How have the Scottish Premiership top six fared against each other? Dundee United’s unique clean sweep, St Mirren shock troops and toiling Aberdeen

Dundee United know what awaits them during a mouth-watering Premiership run-in.

An opportunity to put Celtic’s champagne on ice – while claiming pivotal points in their chase for third – before encounters with Hibernian, St Mirren and Rangers.

The Tangerines’ campaign ends with the tantalising visit of Aberdeen. Given the clubs are currently locked together on 50 points, that could be a blockbuster dénouement.

Now it is a straight shoot-out between the league’s best, it begs the question: how has every side fared in fixtures solely against their top six rivals?

Courier Sport has crunched the numbers, with some intriguing outcomes.

The Glasgow two

Celtic are predictably atop the standings, with their only defeats coming against Rangers (twice) and Hibs.

The Gers, much like in the actual Premiership table, trail well behind the Hoops – eight points adrift – and their inconsistency is illustrated with defeats against St Mirren (twice) and Hibs, as well as Celtic.

Locked on 19 points

Hibs, St Mirren and United are all locked on 19 points accrued.

The Hibees are the only side to have beaten both Celtic and Rangers, while they have dumped Aberdeen twice.

United’s tally is hugely bolstered by the presence of St Mirren, who they have beaten three times without conceding a goal. The Terrors are the ONLY team to boast a clean sweep against another side in the top six.

Their only other wins, however, were against Aberdeen and Hibs, with last-gasp goals required on both occasions.

While they may have only crept into the top six by the skin of their teeth, St Mirren are the disruptors – taking six points apiece off Rangers and Aberdeen, while claiming seven points against Hibs.

If looking for a side to spring an upset during the final five games, don’t discount Stephen Robinson’s men.

Eye-catching Aberdeen

Given Aberdeen have spent much of the season in second or third place, their record against sides in the top half of the table is modest.

They have only registered three wins and have been beaten twice by Celtic, Hibs and St Mirren.

The top 6 table

Looking ahead to the run-in, United boss Jim Goodwin said: “Aside from Celtic, we’ve had good results and performances against all of the other four teams, so we certainly don’t have anything to fear.

“We’ll probably be underdogs going into some of those games, given the resources that these other teams have available to them.

“The fact we’ve got a nine-point gap between ourselves and St Mirren could be significant.

“But we don’t want to rely on fifth. We want to keep that push on for third place. We know it’s going to be difficult and we’re going to be facing some really good quality

opposition – but we certainly believe we can do it.”