Dundee United’s Premiership post-split fixtures IN FULL: Tangerines bid to spoil Celtic title party and all-or-nothing Aberdeen clash looms

Dundee United will attempt to halt Celtic’s title party after being handed a visit from the champions-elect in their first fixture after the Premiership split.

The Tangerines host the Hoops at 12.30pm on April 26, live on Sky Sports, with Brendan Rodgers’ side aware that avoiding defeat will see the trophy officially return to Parkhead.

However, with United firmly in the hunt for third spot, their sole focus will be on springing a welcome surprise rather than the potential rewards for the Glasgow side.

The Terrors face an onerous trip to in-form Hibernian a week later before hosting St Mirren, who will conclude the season having played 20 home games and 18 on the road.

An evening encounter against Rangers at Ibrox is the penultimate game of the season for Jim Goodwin’s charges.

United conclude their campaign with the mouth-watering visit of Aberdeen in what could be an all-or-nothing showdown against Goodwin’s former club. The sides are currently only separated by goal difference.

Dundee United fixtures

Saturday, April 26: Dundee United vs Celtic (on Sky Sports)

Saturday, May 3: Hibernian vs Dundee United

Saturday, May 10: Dundee United vs St Mirren

Wednesday, May 14: Rangers vs Dundee United

Saturday, May 17: Dundee United v Aberdeen