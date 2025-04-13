Luca Stephenson’s season over as Dundee United loan star hailed for playing through pain for FOUR MONTHS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has paid tribute to the contribution of Liverpool loan star Luca Stephenson after confirming that upcoming surgery will end his campaign.

Goodwin has revealed that the Anfield kid has been playing with a double hernia for FOUR MONTHS, operating admirably in several roles despite playing through the pain barrier.

He was outstanding alongside captain Ross Docherty in United’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday, producing another tireless display on his 34th outing for the club.

And that will prove to be Stephenson’s Tannadice swansong – unless the Tangerines are able to make his move permanent further down the line.

He will go under the knife on Wednesday and the procedure will rule him out for the rest of the season.

“It’s extremely disappointing to lose Luca at this stage,” Goodwin told DUTV.

“Luca has been playing with a double hernia for about the last four months.

“Liverpool have been brilliant and have allowed Luca to manage it himself. Credit to him for the resilience and determination he has shown in order to play through the pain barrier for the club.

“He’s been one of our standout players and most consistent performers week-to-week. He can play a number of positions and will never let you down.

“I am disappointed to lose Luca but also grateful for what he has given the jersey. He’s a pleasure to work with and Liverpool are very lucky to have him.”