Luca Stephenson drops huge Dundee United transfer hint as Euro carrot looms large

Luca Stephenson has intimated that he would be open to returning to Dundee United next season after hernia surgery prematurely ended his campaign.

The on-loan Liverpool kid went under the knife on Wednesday and will carry out his rehabilitation south of the border, with Stephenson hopeful he will be fit in time for “the first day of pre-season”.

However, his future hangs in the balance.

Entering the final year of his contract, Stephenson is acutely aware that he must consider his next career move IF the Reds choose not to extend his stay at Anfield.

And after some preliminary talks with United chiefs, it is evident that Tannadice is a destination he would strongly consider after making 34 appearances during the club’s charge into the top six this term.

Asked how much thought he has given to his future, Stephenson told DUTV: “A little bit. I’ve held some talks with the club here.

“I’ll be going back down the road and no doubts there will be some words spoken. I’m into the last year of my deal next season so there will need to be a conversation about whether it is staying at Liverpool for another year or going elsewhere.

“I have no idea where that might be – if it could be back here (Dundee United) or somewhere else.

“After the year I’ve had, if I could replicate that, then I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t want to come back and play my football up here.”

Euro carrot

United are currently safely ensconced in a European berth in fourth spot, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

Even if they were to drop back into fifth position, that would be sufficient for a Europa Conference League second qualifying round place providing either Aberdeen or Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

And Stephenson acknowledges that continental football would be an almighty carrot – for him AND others.

“That would be massive for me, but also for the club in terms of attracting other players as well,” added Stephenson.

“That’s a reason why, even though it has been a great season, I’m disappointed not to be able to help the lads get over the line for those European spots.”