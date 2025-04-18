Dundee United 19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training session Season ticket holders were able to watch Terrors' stars put through their paces. Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was a popular signature at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Alan Temple April 18 2025, 5:32pm April 18 2025, 5:32pm Share 19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training session Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5224964/best-pictures-dundee-united-fans-training-tannadice/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United threw open the doors of Tannadice as supporters were afforded the opportunity to watch their heroes put through their paces. The annual event is available to season ticket holders, with boss Jim Goodwin and his squad meeting fans following the session, and signing merchandise for young Arabs. It took place ahead of United’s return to Premiership action next Saturday with the visit of champions-elect Celtic to Tannadice. Sam Dalby and Ross Graham carried out some light work away from their teammates as they continue to recover from hamstring issues. The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was in place to capture the best of the action. Khalon Pyper left Tannadice will a well-stocked autograph book. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A group of young fans watch the United stars put through their paces. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Steven Houston, Quinn Houston, Mason Adam, Milne Adam and Steven Houston (L to R) were in attendance at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Jort van der Sande, left, battles David Babunski for possession. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Young supporters Rocco and Lochlan Henry (L to R) left with signed jerseys. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson All smiles: Dundee United gaffer turns on the pace during the session. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson United academy graduate Kai Fotheringham, foreground, shows his skills. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Ryan Strain, Jort van der Sande, Craig Sibbald, Glenn Middleton and Vicko Sevelj (L to R) prepare to get to work. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The warm-up: United players shake off the cobwebs before a small sided game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson United ace David Babunski meets one of the youngest fans to make the trip to Tannadice on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Vicko Sevelj’s popularity with the fans shone through. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The goalkeepers were also in action, with Ruairidh Adams, on loan at Kelty Hearts, making a flying stop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson United players in the middle of a dribbling drill in front of the gathered fans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Club captain Ross Docherty signs a Dundee United jersey for one young supporter. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The event was particularly well attended by the club’s younger fans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee United stars undertake the competitive element of the session. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Sam Cleall-Harding, Will Ferry, Ruari Paton and Kristijan Trapanovski (L to R) at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin addresses his charges, and would later thank the fans for their support. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
