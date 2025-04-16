Jim Goodwin hints at ‘pushing boat out’ for Dundee United talisman Sam Dalby but sounds ‘realistic’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hints at ‘pushing boat out’ for Dundee United talisman Sam Dalby but sounds ‘realistic’ warning

Dalby has been a smash hit on loan with the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Sam Dalby celebrates after finding the net against Rangers
Sam Dalby celebrates after finding the net against Rangers. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes Sam Dalby is a player worth “pushing the boat out” for as Dundee United refuse to give up on securing their talismanic marksman on a permanent deal.

Dalby, 25, has been a smash hit on loan from Wrexham, notching 14 goals and leading the line with aplomb for the Tangerines.

He is out of contract this summer and already has the offer of an extension on the table from the big-spending Welsh outfit. Dalby also has a host of admirers both north and south of the border, with Goodwin “realistic” about United’s chances.

Nevertheless, he is loathe to surrender.

“We’re going to try and compete and hold on to Sam (Dalby),” said Goodwin.

“We are realistic about that situation but, at the same time, if ever there was a player worth pushing the boat out for, then a proven goal-scorer would certainly be that.”

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options
Goodwin has been impressed by his loan stars. Image: SNS

Dalby is far from the only loan star who has shone brightly at Tannadice.

Norwich prospect Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner against St Johnstone last weekend, Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson was pivotal prior to his season-ending hernia surgery.

Jack Walton of Luton Town has kept 12 clean sheets from 33 league games.

All are likely to be on Goodwin’s radar if they become available next term, and circumstances are right.

Trust

“Manny (Adegboyega) has got a situation at Norwich where they’ve got an option on him for next year, so we’ll see whether they trigger that or not,” explained Goodwin.

Luca Stephenson is under contract, and Sam Dalby is the free agent out of them all.

“We’ve had great success in the loan market, but you don’t want seven or eight loans every year, because I feel like I’m developing players for other clubs.

“We’re raising their profile for the benefit of the parent club, albeit we’re getting a good player for a lot less than what we could maybe afford.

“But those players are certainly ones that – having worked with them up to now – I trust. I believe in them, and I still think there’s room for development. So, these are the types of conversations that we need to have as a football club.

“Then we’ll decide what the best route going forward is.”

