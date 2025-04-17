Luca Stephenson drops huge Dundee United transfer hint as Euro carrot looms large

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luca Stephenson drops huge Dundee United transfer hint as Euro carrot looms large

The on-loan Liverpool man has returned to England following season-ending hernia surgery.

By Alan Temple
Luca Stephenson roars with delight after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson roars with delight. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Luca Stephenson has intimated that he would be open to returning to Dundee United next season after hernia surgery prematurely ended his campaign.

The on-loan Liverpool kid went under the knife on Wednesday and will carry out his rehabilitation south of the border, with Stephenson hopeful he will be fit in time for “the first day of pre-season”.

However, his future hangs in the balance.

Entering the final year of his contract, Stephenson is acutely aware that he must consider his next career move IF the Reds choose not to extend his stay at Anfield.

And after some preliminary talks with United chiefs, it is evident that Tannadice is a destination he would strongly consider after making 34 appearances during the club’s charge into the top six this term.

Luca Stephenson was handed an immediate debut for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson in action for United. Image: SNS

Asked how much thought he has given to his future, Stephenson told DUTV: “A little bit. I’ve held some talks with the club here.

“I’ll be going back down the road and no doubts there will be some words spoken. I’m into the last year of my deal next season so there will need to be a conversation about whether it is staying at Liverpool for another year or going elsewhere.

“I have no idea where that might be – if it could be back here (Dundee United) or somewhere else.

“After the year I’ve had, if I could replicate that, then I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t want to come back and play my football up here.”

Euro carrot

United are currently safely ensconced in a European berth in fourth spot, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

Dundee United are well placed for a continental adventure next season.
United are well placed for a continental adventure next season. Image: SNS

Even if they were to drop back into fifth position, that would be sufficient for a Europa Conference League second qualifying round place providing either Aberdeen or Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

And Stephenson acknowledges that continental football would be an almighty carrot – for him AND others.

“That would be massive for me, but also for the club in terms of attracting other players as well,” added Stephenson.

“That’s a reason why, even though it has been a great season, I’m disappointed not to be able to help the lads get over the line for those European spots.”

