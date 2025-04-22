Calum Butcher makes shock switch as ex-Dundee United man joins viral hit Baller League

Former Dundee United enforcer Calum Butcher has made a shock career switch – by joining up with a host of football legends and social media stars in the 2025 Baller League.

The six-a-side tournament, being broadcast on Sky Sports, was founded in Germany by entrepreneur Felix Starck and footballers Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski. It has recently launched in the UK and United States to much viral fanfare.

KSI, who boasts 25 million subscribers on YouTube, is the league’s president, while the likes of Alan Shearer, John Terry and Ballon d’Or winner Luis Figo have signed up to manage teams.

The former professionals taking part include Troy Deeney, Henri Lansbury, Josh Harrop and Ciaran Clark – and Butcher was added to those ranks on Monday when he was announced as a “wildcard” signing for table-topping Yanited.

Butcher, 34, made 134 appearances for the Tangerines and also turned out for the likes of Motherwell, Barnet, Millwall and Burton Albion.

The rules

Games are played on an indoor pitch and last 30 minutes – two 15-minute halves.

However, in the final three minutes of the half the rules can be turned on their head, with options including switching to a three v three format, long-range goals counting as double and goalkeepers not being allowed to use their hands.

Those twists will be randomised during each game.

And if a penalty is awarded, the taker has six seconds to score a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The top four teams in the league will qualify for the play-offs in mid-June, with two semi-finals and a final to decide a champion.