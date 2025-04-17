EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry on Dundee United style, maiden goal chase and suspension tightrope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry on Dundee United style, maiden goal chase and suspension tightrope

Ferry has been a stellar signing for the Tangerines.

A delighted Will Ferry at the weekend
A delighted Will Ferry at the weekend. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are unashamedly aware of what they are good at – and it could be the Tangerines’ roadmap to Europe.

That’s the message from Will Ferry following yet another gutsy 1-0 victory for the Terrors.

United were far from thrilling in possession against St Johnstone on Saturday but, as has so often been the case this season, kept a clean sheet and grabbed the decisive goal at the other end, this time through Emmanuel Adegboyega.

United now boast an extraordinary 12 shutouts in 33 Premiership games – only Celtic can better that tally – and 12 of their 14 league victories have come by a single goal.  The Tannadice men are the kings of small margins.

And that penchant for grinding out huge results has the newly-promoted side riding high in fourth place and battling Hibernian and Aberdeen – with considerably higher budgets – for third spot.

Will Ferry surges forward against St Johnstone
Ferry surges forward against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“The last few results have shown that we can grind out results at an important part of the season,” Ferry told Courier Sport. “I think that’s a sign of a good team – we stick together and get through the difficult times.

“I was defending more than I probably wanted on Saturday but sometimes that’s what you’ve got to do. And you’ve got to take pride in it, otherwise you don’t get the results.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’d love to be like Barca, pass it around and rip teams apart; come away with 5-0 wins. But it’s not realistic. There are not many teams in Scotland doing that.

“Sometimes the pitch doesn’t allow it; sometimes you’re playing against a team like Celtic who’ve got 20 times our budget – whatever it may be. It might not be nice to watch sometimes.

“The game might not go to plan. We can spend the whole week planning out a strategy and it might not happen that way. We might have a man sent off; there might be injuries – but we’ve always adapted and won games.”

Dundee United players celebrate against St Johnstone
The United players celebrate their decisive goal against St Johnstone. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

He added: “We know what we’re good at, we stick to that and it’s working. Look at the league table; if we are there at the end of the season, you’re not going to be too bothered about performances.”

Top 6 challenge

United now know what lies in store when the action resumes.

They will be tasked with keeping Celtic’s champagne on ice at Tannadice, before encounters with Hibernian, St Mirren and Rangers. The season wraps up with the visit of Aberdeen.

As revealed in a Courier Sport feature this week, United have picked up 19 points against other sides in the top six this season. Only Celtic (32) and Rangers (24) boast a higher total.

Dundee United's Will Ferry jumps for joy at the sound of the full-time whistle against St Johnstone
Will Ferry jumps for joy at the sound of the full-time whistle against St Johsntone. Image: SNS

Ferry added: “We’ve put in good performances against every team that we’ll play after the split so we’re not going to fear anyone.

“We firmly believe we can beat any team, and we have previous games against those sides to look back on and build from.”

Suspension tightrope

While enthused and confident ahead of the final five games, Ferry’s participation in them is rather precarious.

The combative full-back is currently on 11 bookings for the campaign.

Another yellow card would trigger an immediate two-game ban; an absence United can scarcely avoid given Luca Stephenson, who deputised for Ferry earlier this year, is out for the season following hernia surgery.

Will Ferry celebrates Dundee United's win at Dens Park earlier this season
Will Ferry celebrates United’s win at Dens Park earlier this season. Image: SNS

“It’s not affecting my game but it’s obviously on my mind a little bit, in the sense that I want to play as many games as possible,” continued Ferry.

“But if it comes to a counter at the last minute of the game, I’ll still be willing to take a good foul!

“Luca (Stephenson) was a prime example of doing that against St Johnstone, making the foul because he needed to do it. But I’m avoiding that last yellow unless absolutely necessary.”

And if he can remain available, he may just break his duck for the Terrors. Despite being one of United’s most consistent attacking threats from deep, he is yet to ripple the net.

He laughed: “I probably should have scored after five minutes against St Johnstone (chance from the edge of the box). That shot was rubbish! I think that shot showed how much I wanted that first goal and snatched at it.”

Conversation