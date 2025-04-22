Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash boost

Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic will all benefit as part of a mammoth payout from the European Club Association (ECA).

The Club Benefits Programme – part of an agreement between the ECA and Uefa – has seen a record-breaking sum of £191 million paid out to sides across the continent.

Teams are compensated for the release of players in the last four-year cycle (2020 to 2024) for competitions including, but not limited to, the 2020/21 and 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, European qualifiers and Euro 2024.

It is substantial increase from the previous cycle, from 2016 to 2020, which stood at £172 million.

Just shy of £2.4 million was earmarked for clubs in Scotland.

A sum of £75,303 went to United, while St Johnstone banked £37,650 and Dundee earned £12,550.

Dunfermline Athletic – who, along with Livingston, were one of only two sides outside the top-flight to benefit – added £6,275 to their coffers.

Celtic were the biggest beneficiaries, earning £1.1 million.

The full table