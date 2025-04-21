LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice – but 2 men will be key in chase for Europe

Dundee United had a weekend off but there was still a double confidence boost for the Tangerines.

The make-up of the Scottish Cup Final means fifth place now earns European football and that means United are very, very close to sealing a return to Continental football.

More so, in my view, was the performance of Aberdeen in their semi-final win over Hearts.

They got the job done in the end but the nature of the performance will give United heart.

Hearts were down to 10 men for the majority of the game but the Dons laboured and struggled to break them down.

If I was still at United, I’d look at that and think what is there to be afraid of for us?

The way the Tangerines go about their business, there shouldn’t be any fear in any of these final five games.

That’s what makes Jim Goodwin’s side so dangerous.

Celtic party poopers?

The same goes for the Celtic game this weekend.

All eyes will be on Tannadice and not because United are playing. It’s going to be all about Celtic.

It strikes me that this United side are well set up to be party poopers.

Strong in defence, give little away and have a threat at the other end.

Celtic are a different level, of course, and if they turn up then they will win. You’d be stupid to go against them winning the game.

But United have proven they can get results against anyone – the last meeting between these sides at Tannadice ended in a 0-0 draw.

Tickets

It will be fascinating, too, to see what effect the whole ticketing saga has on the game itself.

I don’t necessarily agree with United for charging £42 a ticket.

But it is the same with concerts and things – when there is demand, the ticket price surges.

Dundee United is a business so why shouldn’t they? From the club’s position it makes sense.

What it does do is add a wee bit of spice to the contest.

If United can get off to a good start, I think they can use that tension to their advantage.

Key men

Whatever happens in the Celtic game, the race for third will come down to games against Hibs and Aberdeen.

As I wrote earlier, seeing the Dons at the weekend and in other games will give United the belief they can finish ahead of them.

Hibs are the favourites after a brilliant run of form and facing them away will be tough.

Crucial to success for United in these final five games are two players for me.

The obvious one is Sam Dalby, the club’s top scorer. More goals for him means more results for United.

The other is Ross Docherty.

We’ve seen just how good a player he is for United since he came back from injury.

He adds that composure good teams need in the middle of the park.

Having a fit and firing Docherty could be the difference for United in these massive games to come.