4 Dundee United talking points: Ross Docherty journeys from unavailable to undeniable

One-nil to the Tangerines.

Move over Arsenal, that refrain could soon be adopted by adoring Arabs if Jim Goodwin’s watertight Terrrors continue to eke out these pivotal triumphs.

EIGHT of the Terrors’ 14 Premiership victories this term have come via that score-line, with Emmanuel Adegboyega’s decisive strike against St Johnstone enough to add to the tally on Saturday.

At time of writing, the third successive win puts Dundee United level on points with third-placed Hibernian and one point ahead of Aberdeen.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Ross Docherty: Indispensable

Ross Docherty has spent much of the season unavailable.

He is increasingly becoming undeniable.

For the third successive fixture, the United captain was nothing short of outstanding in the heart of midfield.

Docherty won 14 duels – more than any other player in the entire Scottish Premiership on Saturday. No-one on the pitch at Tannadice won possession more often (eight times) or made more tackles (five).

No United player made more passes in the final third (11).

United have now won 11 of the 17 Premiership games in which Docherty has featured this season; a win percentage of 65%. They’ve won THREE of the 16 he’s missed.

With him, the Terrors have accrued 35 points. Without him? 15 points.

Similarly, United won 15 of the 20 Championship games in which he featured last season – a win percentage of 75%. Without him, they won seven of 16; dropping to 44%.

As well as his positional intelligence, combative streak and composure on the ball, Docherty is a pivotal communicator and organiser. In his last six games for the club, United have won 1-0 five times.

His fitness travails have been well-documented but, if the player and medical staff can find a bespoke solution – as they appear to have done in recent weeks – then United will struggle to find a better replacement within their budget.

With another busy summer of recruitment and upheaval ahead, it is vital the Tangerines retain some stability; keep the soul of a close-knit dressing room which runs itself and demands high standards.

Barring any unforeseen disasters in the next month or so, keeping leaders Docherty and Declan Gallagher should be a priority.

Luca Stephenson bows out with a typical display

This was a fitting swansong for Luca Stephenson.

In his final appearance prior to undergoing a season-ending hernia operation, the on-loan Liverpool kid showcased the attributes that have made him a fans’ favourite.

He covered every blade of grass, snapped into challenges, burst forward in possession and, if Louis Moult had been a little more clinical in the dying embers, would have claimed an assist following a fine delivery to the back post.

Stephenson departs with five Premiership goal contributions (finding the net three times and teeing up another two). That is only bettered by Sam Dalby (16) and is level with Vicko Sevelj and Glenn Middleton.

Moreover, his versatility has been invaluable, with the youngster operating faultlessly at right wingback at the start of the campaign before excelling in the engine room. He has even filled in at left-back.

And for the last four months, he has done it playing through the pain barrier.

Stephenson will be back in Dundee for the club’s annual Player of the Year celebration, when those in attendance will be able to show their appreciation for his efforts.

Longer term?

If Liverpool make him available, you can bet Goodwin will be pleading his case to ensure United are at the head of the queue.

With and without the ball

United were effective without the ball against the Saintees.

With Sam Dalby, Kristijan Trapanovski and Glenn Middleton able to use their energy and athleticism to trigger the press – backed up by the energy of Stephenson and Docherty – they spooked the St Johnstone backline.

There were a couple of nervy moments as Simo Valakari’s men sought to play their way out of trouble, leading to the Perth Saints going long more than they would ordinarily like.

And United were ultimately rewarded for their harrying when Daniel Balodis was forced into an egregious error, conceding a corner kick from near the half-way line as he sought to control a Zach Mitchell pass.

From the resulting set piece, Adegboyega scored.

A game-plan well executed.

But United could and should have been better in possession. Middleton and Trapanovski – the latter looked very bright when he actually received the ball – were starved of service and Dalby was feeding off scraps.

The Tangerines largely relied on set-pieces to threaten, with Gallagher passing up one particularly golden chance in the second period.

The fact that Gallagher touched the ball more times than any other United player (it is ordinarily either Ryan Strain or Will Ferry) tells the story of a somewhat low-key, uninspired attacking display.

And that inevitably allowed the Saintees to pile on the pressure during a fraught finale, coming close three times.

Not that it matters a jot.

Another three points in the bag supersedes any groans about style.

Topping Tam – but will they also grab Euro spot?

United are seeking to emulate the efforts of Tam Courts’ charges by securing European qualification.

However, the feats of this group have already topped the class of 2021/22 in everything except the all-important final Premiership placing – which we won’t know until May.

Courts’ side finished in fourth spot with 48 points, winning 12 matches and scoring 37 goals.

With FIVE games still to play, Jim Goodwin’s men boast 50 points, have won 14 fixtures and found the net 41 times.

Aberdeen and Hibernian flopped badly during Courts’ campaign in charge – both finishing in the bottom half of the table – but are manfully battling for third spot this term, meaning this United team could yet finish lower in the standings.

But they are handily outperforming the last side to take United on a continental adventure.