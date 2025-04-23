Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee United receive Sam Dalby boost as Jim Goodwin provides Ross Graham injury update

Dalby is set to line up against Celtic despite limping out of the Terrors' last game against St Johnstone.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United striker Sam Dalby has been a hit
Sam Dalby has been a hit for United. Image: SNS

Dundee United talisman Sam Dalby will be fit to lead the line against champions-elect Celtic on Saturday.

However, Tangerines defender Ross Graham is facing another fortnight on the sidelines with a hamstring strain.

Dalby, 25, was withdrawn in the closing stages of United’s recent victory over St Johnstone after feeling some muscular tightness, with boss Jim Goodwin unwilling to take any chances with his 14-goal marksman.

However, that was a precautionary move – and Dalby is now firmly back in contention.

Graham has missed the Terrors’ last two games and, in keeping with a somewhat frustrating campaign on the fitness front, will certainly miss out on the visit of the Hoops.

Ross Graham has endured a frustrating campaign, with hamstring injuries and spells on the bench
Ross Graham has endured a frustrating campaign, with hamstring injuries and spells on the bench. Image: SNS

“Sam (Dalby) had a nice easy week last week,” said Goodwin. “He came off against St Johnstone more as a precaution than anything else.

“He’s an important player for us and has played a lot of football – so there’s naturally a bit of fatigue there. He’s over that now and looking forward to the last five games.

“As for Ross (Graham), he’s still a bit sore so it’s going to be another couple of weeks before we see him back again. With hamstring injuries, you need to take your time. It’s been a bit stop-start this season for Ross, but he’s been very good when he’s played.”

Goodwin sounds Euro warning

Meanwhile, Goodwin is adamant United are not taking European qualified for granted as he cautioned against the giant-killing qualities of St Mirren.

Due to Aberdeen and Celtic squaring off in the Scottish Cup final, fifth place in the Premiership is now all-but guaranteed to mean a Europa Conference League qualifying berth.

The only scenario where that wouldn’t be the case is Aberdeen finishing sixth in the league but winning the cup.

United boast a nine-point and ten-goal advantage over the sixth-placed Buddies, but Goodwin remains wary.

Jim Goodwin speaks to the media
Goodwin has plenty of regard for his former club. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“St Mirren are still very much there, and they have proved all season they are capable of beating anyone,” said former Paisley captain and boss Goodwin.

“They have beaten Rangers a couple of times and have had big results against the other teams in the top six.

“St Mirren won’t go into any of these games fearing anyone and Stephen Robinson has done a terrific job getting them into the top six. So, we don’t believe for a minute fifth place and Europe is guaranteed – we have to go out and pick up wins.”

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult shows off his Championship winners' medal
Louis Moult reacts to impending Dundee United exit as goal-getter eyes Tannadice grand finale
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton addresses Dundee United future as winger pays tribute to ‘ultimate professionals’
Dundee United's Louis Moult can reflect on an excellent stint at Tannadice
Louis Moult set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin confirms double contract call
4
Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
M7 FC in action against Wembley Rangers FC during Baller League UK action at the Copper Box Arena, London
Calum Butcher makes shock switch as ex-Dundee United man joins viral hit Baller League
Dundee United's Will Ferry puts some youngsters through their paces
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next…
2
Dundee United v Celtic
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice…
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action.
Declan Gallagher set to leave Dundee United after Jim Goodwin's first huge contract call
9
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football.
Every European qualification permutation for Dundee United as Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final…
2
Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes on Liechtenstein's Nicolas Hasler.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski's international pride against backdrop of tragedy

Conversation