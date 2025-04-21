LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice – but 2 men will be key in chase for Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice – but 2 men will be key in chase for Europe

The Tangerines welcome the Hoops to Tannadice on Saturday.

Dundee United v Celtic
Dundee United face title-chasing Celtic this weekend - they played out a 0-0 draw at Tannadice earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United had a weekend off but there was still a double confidence boost for the Tangerines.

The make-up of the Scottish Cup Final means fifth place now earns European football and that means United are very, very close to sealing a return to Continental football.

More so, in my view, was the performance of Aberdeen in their semi-final win over Hearts.

They got the job done in the end but the nature of the performance will give United heart.

Hearts were down to 10 men for the majority of the game but the Dons laboured and struggled to break them down.

Aberdeen beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final
Aberdeen beat Hearts to book a Scottish Cup Final place. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

If I was still at United, I’d look at that and think what is there to be afraid of for us?

The way the Tangerines go about their business, there shouldn’t be any fear in any of these final five games.

That’s what makes Jim Goodwin’s side so dangerous.

Celtic party poopers?

The same goes for the Celtic game this weekend.

All eyes will be on Tannadice and not because United are playing. It’s going to be all about Celtic.

It strikes me that this United side are well set up to be party poopers.

Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point against Celtic
United held Celtic at Tannadice in December – can they spoil the Hoops title party? Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Strong in defence, give little away and have a threat at the other end.

Celtic are a different level, of course, and if they turn up then they will win. You’d be stupid to go against them winning the game.

But United have proven they can get results against anyone – the last meeting between these sides at Tannadice ended in a 0-0 draw.

Tickets

It will be fascinating, too, to see what effect the whole ticketing saga has on the game itself.

I don’t necessarily agree with United for charging £42 a ticket.

But it is the same with concerts and things – when there is demand, the ticket price surges.

Dundee United is a business so why shouldn’t they? From the club’s position it makes sense.

What it does do is add a wee bit of spice to the contest.

If United can get off to a good start, I think they can use that tension to their advantage.

Key men

Whatever happens in the Celtic game, the race for third will come down to games against Hibs and Aberdeen.

As I wrote earlier, seeing the Dons at the weekend and in other games will give United the belief they can finish ahead of them.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty in action for United. Image: SNS

Hibs are the favourites after a brilliant run of form and facing them away will be tough.

Crucial to success for United in these final five games are two players for me.

The obvious one is Sam Dalby, the club’s top scorer. More goals for him means more results for United.

The other is Ross Docherty.

We’ve seen just how good a player he is for United since he came back from injury.

He adds that composure good teams need in the middle of the park.

Having a fit and firing Docherty could be the difference for United in these massive games to come.

More from Dundee United

Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
M7 FC in action against Wembley Rangers FC during Baller League UK action at the Copper Box Arena, London
Calum Butcher makes shock switch as ex-Dundee United man joins viral hit Baller League
Dundee United's Will Ferry puts some youngsters through their paces
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next…
2
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action.
Declan Gallagher set to leave Dundee United after Jim Goodwin's first huge contract call
9
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football.
Every European qualification permutation for Dundee United as Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final…
2
Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes on Liechtenstein's Nicolas Hasler.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski's international pride against backdrop of tragedy
Dundee United kid Charlie Dewar in action against Kelty Hearts.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Dundee United teen Charlie Dewar who battled back from Sunderland axe to…
United and Celtic take the field in their last meeting at Tannadice, which was priced at £34
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United stand firm after Celtic SPFL ticket price complaint as HUGE precedent…
12
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was a popular signature at Tannadice
19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training…
Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?
2

Conversation