Louis Moult insists he is determined to bow out on a high at Dundee United.

Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin confirmed this week that the former Motherwell and Preston ace will not be offered a new contract at the end of this season.

He will join Declan Gallagher in departing Tannadice this summer.

When he leaves the club, Moult will be able to reflect upon a successful two-year stint with United.

The 32-year-old notched 20 goals as the Terrors romped to the Championship title last term and, although this season has been more frustrating due to a couple of impact injuries and the form of Sam Dalby, he has popped up with some big moments.

None more so than his scintillating overhead kick against St Mirren on January 11 which turned one point in Paisley into three – and could be crucial in staying ahead of the Buddies during the run-in.

He has silenced many doubters who believed that, having played just 24 games between the summers of 2019 and 2023, Moult’s career would peter out.

However, Moult is keen to emphasise that his United journey isn’t over yet, especially with a mouth-watering final five games ahead.

He tweeted: “Loved my time at the club, still another couple of weeks to go to finish strong personally and collectively.”