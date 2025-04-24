Glenn Middleton insists he would “welcome” contract talks with Dundee United but is remaining calm as he navigates a situation being endured by “hundreds of footballers”.

Middleton’s deal expires in the summer and the flying winger – who boasts two goals and three assists from 24 Premiership appearances this term – has made no secret of his contentment at Tannadice.

However, the ruthless side of boss Jim Goodwin has been underlined by the swift decision not to table extensions for Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult.

And in a time of immense uncertainty for many players, Middleton is choosing to focus on what he CAN control.

Quizzed on his future, the former Rangers and St Johnstone man said: “The honest answer is that I’m taking it as it comes – just looking at the next games.

“It is in my own hands, with how I perform and the qualities I can show and bring to the team. I am in the same boat as hundreds of footballers out there that are currently in this situation.

“I would welcome the (new contract) conversation if it came along.”

He added: “From the very first season of being here, I really have enjoyed it. I feel like Dundee United is a club that has so much to give, in terms of foundations to build on.”

Form of his life

Middleton joined the Terrors in the summer of 2022 and, despite starting his United career with an unforgettable moment of magic against AZ Alkmaar, he was powerless to stop the club from crashing to relegation.

However, he notched 19 goal contributions (rippling the net five times and claiming 14 assists) as United bounced straight back.

And Middleton recovered from a spell out of the team at the start of this season to become an increasingly important, reliable presence for Goodwin.

Asked whether he feels like this is the most consistent form of his career, Middleton added: “Yes, definitely. I feel really comfortable in the squad.

“Maybe you just get to a stage where you feel like you can provide big moments and make things happen in the game to turn things in our favour. I’m full of confidence and, going into the last five games, I can hopefully continue doing that.”

Lofty ambitions

While United are content to be perceived as the underdogs in the battle for third, Middleton reckons it would be remiss not to set lofty goals. After all, just three points separate the Terrors and Hibernian.

“I would be lying if I sat here and said the discussion in-house wasn’t to push for that position,” smiled Middleton. “There’s three points in it – so why wouldn’t you?

“But we’ll never get too carried away or ahead of ourselves. And if it doesn’t go for us, it’s about staying consistent in the next five games and see where that does take us.”

There is every chance the journey will conclude with European football.

Due to Aberdeen and Celtic squaring off in the Scottish Cup final, fifth place in the Premiership is now all-but guaranteed to mean a Europa Conference League qualifying berth.

And United boast a nine point and ten goal advantage over the sixth-placed Buddies.

Although the less said about the 7-0 defeat in the second leg, the better, Middleton is synonymous with the Tangerines’ last continental fixture at Tannadice when his sumptuous curling drive downed AZ Alkmaar 1-0.

Those are the sorts of nights he’d love to relive.

“As a club, and for the players who are still here from that night, it was unbelievable,” he recalled. “There was real joy, and a realisation of just what you play football for.

“If we can bring that back to the supporters on a more regular basis, it will only do good things for this football club.”

Middleton hails ‘ultimate professionals’

Meanwhile, Middleton has paid tribute to departing United stars Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult and backed the “ultimate professionals” to go out with a bang at Tannadice after being informed they will not be getting new contracts.

“They have been unbelievable for this club,” lauded Middleton. “They showed their outstanding qualities last season in the Championship, and they’ve continued that into this season.

“I think Gall (Gallagher) has instructed that defence throughout the whole season and has shown his level of quality and experience; he makes that look easy.

“It maybe doesn’t stand out to the fans or when you’re watching a game on TV, but the way that he talks people through games, making sure that everyone is in the right position – he’s brilliant at that.

“Louis has provided some massive moments as well. He’s shown his quality in front of goal and how he can bring other people into games.

“Going into the last five games, they are the ultimate professionals and that (news) won’t change anything. They’re not like that as people – first and foremost – and they’re not like that as players.”