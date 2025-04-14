‘We’re not daft’: The relegation predictions that added fuel to Dundee United Euro chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

‘We’re not daft’: The relegation predictions that added fuel to Dundee United Euro chase

Ross Docherty took some extra motivation from suggestions that the Tangerines would head straight back down.

Dundee United players celebrate against St Johnstone
The United players celebrate. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Nothing was pinned on the Dundee United dressing room wall.

Times have moved on.

However, Tannadice captain Ross Docherty insists he was acutely aware of the naysayers tipping the Terrors to toil upon their return to the Premiership.

With complete confidence in the quality and character of the group assembled by boss Jim Goodwin, Docherty had no such fears – albeit any public utterances remained modest – and those relegation tips were simply additional fuel to the fire.

United are now safely ensconced in the top six and sitting in fourth spot, above Aberdeen on goal difference. A blockbuster finale is in store, with European football an increasingly likely possibility.

Dundee United's Will Ferry jumps for joy at the sound of the full-time whistle against St Johnstone
Will Ferry jumps for joy at the sound of the full-time whistle on Saturday. Image: SNS

“When we won promotion, a lot of people tipped us to be fighting relegation,” said Docherty. “But we were quietly confident.

“We were never going to say “we are definitely going to finish in the top six” or anything like that. But we’ve achieved that and are now nine points ahead of sixth.

“We want to solidify that and chase the teams ahead of us. There’s absolutely no pressure on us. We are not a small club, by any means, but there are big clubs ahead of us spending big money.

“So, we want to go and put pressure on them.”

The terrific Ross Docherty, right, celebrates with Will Ferry.
Docherty, right, celebrates with Will Ferry after United’s recent win in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Asked whether those naysayers provided an additional source of motivation, he smiled: “You’ve got to use it. We’re not daft; and whoever comes up this season will get the same things.

“People will say they’ll struggle to adapt and all that. So, you’ve got to use wee things like that.

“It’s not like it’s pinned on the dressing room wall or anything like that, but you let it drive you as a team. We were confident in the squad that the club built.”

Proving a personal point

While happy to silence a few doubters regarding United’s eventual fate, Docherty takes personal pride from proving to himself that he is capable of shining in the Scottish Premiership.

This is the experienced midfielder’s maiden top-flight campaign and, while fitness travails have been a source of frustration, he has been a standout performer whenever available.

Given his aptitude at this level, it is remarkable to consider that he was playing in League One with Ayr United as recently as the 2017/18 season.

Dundee United Ross Docherty has been outstanding when available
Ross Docherty has been outstanding when available. Image: SNS

“It’s been frustrating (the injury issues) at times but, touch wood, we’ve got to the bottom of it now and changed a few things recently,” explained Docherty.

“For me, it’s not proving anybody wrong, personally. You’re proving it to yourself and proving it to the people who brought you to the club and stood by you. I think I’ve done all right when I’ve played.

“I want to keep doing that now and help the team finish as high as we can.”

More from Dundee United

A tifo creates a wall of colour to welcome the teams on Saturday.
4 Dundee United talking points as Ross Docherty goes from unavailable to undeniable
2
Jim Goodwin, right, was fulsome in his praise for Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson's season over as Dundee United loan star hailed for playing through pain…
6
Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner.
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United have 'no fear' in 3rd place pursuit as Tangerines…
Emmanuel Adegboyega meets the media at St Andrews
Emmanuel Adegboyega quizzed on Dundee United return possibility as loan star hails Tannadice learning…
Robbie Neilson has been relieved of his duties in the US. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson sacked by US club four games into new season
Declan Gallagher is all smiles at Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher outlines contract hope as Dundee United defender reveals coaching duties
Vicko Sevelj, left, and Ross Graham both missed out in Gorgie.
Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for…
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics
4
Dundee United stalwart and vice-captain Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – 'I heard a crack and thought my…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United duo sent for injury scans as Jim Goodwin guards against 'anything sinister'

Conversation