Dundee United announce post-split ticket details as Celtic price soars and Arabs keep The Shed for Aberdeen crunch

United are eyeing up a grandstand end to the season.

By Alan Temple
A Dundee United fan display against St Johnstone
A Dundee United fan display against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Dundee United have announced that tickets for their post-split opener against Celtic, which could see the Hoops officially crowned champions, will be £42.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines will incur additional policing and stewarding costs due to managing the occasion, which club chiefs believe justifies the price hike. The same fixture was £34 in December 2024.

Given the size of Celtic’s allocation (they will receive The Shed, the Jerry Kerr and the Jim McLean Stands) and United’s 6,733 season ticket holders, only around 500 briefs will actually be available for home supporters.

Will Ferry makes one of several clearances against Celtic.
Will Ferry makes one of several clearances against Celtic last December. Image: Shutterstock.

Existing season ticket holders can also purchase a seat for a friend at £10, with a club statement reading: “We’re offering this special deal to help fill the stands and keep the atmosphere electric.

“Your backing has been vital, and we want you there for the final push.”

As such, the travelling fans will bear the brunt of the cost as they make the trip to Tayside in the hope of seeing their side clinch the title.

The final two

By contrast, United have priced their home showdown against St Mirren at £20 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for U/12s.

The final day clash against Aberdeen, which could prove to be a straight shootout between two sides currently locked on 50 points, will cost £30 for adults.

United fans will retain The Shed – which has housed away fans at times this term – for the final two games of the season at Tannadice.

Full details are available on the Dundee United website.

Conversation