Declan Gallagher set to leave Dundee United after Jim Goodwin’s first huge contract call

Declan Gallagher is set to depart Dundee United at the end of the season.

Gallagher, 34, has been an outstanding capture for the Tangerines since joining the club in the summer of 2023.

After helping the club romp to the Championship title, the former Aberdeen and Motherwell defender has excelled back in the top-flight.

However, his contract will not be renewed.

Gallagher has been the lynchpin of a United defence that has kept 12 clean sheets in 33 Premiership games and, despite his impending exit – first reported by The Herald and since confirmed by Courier Sport – will remain a key player during the run-in.

Gallagher is understood to be keen to remain in the top tier of Scottish football following a terrific campaign, while he will be welcome to continue cutting his teeth in coaching with the Terrors’ youth players.