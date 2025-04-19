EXCLUSIVE: Meet Dundee United teen Charlie Dewar who battled back from Sunderland axe to chase Tangerine dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Dundee United teen Charlie Dewar who battled back from Sunderland axe to chase Tangerine dream

Charlie Dewar is thriving on loan at Alloa Athletic after joining United in 2023.

Dundee United kid Charlie Dewar in action against Kelty Hearts.
Charlie Dewar in action against Stenhousemuir. Image: David Glencross.
By Alan Temple

It is a galling conversation that so many aspiring young footballers endure.

Some never recover; never rediscover their confidence and passion for the game.

That could have been the fate of highly rated Dundee United prospect Charlie Dewar.

Still a fresh-faced schoolboy chasing his dream at the Academy of Light (as much as playing for Sunderland can be a dream for a Newcastle fan), Dewar was told that a new contract would not be forthcoming.

“It’s really difficult being a young player when the coaches basically tell you that you’re not good enough,” he told Courier Sport.

“I didn’t want to play football after that.”

‘Everyone has their own story’

Time is a healer.

With some support and perspective offered by his dad, Paul, Dewar got back on the grass.

Back in boys’ club football, with less pressure to earn a deal in the Hunger Games of elite academy football in the north-east of England, the enjoyment returned.

The powerful young centre-back found himself captaining South Shields FC at U/16 level.

Dewar, right, battles fellow United academy star Owen Stirton, who is on loan at Montrose
Dewar, right, battles fellow United academy star Owen Stirton, who is on loan at Montrose. Image: David Glencross.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself, thinking, ‘I’m playing for Sunderland, and I’ve got to get a contract’”, he recalled. “So, when I did get back to playing after my release, that was gone. I was back to enjoying my football again.

“Everyone has their own story and there aren’t enough academies in Newcastle. You only have three – Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Sunderland. It’s hard to get into those academies and stay there. Sometimes, you need a different path.

“My dad told me to keep on going because things would work out. I’m thankful for that because he was right, and it wasn’t long before Dundee United came calling. The experience has made me mentally stronger.”

United come calling

Having caught the eye at South Shields, Dewar was offered a trial with the Tangerines in 2023. He helped United’s kids to a 0-0 draw against Celtic and was swiftly offered the chance to pen a two-year deal at Tannadice.

Charlie Dewar in action against Dundee in the Wee Derby
Charlie Dewar in action against Dundee in the Wee Derby. Image: David Young

“With leaving home at the age of 16 to come up to United, you’ve got to face the real world and find a bit more maturity,” continued Dewar. “I feel like I’ve done that.

“I finished my GSCE’s and then the following week, I moved up to digs at United. The lads all welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve loved it. It’s just like living with your mates – it’s crazy half the time, sometimes you hate it. But it’s brilliant.”

Buzzing at the Wasps

And that maturity has been evident on the pitch with Alloa Athletic.

Dewar was farmed out on loan to the Wasps in January. Given he was still 17 years of age when making the switch (he only turned 18 last month), he readily admits that he didn’t expect to be a fixture in the starting line-up.

It is a testament to his impact in Clackmannanshire that Dewar has barely missed a game, starting nine of the 11 matches for which he has been available. The Wasps have only lost three of those fixtures and just one point outside the playoffs.

Charlie Dewar in full flow for Alloa Athletic
Dewar in full flow for Alloa Athletic. Image: David Glencross.

“I didn’t expect to play so much football, but the gaffer (Andy Graham) trusts me,” added Dewar. “He saw my ability in the first couple of games and has given me an opportunity.

“There’s such a big difference between U/18s football and the men’s game – especially the dark arts. The pulling, standing on toes, pinching, scratching. It’s mental. If you don’t get used to it, then you are going to get battered.

“But I’m a big lad and I trust in myself, so I’m happy to get in there first and give a bit back.”

Cleall-Harding inspiration

Discussing the feedback he has received from Tannadice, Dewar adds: “They are more than pleased and I get a message after each game, asking my thoughts about how I played. Thankfully, most weeks I’ve been able to say that I’ve played well!

“Jim Goodwin seems to be happy with the number of minutes I’m playing but I just want to keep pushing in the final three games – three cup finals.”

Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Sam Cleall-Harding in action. Image: SNS

Looking further ahead, Dewar only needs to look at Sam Cleall-Harding’s recent rise to the United starting line-up for inspiration. Theirs was a formidable partnership at U/18s level.

Perhaps it will be reunited in the first-team one day.

“I’ve been playing with Sam for the last couple of years in the U/18s and he is an unbelievable player,” lauded Dewar.

“I think we played well together, so it’s been brilliant to watch his progress – after also doing well in League One (on loan at Kelty Hearts) – and say, ‘there’s the pathway’. Hopefully, next year I can kick on and get closer to the first team.”

Conversation