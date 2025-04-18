EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United stand firm after Celtic SPFL ticket price complaint as HUGE precedent could be set

Dundee United are ready to vociferously argue their position after Celtic made a complaint to the SPFL regarding Tannadice ticket pricing, Courier Sport has learned.

Reports on Friday night confirmed that the Glasgow side have contacted the league’s governing body to express their anger over United’s decision to charge up to £42 for an adult brief next weekend.

The Tangerines are understood to attribute the price hike to increased stewarding and policing costs associated with managing a fixture that could see the Hoops crowned champions.

A Celtic statement noted that they had “raised a number of concerns with the SPFL.”

United are charging their own supporters the same prices, however £10 tickets are available if season ticket holders bring a friend. It is thought that Celtic believe that discrepancy represents a potential breach of league regulations.

That is likely to be in reference to Rule I31 of the SPFL guidelines.

That states that clubs are “prohibited from charging higher admission prices to accommodation designated for supporters of the visiting club than for broadly comparable accommodation designated for use by supporters of the home club at the same match.”

Setting a precedent

However, United chiefs reckon that argument should have little merit, given ticket prices ARE the same for fans of both clubs.

Offers such as allowing season ticket holders to bring a friend for £10 are commonplace, separate from general pricing and, crucially, have never before triggered a breach of rule I31.

United have already allowed season tickets holders to bring a friend for free against Hibernian in February.

A couple of hours after United host Celtic next Saturday, Motherwell season ticket holders are able to bring a friend for £5 for their match against St Johnstone. The Perth Saints will offer “Bring a Friend for Free” after the split.

Other examples are manifold, including Dundee’s recent win over St Mirren.

Should the SPFL rule that United’s offer represents a pricing discrepancy that breaches Rule I31, it will set a HUGE precedent and could end such incentives across the board – and likely require a rewrite of a somewhat ambiguous rule.

The SPFL have written to United, who are understood to be considering their response.