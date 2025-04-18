19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training session

Dundee United threw open the doors of Tannadice as supporters were afforded the opportunity to watch their heroes put through their paces.

The annual event is available to season ticket holders, with boss Jim Goodwin and his squad meeting fans following the session, and signing merchandise for young Arabs.

It took place ahead of United’s return to Premiership action next Saturday with the visit of champions-elect Celtic to Tannadice.

Sam Dalby and Ross Graham carried out some light work away from their teammates as they continue to recover from hamstring issues.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was in place to capture the best of the action.