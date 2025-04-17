Duncan Ferguson on taking Jim McLean’s car for a joyride and being ‘skint’ at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson on taking Jim McLean’s car for a joyride and being ‘skint’ at Dundee United

Big Dunc reflected on his career on the Stick to Football podcast.

Former Dundee United and Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson
Former Dundee United and Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Duncan Ferguson insists he chose to quit Dundee United for Rangers because he kept copping fines from legendary gaffer Jim McLean.

And he revealed one of those punishments came after he took McLean’s car for a JOYRIDE.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Ferguson reflected on his £4 million switch from the Tangerines to Ibrox in 1993; acknowledging that it was too much, too soon.

Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice in 2023 during a visit as Inverness boss. Image: SNS

“My move to Rangers was too early for me, as I wasn’t ready,” he reflected.

“There were a lot of great players at Rangers at the time, and I wanted to move from Dundee United as I had problems with the manager and was always getting fined.

“I was always skint, I had nothing. I was getting fined for daft things.

“I’d take the manager’s car when he told me to wash it, so I used to drive it into a car wash and next thing you know, there are four or five of us in the car driving around Dundee. The police would stop us, it was nuts.”

Walter Smith: A great man

Big Dunc’s move to Rangers would prove ill-fated, infamously serving a three-month prison sentence after being found guilty of an on-field assault of Raith Rovers’ John McStay in 1994 while playing for the Light Blues.

He went on to enjoy two spells with Everton, becoming a cult hero for the Merseyside club, either side of a stint with Newcastle United and was capped seven times by Scotland.

However, Ferguson reckons he wouldn’t have even made the grade at United without the keen eye and nurturing influence of ex-Terrors assistant manager Walter Smith, who subsequently signed him for the Gers.

Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
Duncan Ferguson in his Dundee United playing days. Image: DC Thomson.

“I was small and skinny, back in the day,” he continued. “Nobody fancied me as a player that was going to kick on – I was slow and thin.

“It wasn’t until I got to 17, 18, 19, that I started to fill out. The testosterone started to kick in! I was a late developer but then I kicked on a wee bit, and got a bit of pace and my man strength.

There was a great man – Walter Smith – and he pushed me. He was at Dundee United as an assistant at the time. He spotted that and said, “who’s that big skinny kid on the left?” It was me.

“Walter only took 15 minutes to spot me and that’s when I went up to Dundee United. Walter then became the Rangers manager, and that’s when he took me [to Rangers].”

He added: “I did well at Dundee United when I was a kid. I peaked too early – I was in my prime about 18 or 19!”

Conversation