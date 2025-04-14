Dundee United LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are perfectly placed in post-split race The Tangerines have won their last three on the spin in the race for third. Adegboyega was the match-winner against St Johnstone. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC By Lee Wilkie April 14 2025, 4:48pm April 14 2025, 4:48pm Share LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are perfectly placed in post-split race Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5221883/lee-wilkie-why-dundee-united-perfectly-placed-post-split-race/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United are the masters of grinding games out this season. Yet another 1-0 win has them well in the hunt for third place and a European adventure next season. They’ve nailed the ability to grab a goal from a set-piece and then being able to see games out. It is impressive. Plucky underdog At the start of the season the target was all about staying up – now it’s about how high can they finish? Getting third or fourth would be absolutely amazing. A tifo creates a wall of colour to welcome the teams on Saturday. Image: SNS And these post-split games will play to their advantage I think. Expectation is much higher elsewhere – certainly at Aberdeen and now at Hibs with the end to the season they are having at Easter Road. So I fully expect United to play into the plucky underdog scenario. They can turn up to these matches knowing they can defend well against anyone and have a threat at the other end. After the way this season has gone, Jim Goodwin and his men will back themselves to grab even more 1-0 wins between now and the end of the campaign. Finishing third will come down to fine margins and United have shown themselves to be the masters of those already this term.
