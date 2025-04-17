EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry on Dundee United style, maiden goal chase and suspension tightrope

Dundee United are unashamedly aware of what they are good at – and it could be the Tangerines’ roadmap to Europe.

That’s the message from Will Ferry following yet another gutsy 1-0 victory for the Terrors.

United were far from thrilling in possession against St Johnstone on Saturday but, as has so often been the case this season, kept a clean sheet and grabbed the decisive goal at the other end, this time through Emmanuel Adegboyega.

United now boast an extraordinary 12 shutouts in 33 Premiership games – only Celtic can better that tally – and 12 of their 14 league victories have come by a single goal. The Tannadice men are the kings of small margins.

And that penchant for grinding out huge results has the newly-promoted side riding high in fourth place and battling Hibernian and Aberdeen – with considerably higher budgets – for third spot.

“The last few results have shown that we can grind out results at an important part of the season,” Ferry told Courier Sport. “I think that’s a sign of a good team – we stick together and get through the difficult times.

“I was defending more than I probably wanted on Saturday but sometimes that’s what you’ve got to do. And you’ve got to take pride in it, otherwise you don’t get the results.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’d love to be like Barca, pass it around and rip teams apart; come away with 5-0 wins. But it’s not realistic. There are not many teams in Scotland doing that.

“Sometimes the pitch doesn’t allow it; sometimes you’re playing against a team like Celtic who’ve got 20 times our budget – whatever it may be. It might not be nice to watch sometimes.

“The game might not go to plan. We can spend the whole week planning out a strategy and it might not happen that way. We might have a man sent off; there might be injuries – but we’ve always adapted and won games.”

He added: “We know what we’re good at, we stick to that and it’s working. Look at the league table; if we are there at the end of the season, you’re not going to be too bothered about performances.”

Top 6 challenge

United now know what lies in store when the action resumes.

They will be tasked with keeping Celtic’s champagne on ice at Tannadice, before encounters with Hibernian, St Mirren and Rangers. The season wraps up with the visit of Aberdeen.

As revealed in a Courier Sport feature this week, United have picked up 19 points against other sides in the top six this season. Only Celtic (32) and Rangers (24) boast a higher total.

Ferry added: “We’ve put in good performances against every team that we’ll play after the split so we’re not going to fear anyone.

“We firmly believe we can beat any team, and we have previous games against those sides to look back on and build from.”

Suspension tightrope

While enthused and confident ahead of the final five games, Ferry’s participation in them is rather precarious.

The combative full-back is currently on 11 bookings for the campaign.

Another yellow card would trigger an immediate two-game ban; an absence United can scarcely avoid given Luca Stephenson, who deputised for Ferry earlier this year, is out for the season following hernia surgery.

“It’s not affecting my game but it’s obviously on my mind a little bit, in the sense that I want to play as many games as possible,” continued Ferry.

“But if it comes to a counter at the last minute of the game, I’ll still be willing to take a good foul!

“Luca (Stephenson) was a prime example of doing that against St Johnstone, making the foul because he needed to do it. But I’m avoiding that last yellow unless absolutely necessary.”

And if he can remain available, he may just break his duck for the Terrors. Despite being one of United’s most consistent attacking threats from deep, he is yet to ripple the net.

He laughed: “I probably should have scored after five minutes against St Johnstone (chance from the edge of the box). That shot was rubbish! I think that shot showed how much I wanted that first goal and snatched at it.”