Jim Goodwin hints at ‘pushing boat out’ for Dundee United talisman Sam Dalby but sounds ‘realistic’ warning

Jim Goodwin believes Sam Dalby is a player worth “pushing the boat out” for as Dundee United refuse to give up on securing their talismanic marksman on a permanent deal.

Dalby, 25, has been a smash hit on loan from Wrexham, notching 14 goals and leading the line with aplomb for the Tangerines.

He is out of contract this summer and already has the offer of an extension on the table from the big-spending Welsh outfit. Dalby also has a host of admirers both north and south of the border, with Goodwin “realistic” about United’s chances.

Nevertheless, he is loathe to surrender.

“We’re going to try and compete and hold on to Sam (Dalby),” said Goodwin.

“We are realistic about that situation but, at the same time, if ever there was a player worth pushing the boat out for, then a proven goal-scorer would certainly be that.”

Dalby is far from the only loan star who has shone brightly at Tannadice.

Norwich prospect Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner against St Johnstone last weekend, Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson was pivotal prior to his season-ending hernia surgery.

Jack Walton of Luton Town has kept 12 clean sheets from 33 league games.

All are likely to be on Goodwin’s radar if they become available next term, and circumstances are right.

Trust

“Manny (Adegboyega) has got a situation at Norwich where they’ve got an option on him for next year, so we’ll see whether they trigger that or not,” explained Goodwin.

“Luca Stephenson is under contract, and Sam Dalby is the free agent out of them all.

“We’ve had great success in the loan market, but you don’t want seven or eight loans every year, because I feel like I’m developing players for other clubs.

“We’re raising their profile for the benefit of the parent club, albeit we’re getting a good player for a lot less than what we could maybe afford.

“But those players are certainly ones that – having worked with them up to now – I trust. I believe in them, and I still think there’s room for development. So, these are the types of conversations that we need to have as a football club.

“Then we’ll decide what the best route going forward is.”