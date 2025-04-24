Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenn Middleton addresses Dundee United future as winger pays tribute to ‘ultimate professionals’

Middleton is among several players out of contract this summer.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Glenn Middleton insists he would “welcome” contract talks with Dundee United but is remaining calm as he navigates a situation being endured by “hundreds of footballers”.

Middleton’s deal expires in the summer and the flying winger – who boasts two goals and three assists from 24 Premiership appearances this term – has made no secret of his contentment at Tannadice.

However, the ruthless side of boss Jim Goodwin has been underlined by the swift decision not to table extensions for Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult.

And in a time of immense uncertainty for many players, Middleton is choosing to focus on what he CAN control.

Quizzed on his future, the former Rangers and St Johnstone man said: “The honest answer is that I’m taking it as it comes – just looking at the next games.

Dundee United Owner Mark Ogren, left, and Glenn Middleton
Middleton reached the 100 appearances for Dundee United milestone this season. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“It is in my own hands, with how I perform and the qualities I can show and bring to the team. I am in the same boat as hundreds of footballers out there that are currently in this situation.

“I would welcome the (new contract) conversation if it came along.”

He added: “From the very first season of being here, I really have enjoyed it. I feel like Dundee United is a club that has so much to give, in terms of foundations to build on.”

Form of his life

Middleton joined the Terrors in the summer of 2022 and, despite starting his United career with an unforgettable moment of magic against AZ Alkmaar, he was powerless to stop the club from crashing to relegation.

However, he notched 19 goal contributions (rippling the net five times and claiming 14 assists) as United bounced straight back.

And Middleton recovered from a spell out of the team at the start of this season to become an increasingly important, reliable presence for Goodwin.

Glenn Middleton celebrates scoring to make it 1-1.
Glenn Middleton celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone on Boxing Day. Image: SNS.

Asked whether he feels like this is the most consistent form of his career, Middleton added: “Yes, definitely. I feel really comfortable in the squad.

“Maybe you just get to a stage where you feel like you can provide big moments and make things happen in the game to turn things in our favour. I’m full of confidence and, going into the last five games, I can hopefully continue doing that.”

Lofty ambitions

While United are content to be perceived as the underdogs in the battle for third, Middleton reckons it would be remiss not to set lofty goals. After all, just three points separate the Terrors and Hibernian.

“I would be lying if I sat here and said the discussion in-house wasn’t to push for that position,” smiled Middleton. “There’s three points in it – so why wouldn’t you?

“But we’ll never get too carried away or ahead of ourselves. And if it doesn’t go for us, it’s about staying consistent in the next five games and see where that does take us.”

Dundee United go in to the second leg against AZ with a 1-0 lead thanks to Glenn Middleton's strike.
Middleton is the last man to score for the Tangerines in Europe, against AZ Alkmaar, pictured. image: Shutterstock.

There is every chance the journey will conclude with European football.

Due to Aberdeen and Celtic squaring off in the Scottish Cup final, fifth place in the Premiership is now all-but guaranteed to mean a Europa Conference League qualifying berth.

And United boast a nine point and ten goal advantage over the sixth-placed Buddies.

Although the less said about the 7-0 defeat in the second leg, the better, Middleton is synonymous with the Tangerines’ last continental fixture at Tannadice when his sumptuous curling drive downed AZ Alkmaar 1-0.

Those are the sorts of nights he’d love to relive.

“As a club, and for the players who are still here from that night, it was unbelievable,” he recalled. “There was real joy, and a realisation of just what you play football for.

“If we can bring that back to the supporters on a more regular basis, it will only do good things for this football club.”

Middleton hails ‘ultimate professionals’

Meanwhile, Middleton has paid tribute to departing United stars Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult and backed the “ultimate professionals” to go out with a bang at Tannadice after being informed they will not be getting new contracts.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action.
Declan Gallagher in action for United. Image: SNS

“They have been unbelievable for this club,” lauded Middleton. “They showed their outstanding qualities last season in the Championship, and they’ve continued that into this season.

“I think Gall (Gallagher) has instructed that defence throughout the whole season and has shown his level of quality and experience; he makes that look easy.

“It maybe doesn’t stand out to the fans or when you’re watching a game on TV, but the way that he talks people through games, making sure that everyone is in the right position – he’s brilliant at that.

“Louis has provided some massive moments as well. He’s shown his quality in front of goal and how he can bring other people into games.

“Going into the last five games, they are the ultimate professionals and that (news) won’t change anything. They’re not like that as people – first and foremost – and they’re not like that as players.”

Conversation