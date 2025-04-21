Every European qualification permutation for Dundee United as Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final opens extra continental pathway

Dundee United’s potential pathway to Europe has become clearer after Aberdeen and Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup final.

With both clubs on course to secure continental qualification via their league position, it means fifth spot in the Premiership is almost certain to mean supporters can get their passports out.

United are at the heart of a fascinating battle for third place following a superb maiden campaign back in the top-flight – and they face a host of different permutations in their bid to bring European football back to Tannadice.

Here, Courier Sport outlines them all.

What if Celtic win the Scottish Cup?

The simplest of all the permutations.

Celtic are already champions-elect (their title win will be confirmed at Tannadice this weekend, should they avoid defeat) so will qualify for the Champions League playoff round.

As that prize supersedes the Europa League playoff round position offered by winning the Scottish Cup, the Hoops’ reward will go to the side that finishes third in the Premiership.

It is a windfall to be cherished for the team that grabs it, because even defeat in the Europa League playoff round would see the team drop into the Europa Conference League group phase, earning in the region of £5 million in the process.

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Third place: Europa League playoff round.

Fourth place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

What if Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup?

This would complicate matters somewhat.

The one guarantee is that Aberdeen would grab the sought-after Europa League playoff round berth.

The other spots would go sequentially to league placings, as explained below.

If Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup and finish 3rd…

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Aberdeen: Europa League playoff round.

Fourth place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

If Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup and finish 4th…

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Third place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Aberdeen: Europa League playoff round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

If Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup and finish 5th…

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Third place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fourth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Aberdeen: Europa League playoff round.

How could United still FAIL to get to Europe?

The most obvious way would be for United to slip to sixth place in the standings.

That would require St Mirren to bridge a nine-point and 10-goal gap to the Tangerines with just 15 points still to play for.

Even if the Terrors – or Hibernian, for that matter – finish fifth, they COULD still miss out. However, it would require an incredibly unlikely run of post-split results.

Aberdeen would need to fall to sixth place in the Premiership – meaning a nine-point swing in favour of St Mirren – before beating Celtic in the Hampden showpiece.

In that event, only the top four in the Premiership would seal European football through league position, while Aberdeen would grab a Europa League playoff place as reward for winning the Scottish Cup.

What are the start dates?

Champions League playoff round: August 19/20 and August 26/27.

Champions League second qualifying round: July 22/23 and July 29/30.

Europa League playoff round: August 21 and August 28.

Europa League second qualifying round: July 24 and July 31.

Europa Conference League second qualifying round: July 24 and July 31.