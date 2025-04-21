Every European qualification permutation for Dundee United as Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final opens extra continental pathway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Every European qualification permutation for Dundee United as Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final opens extra continental pathway

Fifth place in the Premiership is now almost guaranteed to secure a place in Europe.

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football.
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s potential pathway to Europe has become clearer after Aberdeen and Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup final.

With both clubs on course to secure continental qualification via their league position, it means fifth spot in the Premiership is almost certain to mean supporters can get their passports out.

United are at the heart of a fascinating battle for third place following a superb maiden campaign back in the top-flight – and they face a host of different permutations in their bid to bring European football back to Tannadice.

Here, Courier Sport outlines them all.

What if Celtic win the Scottish Cup?

The simplest of all the permutations.

Celtic are already champions-elect (their title win will be confirmed at Tannadice this weekend, should they avoid defeat) so will qualify for the Champions League playoff round.

As that prize supersedes the Europa League playoff round position offered by winning the Scottish Cup, the Hoops’ reward will go to the side that finishes third in the Premiership.

Celtic saw off St Johnstone to reach the Scottish Cup final
Celtic saw off St Johnstone to reach the Scottish Cup final.

It is a windfall to be cherished for the team that grabs it, because even defeat in the Europa League playoff round would see the team drop into the Europa Conference League group phase, earning in the region of £5 million in the process.

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Third place: Europa League playoff round.

Fourth place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

What if Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup?

Oday Dabbagh struck against nine-man Hearts to send Aberdeen into the final
Oday Dabbagh struck against nine-man Hearts to send Aberdeen into the final.

This would complicate matters somewhat.

The one guarantee is that Aberdeen would grab the sought-after Europa League playoff round berth.

The other spots would go sequentially to league placings, as explained below.

If Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup and finish 3rd…

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Aberdeen: Europa League playoff round.

Fourth place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

If Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup and finish 4th…

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Third place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Aberdeen: Europa League playoff round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

If Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup and finish 5th…

First place: Champions League playoff round.

Second place: Champions League second qualifying round.

Third place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fourth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Aberdeen: Europa League playoff round.

How could United still FAIL to get to Europe?

The most obvious way would be for United to slip to sixth place in the standings.

That would require St Mirren to bridge a nine-point and 10-goal gap to the Tangerines with just 15 points still to play for.

Even if the Terrors – or Hibernian, for that matter – finish fifth, they COULD still miss out. However, it would require an incredibly unlikely run of post-split results.

St Mirren would require a staggering run of post-split results to deny Dundee United Europe
St Mirren would require a staggering run of post-split results to deny Dundee United Europe.

Aberdeen would need to fall to sixth place in the Premiership – meaning a nine-point swing in favour of St Mirren – before beating Celtic in the Hampden showpiece.

In that event, only the top four in the Premiership would seal European football through league position, while Aberdeen would grab a Europa League playoff place as reward for winning the Scottish Cup.

What are the start dates?

Champions League playoff round: August 19/20 and August 26/27.

Champions League second qualifying round: July 22/23 and July 29/30.

Europa League playoff round: August 21 and August 28.

Europa League second qualifying round: July 24 and July 31.

Europa Conference League second qualifying round: July 24 and July 31.

