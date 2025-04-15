Ross Docherty dubbed ‘one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premiership’ as Dundee United boss reveals crunch talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty dubbed ‘one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premiership’ as Dundee United boss reveals crunch talks

Goodwin opened up on his training ground heart-to-heart with the Tannadice skipper.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty jinks with possession against St Johnstone
Ross Docherty jinks with possession against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United captain Ross Docherty is among the best defensive midfielders in the Scottish Premiership.

Docherty, 32, delivered an outstanding display against St Johnstone on Saturday, breaking up play, making key interceptions and producing a couple of pivotal blocks as the Tangerines held on to their 1-0 advantage.

The former Ayr United and Partick Thistle favourite won 14 duels against the Saintees – more than ANY player in the league over the weekend – and added some much-needed composure to a contest largely lacking in quality.

It was Docherty’s third successive start for United as he seeks to banish his fitness travails to the past, and Goodwin insists his skipper has been crucial to the Terrors collecting nine points from nine.

With Docherty’s contract set to expire in the summer, he is doing his hopes of an extension no harm.

Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Ross Docherty, No23, is a United leader. Image: SNS

“A fit Ross Docherty is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the league,” lauded the United boss. “That’s why I brought him to the club in the first place.

“I always felt he should have been playing at a higher level. He was Partick Thistle’s best player in the Championship; he was Ayr United’s best player in the Championship. I always believed he could make the step up into the Premiership.

“It’s no coincidence we’ve had three clean sheets with him in the heart of that midfield. I thought he was outstanding against St Johnstone.

“He was definitely my pick for man of the match, with no disrespect to Sam Harding (announced as man of the match), who was excellent.

“Docherty was exemplary both in and out of possession, and a real driving force for us in the middle of the pitch.”

Consistency demand

Saturday’s Tayside triumph represented the first time Docherty has started three Premiership games on the bounce, while United’s win percentage when he has featured in the league now stands at a staggering 65%.

That drops to 18.75% without him.

In the last six games in which Docherty has started, the Tangerines have won 1-0 on FIVE occasions. His influence on the side – aside from his quality in and out of possession – is plainly evident.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, held honest talks with Docherty. Image: SNS

“Four weeks ago, me and Doc had an honest conversation in my office at the training ground,” revealed Goodwin. “We spoke about the importance of the next seven or eight games for him to prove his fitness and availability.

“He’s no use to me being in a game, out a game, in a game.

“We need consistency in his availability, and we need consistency in his performances.”

Goodwin added: “He’s just been a little bit unlucky with his body, but we hope we’re over the other side of that now.

“We hope he can have a really strong finish to the season and then we can have that (contract) conversation in the summer regarding what next season looks like.”

