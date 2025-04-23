Dundee United talisman Sam Dalby will be fit to lead the line against champions-elect Celtic on Saturday.

However, Tangerines defender Ross Graham is facing another fortnight on the sidelines with a hamstring strain.

Dalby, 25, was withdrawn in the closing stages of United’s recent victory over St Johnstone after feeling some muscular tightness, with boss Jim Goodwin unwilling to take any chances with his 14-goal marksman.

However, that was a precautionary move – and Dalby is now firmly back in contention.

Graham has missed the Terrors’ last two games and, in keeping with a somewhat frustrating campaign on the fitness front, will certainly miss out on the visit of the Hoops.

“Sam (Dalby) had a nice easy week last week,” said Goodwin. “He came off against St Johnstone more as a precaution than anything else.

“He’s an important player for us and has played a lot of football – so there’s naturally a bit of fatigue there. He’s over that now and looking forward to the last five games.

“As for Ross (Graham), he’s still a bit sore so it’s going to be another couple of weeks before we see him back again. With hamstring injuries, you need to take your time. It’s been a bit stop-start this season for Ross, but he’s been very good when he’s played.”

Goodwin sounds Euro warning

Meanwhile, Goodwin is adamant United are not taking European qualified for granted as he cautioned against the giant-killing qualities of St Mirren.

Due to Aberdeen and Celtic squaring off in the Scottish Cup final, fifth place in the Premiership is now all-but guaranteed to mean a Europa Conference League qualifying berth.

The only scenario where that wouldn’t be the case is Aberdeen finishing sixth in the league but winning the cup.

United boast a nine-point and ten-goal advantage over the sixth-placed Buddies, but Goodwin remains wary.

“St Mirren are still very much there, and they have proved all season they are capable of beating anyone,” said former Paisley captain and boss Goodwin.

“They have beaten Rangers a couple of times and have had big results against the other teams in the top six.

“St Mirren won’t go into any of these games fearing anyone and Stephen Robinson has done a terrific job getting them into the top six. So, we don’t believe for a minute fifth place and Europe is guaranteed – we have to go out and pick up wins.”