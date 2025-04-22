EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next Messi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next Messi

Will Ferry operates training for kids as well as turning out for the Tangerines.

Dundee United's Will Ferry puts some youngsters through their paces
Will Ferry puts some youngsters through their paces. Image: Will Ferry Soccer School.
By Alan Temple

Will Ferry doesn’t expect to unearth the next Lionel Messi.

He knows a future Cristiano Ronaldo may not reside in Rochdale.

However, the Dundee United defender insists he is far more concerned with giving kids the opportunity to have a local, well-organised kickabout rather than prioritising precocious talents at prohibitive price points.

That is the philosophy behind the Will Ferry Soccer Schools, which now operate in Bolton, Rochdale and Bury.

While the former Southampton youngster continues to shine at United – and is still only 24 years of age – he is already seeking to give something back to a generation feeling the effects of austerity and the lasting impact of Covid.

A delighted Will Ferry at the weekend
A delighted Will Ferry in action. Image: SNS

“I originally grew up in Heywood (in Rochdale) and it’s not a rich area of England,” he said. “There’s nowhere to send a kid to play football for an hour and know it’ll only cost a fiver.

“Some places will charge £10 or £20 an hour, or whatever it may be. So, it was something that my dad and I wanted to do; he grew up there and that is where my roots are.

“That’s where I developed my love of football.

“And there’s not enough for the average kids who just want a game of football.

“It’s going well, I’m happy that kids get to enjoy it and the people who run it while I am up here are brilliant.”

‘Everyone needs somewhere to start’

The germ of an idea came from Ferry’s work as an ambassador for Edstart, who outsource professional coaching to schools in lieu of – in his words – “getting a normal teacher to get the kids running along benches”.

A working relationship blossomed with Tom Feighan – who coached Ferry in the Bury youth ranks and runs the company while the United star is focused on life at Tannadice – and the business was born.

Will Ferry combines his work at Dundee United with running a soccer school.
Will Ferry combines his work at Dundee United with operating a soccer school. Image: Will Ferry Soccer Schools.

“We don’t claim to make anyone the next Ronaldo or Messi because, to be honest, everyone seems to claim that now,” Ferry told Courier Sport.

“It’s almost become a problem that [coaching schools] can be so elitist that it can be a challenge for kids that just want to have fun.

“Maybe the parents need a free hour; the kids can learn social skills, too.

“I think that’s an important part of it because of Covid. A lot of young people went through a phase where they didn’t socialise with anyone.

“So, we see everyone equally, regardless of levels. We don’t discriminate. There’s no sense of, ‘you aren’t good enough, so you can’t play here.’”

He added: “You never know – maybe they WILL go on to be a superstar. But to find out, everyone needs somewhere to start.”

More from Dundee United

Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
M7 FC in action against Wembley Rangers FC during Baller League UK action at the Copper Box Arena, London
Calum Butcher makes shock switch as ex-Dundee United man joins viral hit Baller League
Dundee United v Celtic
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice…
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action.
Declan Gallagher set to leave Dundee United after Jim Goodwin's first huge contract call
9
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football.
Every European qualification permutation for Dundee United as Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final…
2
Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes on Liechtenstein's Nicolas Hasler.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski's international pride against backdrop of tragedy
Dundee United kid Charlie Dewar in action against Kelty Hearts.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Dundee United teen Charlie Dewar who battled back from Sunderland axe to…
United and Celtic take the field in their last meeting at Tannadice, which was priced at £34
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United stand firm after Celtic SPFL ticket price complaint as HUGE precedent…
12
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was a popular signature at Tannadice
19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training…
Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?
2

Conversation