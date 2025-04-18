19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training session

Season ticket holders were able to watch Terrors' stars put through their paces.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was a popular signature at Tannadice
Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was a popular signature at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Dundee United threw open the doors of Tannadice as supporters were afforded the opportunity to watch their heroes put through their paces.

The annual event is available to season ticket holders, with boss Jim Goodwin and his squad meeting fans following the session, and signing merchandise for young Arabs.

It took place ahead of United’s return to Premiership action next Saturday with the visit of champions-elect Celtic to Tannadice.

Sam Dalby and Ross Graham carried out some light work away from their teammates as they continue to recover from hamstring issues.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was in place to capture the best of the action.

Khalon Pyper left Tannadice will a well-stocked autograph book. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A group of young fans watch the United stars put through their paces. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Steven Houston, Quinn Houston, Mason Adam, Milne Adam and Steven Houston (L to R) were in attendance at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jort van der Sande, left, battles David Babunski for possession. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Young supporters Rocco and Lochlan Henry (L to R) left with signed jerseys. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
All smiles: Dundee United gaffer turns on the pace during the session. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
United academy graduate Kai Fotheringham, foreground, shows his skills. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ryan Strain, Jort van der Sande, Craig Sibbald, Glenn Middleton and Vicko Sevelj (L to R) prepare to get to work. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The warm-up: United players shake off the cobwebs before a small sided game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
United ace David Babunski meets one of the youngest fans to make the trip to Tannadice on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Vicko Sevelj’s popularity with the fans shone through. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The goalkeepers were also in action, with Ruairidh Adams, on loan at Kelty Hearts, making a flying stop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
United players in the middle of a dribbling drill in front of the gathered fans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Club captain Ross Docherty signs a Dundee United jersey for one young supporter. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The event was particularly well attended by the club’s younger fans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United stars undertake the competitive element of the session. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sam Cleall-Harding, Will Ferry, Ruari Paton and Kristijan Trapanovski (L to R) at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin addresses his charges, and would later thank the fans for their support. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

