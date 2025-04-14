LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are perfectly placed in post-split race

Dundee United are the masters of grinding games out this season.

Yet another 1-0 win has them well in the hunt for third place and a European adventure next season.

They’ve nailed the ability to grab a goal from a set-piece and then being able to see games out.

It is impressive.

Plucky underdog

At the start of the season the target was all about staying up – now it’s about how high can they finish?

Getting third or fourth would be absolutely amazing.

And these post-split games will play to their advantage I think.

Expectation is much higher elsewhere – certainly at Aberdeen and now at Hibs with the end to the season they are having at Easter Road.

So I fully expect United to play into the plucky underdog scenario.

They can turn up to these matches knowing they can defend well against anyone and have a threat at the other end.

After the way this season has gone, Jim Goodwin and his men will back themselves to grab even more 1-0 wins between now and the end of the campaign.

Finishing third will come down to fine margins and United have shown themselves to be the masters of those already this term.