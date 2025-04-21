EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski’s international pride against backdrop of tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski’s international pride against backdrop of tragedy

Trapanovski's last North Macedonia camp was one of heightened, mixed emotions.

Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes on Liechtenstein's Nicolas Hasler.
Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes on Liechtenstein's Nicolas Hasler. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

As silence fell upon the Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje, Kristijan Trapanovski knew North Macedonia were playing for more than just three points.

The visit of Wales on March 25 came just nine days after a nightclub fire in Kocani killed 59 people – including footballer Andrej Lazarov, who represented Trapanovski’s former club FK Shkupi – and saw a further 155 injured.

A week of mourning followed the tragedy, while thousands took to the streets to demand justice and call for a crackdown on alleged institutional corruption.

It was against that backdrop that the Macedonian national team assembled for their World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein in Vaduz before an emotional homecoming to face Craig Bellamy’s side.

Looking ahead to Celtic: Kristijan Trapanovski
United winger Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: SNS

“These things motivate you because it felt like the whole country was at the stadium,” recalled Dundee United winger Trapanovski.

“We were playing not only for ourselves, but for the country and all the people who died in that accident.

“It was emotional. It was tough feelings.

“We didn’t laugh in the camp. No jokes; no music. Everyone was thinking about the people after maybe the biggest tragedy that has happened in Macedonia.”

As such, Trapanovski’s feelings are bittersweet.

He made his competitive international debut in the fixture against Liechtenstein and turned in a bright cameo during a comfortable 3-0 win.

Although an unused substitute against Wales three days later, the United flyer is hopeful his impact will see him remain in manager Blagoja Milevski’s thoughts for summer showdowns against Belgium and Kazakhstan.

Ex-Aberdeen hero Bojan Miovski thought he had secured the win against Wales.
Ex-Aberdeen hero Bojan Miovski thought he had secured the win against Wales but David Brooks levelled. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’m thankful that I got the opportunity to play,” he told Courier Sport. “I hope that’s not the last, and that I will continue to be there.

“I think I had a good performance against Liechtenstein, and that I should have played against Wales – but that is the manager’s decision.

“We have now two tough opponents against Belgium home and Kazakhstan away, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Unfinished business in Europe

As his international career blooms, Trapanovski is determined to ensure his club fortunes also soar.

The 25-year-old can sharply recall his previous European exploits with FK Shkupi, most notably when they claimed the league title in 2021/22 before embarking on a galling continental journey the following season.

They narrowly lost out to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League qualifying before suffering the same fate against Shamrock Rovers in Europea League qualifying.

However, a place in the Europa Conference League group phase was still a possibility. Shkupi just had to find a way past Balkani of Kosovo.

The clarity and irked tone with which he recalls that tie speaks to a man with unfinished business on the continent.

Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at St Andrews
Future is bright: Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: SNS

“We were leading 1-0 at home in the first game against Balkani but then, in the blink of an eye, it was 1-2. Crazy.

“Then we go to their place in the second leg – full stadium – and there’s a long ball after TWO minutes and a challenge…and our left-back (Xhelil Abdulla) gets a red card. The game dies straight away. We lost 1-0.

“That is the furthest I have been, although we beat teams from Lithuania (FC Hegelmann), Gibraltar (Lincoln Red Imps) and Kosovo (KF Llapi).

“So, I have some experience playing in European games – they are always very different games from what you get used to playing in the league. But that is a platform you want and a challenge you want.

“Everyone wants to play in a group stage of one of the competitions and I think we have a chance this season to make it there. We will see how it goes these five games, but we have a chance.”

Trapanovski, pictured ahead of United's defeat at Aberdeen
Europe calling: United are well in the hunt for European group stage football. Image: SNS

Indeed, United occupy fourth place in the Premiership – ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference – and are just three points behind Hibernian.

He continued: “The motivation stays the same. When you have a chance to fight for more and achieve more, you need to push even harder and not just be satisfied with what we’ve done until now. We have a big chance, and we need to grab it.

“That’s been the mentality in the dressing room the whole season – keep going, keep going.”

Celtic reality

The Tangerines’ first post-split task could barely be more onerous, with Celtic visiting Tannadice Park looking to uncork the champagne. If they avoid defeat, Brendan Rodgers’ side will officially be crowned champions.

Trapanovski added: “What can you say about a match against Celtic? Celtic are the best team in the league, and they will win the league again. You hope for something in those games, but you know the reality and how big the challenge is.

A team winning the league in your stadium is not a great feeling and we know what we must try to do.

