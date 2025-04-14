LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are perfectly placed in post-split race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are perfectly placed in post-split race

The Tangerines have won their last three on the spin in the race for third.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner.
Adegboyega was the match-winner against St Johnstone. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are the masters of grinding games out this season.

Yet another 1-0 win has them well in the hunt for third place and a European adventure next season.

They’ve nailed the ability to grab a goal from a set-piece and then being able to see games out.

It is impressive.

Plucky underdog

At the start of the season the target was all about staying up – now it’s about how high can they finish?

Getting third or fourth would be absolutely amazing.

A tifo creates a wall of colour to welcome the teams on Saturday.
A tifo creates a wall of colour to welcome the teams on Saturday. Image: SNS

And these post-split games will play to their advantage I think.

Expectation is much higher elsewhere – certainly at Aberdeen and now at Hibs with the end to the season they are having at Easter Road.

So I fully expect United to play into the plucky underdog scenario.

They can turn up to these matches knowing they can defend well against anyone and have a threat at the other end.

After the way this season has gone, Jim Goodwin and his men will back themselves to grab even more 1-0 wins between now and the end of the campaign.

Finishing third will come down to fine margins and United have shown themselves to be the masters of those already this term.

More from Dundee United

Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Dundee United's Premiership post-split fixtures IN FULL: Tangerines bid to spoil Celtic title party…
Dundee United players celebrate against St Johnstone
‘We’re not daft’: The relegation predictions that added fuel to Dundee United Euro chase
3
A tifo creates a wall of colour to welcome the teams on Saturday.
4 Dundee United talking points as Ross Docherty goes from unavailable to undeniable
2
Jim Goodwin, right, was fulsome in his praise for Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson's season over as Dundee United loan star hailed for playing through pain…
6
Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner.
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United have 'no fear' in 3rd place pursuit as Tangerines…
Emmanuel Adegboyega meets the media at St Andrews
Emmanuel Adegboyega quizzed on Dundee United return possibility as loan star hails Tannadice learning…
Robbie Neilson has been relieved of his duties in the US. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson sacked by US club four games into new season
Declan Gallagher is all smiles at Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher outlines contract hope as Dundee United defender reveals coaching duties
Vicko Sevelj, left, and Ross Graham both missed out in Gorgie.
Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for…
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics
4

Conversation