he has given the jersey. He’s a pleasure to work with and Liverpool are very lucky to have him.”

