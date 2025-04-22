Jim Goodwin has confirmed that both Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult will leave Dundee United at the end of this season.

It was reported on Monday that Gallagher, 34, would not be offered a new contract despite a superb campaign in the Premiership, helping the Tangerines to 12 clean sheets in 33 games.

Goodwin has described the Scotland international’s two seasons at Tannadice as “a revelation” but emphasised the need to “freshen things up and bring in new players” ahead of what promises to be a busy summer of recruitment.

Moult, 32, scored 20 goals as United romped to the Championship title last term and has followed that up by finding the net five times this season – including a staggering injury-time overhead kick against St Mirren.

However, he has also been informed that no deal will be forthcoming.

“Last season we had to make hard decisions on people like Scott McMann, who played a big role in getting us promoted,” recalled Goodwin. “And it’s the same this time around with Deccy and Louis.

“The difficult part of my job is making decisions on people’s careers and livelihoods.

“We will be disappointed to see them leave but you always need to try to take the club forward.”

He added: “I know Deccy and Louis will have plenty of clubs chasing them this summer on the back of what they’ve done for Dundee United.”

Timing explained

Explaining his thinking behind making the decisions while United still have five games left to play, Goodwin added: “You want to be fair to players and give them time to find something else – while also being mindful of having a job to do here.

“I know both of them are great professionals who will keep working hard – and will want to leave the club on a high.”

While Moult has endured a couple of maddening impact injuries and largely been utilised as an impact substitute this season, Gallagher has been the lynchpin of the Terrors’ defence – and will continue to be in the final five games of the season.

“I had a good chat with Deccy,” continued Goodwin. “He’s been a revelation for us in the two years he’s been here. He probably exceeded what we expected him to do in the Premiership, even after playing such an important role in our Championship win.

“If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in.

“But we have Sam Cleall-Harding coming through and need a pathway for him. We’ve also been working hard since January to identify targets in key areas.”

Moult praise

Moult’s successful two years at the club banished three years of injury woes that plagued him prior to arriving at Tannadice and, as a natural goal-getter, he is likely to be sought-after in the summer.

Goodwin continued: “Louis scored a huge number of goals for us last season and contributed assists, too.

“He’s had to be patient at times this season due to the form of Sam Dalby, but Louis has continued to be a big part of the group and has scored some important goals for us this season.

“He’s another top pro. We took a chance on him when he signed because he hadn’t played a lot of football. It worked out well for both parties and he’s made a great contribution to Dundee United.”