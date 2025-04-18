EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United stand firm after Celtic SPFL ticket price complaint as HUGE precedent could be set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United stand firm after Celtic SPFL ticket price complaint as HUGE precedent could be set

The Premiership rivals have become embroiled in a row over ticket prices

By Alan Temple
United and Celtic take the field in their last meeting at Tannadice, which was priced at £34
United and Celtic take the field in their last meeting at Tannadice, which was priced at £34. Image: SNS

Dundee United are ready to vociferously argue their position after Celtic made a complaint to the SPFL regarding Tannadice ticket pricing, Courier Sport has learned.

Reports on Friday night confirmed that the Glasgow side have contacted the league’s governing body to express their anger over United’s decision to charge up to £42 for an adult brief next weekend.

The Tangerines are understood to attribute the price hike to increased stewarding and policing costs associated with managing a fixture that could see the Hoops crowned champions.

A Celtic statement noted that they had “raised a number of concerns with the SPFL.”

Big money Celtic star Arne Engels almost breaks the deadlock against Dundee United in injury time
Arne Engels almosts breaks the deadlock in injury time in Celtic’s last visit to Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

United are charging their own supporters the same prices, however £10 tickets are available if season ticket holders bring a friend. It is thought that Celtic believe that discrepancy represents a potential breach of league regulations.

That is likely to be in reference to Rule I31 of the SPFL guidelines.

That states that clubs are “prohibited from charging higher admission prices to accommodation designated for supporters of the visiting club than for broadly comparable accommodation designated for use by supporters of the home club at the same match.”

Setting a precedent

However, United chiefs reckon that argument should have little merit, given ticket prices ARE the same for fans of both clubs.

Offers such as allowing season ticket holders to bring a friend for £10 are commonplace, separate from general pricing and, crucially, have never before triggered a breach of rule I31.

Celtic's Reo Hatate and Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action
Celtic’s Reo Hatate and Dundee United’s Declan Gallagher in action. Image: SNS

United have already allowed season tickets holders to bring a friend for free against Hibernian in February.

A couple of hours after United host Celtic next Saturday, Motherwell season ticket holders are able to bring a friend for £5 for their match against St Johnstone. The Perth Saints will offer “Bring a Friend for Free” after the split.

Other examples are manifold, including Dundee’s recent win over St Mirren.

Should the SPFL rule that United’s offer represents a pricing discrepancy that breaches Rule I31, it will set a HUGE precedent and could end such incentives across the board – and likely require a rewrite of a somewhat ambiguous rule.

The SPFL have written to United, who are understood to be considering their response.

