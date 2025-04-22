Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Louis Moult set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin confirms double contract call

Goodwin also verified Monday's news of Declan Gallagher's impending departure.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Louis Moult can reflect on an excellent stint at Tannadice
Louis Moult can reflect on an excellent stint at Tannadice - with five games still to play. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that both Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult will leave Dundee United at the end of this season.

It was reported on Monday that Gallagher, 34, would not be offered a new contract despite a superb campaign in the Premiership, helping the Tangerines to 12 clean sheets in 33 games.

Goodwin has described the Scotland international’s two seasons at Tannadice as “a revelation” but emphasised the need to “freshen things up and bring in new players” ahead of what promises to be a busy summer of recruitment.

Moult, 32, scored 20 goals as United romped to the Championship title last term and has followed that up by finding the net five times this season – including a staggering injury-time overhead kick against St Mirren.

However, he has also been informed that no deal will be forthcoming.

Declan Gallagher salutes Dundee United fans.
Declan Gallagher will also leave the club this summer. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock

“Last season we had to make hard decisions on people like Scott McMann, who played a big role in getting us promoted,” recalled Goodwin. “And it’s the same this time around with Deccy and Louis.

“The difficult part of my job is making decisions on people’s careers and livelihoods.

“We will be disappointed to see them leave but you always need to try to take the club forward.”

He added: “I know Deccy and Louis will have plenty of clubs chasing them this summer on the back of what they’ve done for Dundee United.”

Timing explained

Explaining his thinking behind making the decisions while United still have five games left to play, Goodwin added: “You want to be fair to players and give them time to find something else – while also being mindful of having a job to do here.

“I know both of them are great professionals who will keep working hard – and will want to leave the club on a high.”

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
United boss Jim Goodwin is seeking to provide clarity as swiftly as possible. Image: SNS

While Moult has endured a couple of maddening impact injuries and largely been utilised as an impact substitute this season, Gallagher has been the lynchpin of the Terrors’ defence – and will continue to be in the final five games of the season.

I had a good chat with Deccy,” continued Goodwin. “He’s been a revelation for us in the two years he’s been here. He probably exceeded what we expected him to do in the Premiership, even after playing such an important role in our Championship win.

“If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in.

“But we have Sam Cleall-Harding coming through and need a pathway for him. We’ve also been working hard since January to identify targets in key areas.”

Moult praise

Moult’s successful two years at the club banished three years of injury woes that plagued him prior to arriving at Tannadice and, as a natural goal-getter, he is likely to be sought-after in the summer.

Dundee United's Louis Moult finds the net in acrobatic fashion
Louis Moult converts an acrobatic stunner against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Goodwin continued: “Louis scored a huge number of goals for us last season and contributed assists, too.

“He’s had to be patient at times this season due to the form of Sam Dalby, but Louis has continued to be a big part of the group and has scored some important goals for us this season.

“He’s another top pro. We took a chance on him when he signed because he hadn’t played a lot of football. It worked out well for both parties and he’s made a great contribution to Dundee United.”

More from Dundee United

Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
M7 FC in action against Wembley Rangers FC during Baller League UK action at the Copper Box Arena, London
Calum Butcher makes shock switch as ex-Dundee United man joins viral hit Baller League
Dundee United's Will Ferry puts some youngsters through their paces
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next…
2
Dundee United v Celtic
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice…
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action.
Declan Gallagher set to leave Dundee United after Jim Goodwin's first huge contract call
9
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football.
Every European qualification permutation for Dundee United as Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final…
2
Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes on Liechtenstein's Nicolas Hasler.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski's international pride against backdrop of tragedy
Dundee United kid Charlie Dewar in action against Kelty Hearts.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Dundee United teen Charlie Dewar who battled back from Sunderland axe to…
United and Celtic take the field in their last meeting at Tannadice, which was priced at £34
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United stand firm after Celtic SPFL ticket price complaint as HUGE precedent…
12
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was a popular signature at Tannadice
19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training…

Conversation