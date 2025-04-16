Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Euro video presentation as Dundee United boss admits continental cash would boost recruitment drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Euro video presentation as Dundee United boss admits continental cash would boost recruitment drive

United are tantalisingly close to continental qualification - but are taking nothing for granted yet.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaking to the media.
Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United produced a video featuring magic European nights at Tannadice to aid their recruitment drive last summer.

And the United gaffer is adamant sealing continental qualification will make the Tangerines an even more attractive proposition during the upcoming transfer window.

The Terrors occupy fourth place in the Premiership, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference and nine points clear of St Mirren in sixth.

Should either Celtic or the Dons win the Scottish Cup in May, that would confirm that fifth spot would be enough for a place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The absolute minimum United would earn from that would be £450,000, while the prestige of competing on the continent would be a huge draw as Goodwin enters a competitive marketplace in the coming months.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner.
Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“We’re aware that fifth place could become European football, with the prize money that brings,” said Goodwin. “I think that would make a significant difference to the purse strings.

“Dundee United in Scotland is a big draw as it is, when they’re playing in the Scottish Premiership. People recognise the history of the club, the facilities and the fanbase that exists here.

“But competing in European football makes that task of signing good quality players a little bit easier because everybody wants to test themselves at the highest level.”

Video showcase

He added: “It (the possibility of European football) was a big part of our recruitment drive last summer.

Dundee United and AZ Alkmaar players take to the pitch at Tannadice for their Europa Conference League match
Image: SNS.

“We put together a video presentation of some really good nights at Tannadice, and some of those European nights were involved. Some were from decades ago, but more recently the AZ Alkmaar game.

“I know that’s not one that people want to talk too much about, given the scoreline in the second leg (7-0), but the home leg was good! They’re the kind of ties you want to be involved in; test yourself against top opposition.”

A mouth-watering platform

Goodwin is keen to caution against presumption.

The job is far from done and, as he notes, “I would hate for people to view it as an unsuccessful season if we don’t qualify.”

However, he is desperate to see his current crop of players afforded the opportunity to shine on that platform, with the likes of Ross Graham, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry and Kristijan Trapanovski among the first-team players still developing.

The impressive Vicko Sevelj is among several youthful talents who could get the chance to test themselves on the continent.
Image: SNS

“We’ve got a number of young players in the team,” he continued. “They’ve showcased their abilities in the Scottish Premiership, but the opportunity to go and do that in Europe can open a whole new avenue for these players.

“Not that we’re looking to try and sell anybody; but we’re realistic enough to know that these players have all got a value and ambitions of playing at the highest level.”

Tangerines’ progress

Sealing a European berth would also represent a personal landmark.

While he played for Ireland once at senior international level – and even won the U/16 European Championships as a youth – Goodwin has never experienced continental football as a player or coach.

However, the former Alloa, St Mirren and Aberdeen manager would prefer to focus on the strides made by the club – just two years since they crashed into the Championship, hamstrung by an eye-watering £6.9 million wage bill.

Dundee United players celebrate against St Johnstone
Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

“The experience of facing European opponents, if it was to happen, would be something that I would relish,” continued Goodwin.

“But, as a club, it would be a huge achievement given where we’ve been and what we’ve achieved in such a short period of time.

“We are talking hypothetically about European football, but even the fact we’ve achieved top six this season is remarkable given what we’ve had to do behind the scenes to balance the books.

“We had a lot of big earners at the club when I first came in and we’ve managed to reduce costs – but not at the expense of us not being competitive on the pitch. I think that’s the biggest thing we can take away from what we’ve done up to now.

“We’re not going to think too far ahead right now. We’ll plan for sixth place and anything above that will be a bonus. But it’s all about how high we can go from here.

Conversation