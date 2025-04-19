EXCLUSIVE: Meet Dundee United teen Charlie Dewar who battled back from Sunderland axe to chase Tangerine dream

It is a galling conversation that so many aspiring young footballers endure.

Some never recover; never rediscover their confidence and passion for the game.

That could have been the fate of highly rated Dundee United prospect Charlie Dewar.

Still a fresh-faced schoolboy chasing his dream at the Academy of Light (as much as playing for Sunderland can be a dream for a Newcastle fan), Dewar was told that a new contract would not be forthcoming.

“It’s really difficult being a young player when the coaches basically tell you that you’re not good enough,” he told Courier Sport.

“I didn’t want to play football after that.”

‘Everyone has their own story’

Time is a healer.

With some support and perspective offered by his dad, Paul, Dewar got back on the grass.

Back in boys’ club football, with less pressure to earn a deal in the Hunger Games of elite academy football in the north-east of England, the enjoyment returned.

The powerful young centre-back found himself captaining South Shields FC at U/16 level.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself, thinking, ‘I’m playing for Sunderland, and I’ve got to get a contract’”, he recalled. “So, when I did get back to playing after my release, that was gone. I was back to enjoying my football again.

“Everyone has their own story and there aren’t enough academies in Newcastle. You only have three – Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Sunderland. It’s hard to get into those academies and stay there. Sometimes, you need a different path.

“My dad told me to keep on going because things would work out. I’m thankful for that because he was right, and it wasn’t long before Dundee United came calling. The experience has made me mentally stronger.”

United come calling

Having caught the eye at South Shields, Dewar was offered a trial with the Tangerines in 2023. He helped United’s kids to a 0-0 draw against Celtic and was swiftly offered the chance to pen a two-year deal at Tannadice.

“With leaving home at the age of 16 to come up to United, you’ve got to face the real world and find a bit more maturity,” continued Dewar. “I feel like I’ve done that.

“I finished my GSCE’s and then the following week, I moved up to digs at United. The lads all welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve loved it. It’s just like living with your mates – it’s crazy half the time, sometimes you hate it. But it’s brilliant.”

Buzzing at the Wasps

And that maturity has been evident on the pitch with Alloa Athletic.

Dewar was farmed out on loan to the Wasps in January. Given he was still 17 years of age when making the switch (he only turned 18 last month), he readily admits that he didn’t expect to be a fixture in the starting line-up.

It is a testament to his impact in Clackmannanshire that Dewar has barely missed a game, starting nine of the 11 matches for which he has been available. The Wasps have only lost three of those fixtures and just one point outside the playoffs.

“I didn’t expect to play so much football, but the gaffer (Andy Graham) trusts me,” added Dewar. “He saw my ability in the first couple of games and has given me an opportunity.

“There’s such a big difference between U/18s football and the men’s game – especially the dark arts. The pulling, standing on toes, pinching, scratching. It’s mental. If you don’t get used to it, then you are going to get battered.

“But I’m a big lad and I trust in myself, so I’m happy to get in there first and give a bit back.”

Cleall-Harding inspiration

Discussing the feedback he has received from Tannadice, Dewar adds: “They are more than pleased and I get a message after each game, asking my thoughts about how I played. Thankfully, most weeks I’ve been able to say that I’ve played well!

“Jim Goodwin seems to be happy with the number of minutes I’m playing but I just want to keep pushing in the final three games – three cup finals.”

Looking further ahead, Dewar only needs to look at Sam Cleall-Harding’s recent rise to the United starting line-up for inspiration. Theirs was a formidable partnership at U/18s level.

Perhaps it will be reunited in the first-team one day.

“I’ve been playing with Sam for the last couple of years in the U/18s and he is an unbelievable player,” lauded Dewar.

“I think we played well together, so it’s been brilliant to watch his progress – after also doing well in League One (on loan at Kelty Hearts) – and say, ‘there’s the pathway’. Hopefully, next year I can kick on and get closer to the first team.”