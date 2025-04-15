Ross Docherty dubbed ‘one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premiership’ as Dundee United boss reveals crunch talks

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United captain Ross Docherty is among the best defensive midfielders in the Scottish Premiership.

Docherty, 32, delivered an outstanding display against St Johnstone on Saturday, breaking up play, making key interceptions and producing a couple of pivotal blocks as the Tangerines held on to their 1-0 advantage.

The former Ayr United and Partick Thistle favourite won 14 duels against the Saintees – more than ANY player in the league over the weekend – and added some much-needed composure to a contest largely lacking in quality.

It was Docherty’s third successive start for United as he seeks to banish his fitness travails to the past, and Goodwin insists his skipper has been crucial to the Terrors collecting nine points from nine.

With Docherty’s contract set to expire in the summer, he is doing his hopes of an extension no harm.

“A fit Ross Docherty is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the league,” lauded the United boss. “That’s why I brought him to the club in the first place.

“I always felt he should have been playing at a higher level. He was Partick Thistle’s best player in the Championship; he was Ayr United’s best player in the Championship. I always believed he could make the step up into the Premiership.

“It’s no coincidence we’ve had three clean sheets with him in the heart of that midfield. I thought he was outstanding against St Johnstone.

“He was definitely my pick for man of the match, with no disrespect to Sam Harding (announced as man of the match), who was excellent.

“Docherty was exemplary both in and out of possession, and a real driving force for us in the middle of the pitch.”

Consistency demand

Saturday’s Tayside triumph represented the first time Docherty has started three Premiership games on the bounce, while United’s win percentage when he has featured in the league now stands at a staggering 65%.

That drops to 18.75% without him.

In the last six games in which Docherty has started, the Tangerines have won 1-0 on FIVE occasions. His influence on the side – aside from his quality in and out of possession – is plainly evident.

“Four weeks ago, me and Doc had an honest conversation in my office at the training ground,” revealed Goodwin. “We spoke about the importance of the next seven or eight games for him to prove his fitness and availability.

“He’s no use to me being in a game, out a game, in a game.

“We need consistency in his availability, and we need consistency in his performances.”

Goodwin added: “He’s just been a little bit unlucky with his body, but we hope we’re over the other side of that now.

“We hope he can have a really strong finish to the season and then we can have that (contract) conversation in the summer regarding what next season looks like.”