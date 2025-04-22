EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next Messi

Will Ferry doesn’t expect to unearth the next Lionel Messi.

He knows a future Cristiano Ronaldo may not reside in Rochdale.

However, the Dundee United defender insists he is far more concerned with giving kids the opportunity to have a local, well-organised kickabout rather than prioritising precocious talents at prohibitive price points.

That is the philosophy behind the Will Ferry Soccer Schools, which now operate in Bolton, Rochdale and Bury.

While the former Southampton youngster continues to shine at United – and is still only 24 years of age – he is already seeking to give something back to a generation feeling the effects of austerity and the lasting impact of Covid.

“I originally grew up in Heywood (in Rochdale) and it’s not a rich area of England,” he said. “There’s nowhere to send a kid to play football for an hour and know it’ll only cost a fiver.

“Some places will charge £10 or £20 an hour, or whatever it may be. So, it was something that my dad and I wanted to do; he grew up there and that is where my roots are.

“That’s where I developed my love of football.

“And there’s not enough for the average kids who just want a game of football.

“It’s going well, I’m happy that kids get to enjoy it and the people who run it while I am up here are brilliant.”

‘Everyone needs somewhere to start’

The germ of an idea came from Ferry’s work as an ambassador for Edstart, who outsource professional coaching to schools in lieu of – in his words – “getting a normal teacher to get the kids running along benches”.

A working relationship blossomed with Tom Feighan – who coached Ferry in the Bury youth ranks and runs the company while the United star is focused on life at Tannadice – and the business was born.

“We don’t claim to make anyone the next Ronaldo or Messi because, to be honest, everyone seems to claim that now,” Ferry told Courier Sport.

“It’s almost become a problem that [coaching schools] can be so elitist that it can be a challenge for kids that just want to have fun.

“Maybe the parents need a free hour; the kids can learn social skills, too.

“I think that’s an important part of it because of Covid. A lot of young people went through a phase where they didn’t socialise with anyone.

“So, we see everyone equally, regardless of levels. We don’t discriminate. There’s no sense of, ‘you aren’t good enough, so you can’t play here.’”

He added: “You never know – maybe they WILL go on to be a superstar. But to find out, everyone needs somewhere to start.”