Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash boost

Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic will all benefit as part of a mammoth payout from the European Club Association (ECA).
The Club Benefits Programme – part of an agreement between the ECA and Uefa – has seen a record-breaking sum of £191 million paid out to sides across the continent.
Teams are compensated for the release of players in the last four-year cycle (2020 to 2024) for competitions including, but not limited to, the 2020/21 and 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, European qualifiers and Euro 2024.
It is substantial increase from the previous cycle, from 2016 to 2020, which stood at £172 million.
