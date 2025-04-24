Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult reacts to impending Dundee United exit as goal-getter eyes Tannadice grand finale

Moult will depart Tannadice this summer following an excellent two-year stint.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult shows off his Championship winners' medal
Natural leader Moult, pictured, has been crucial to Dundee United's rebirth - on the pitch and in the dressing room - in the last two years. Image: SNS

Louis Moult insists he is determined to bow out on a high at Dundee United.

Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin confirmed this week that the former Motherwell and Preston ace will not be offered a new contract at the end of this season.

He will join Declan Gallagher in departing Tannadice this summer.

When he leaves the club, Moult will be able to reflect upon a successful two-year stint with United.

The 32-year-old notched 20 goals as the Terrors romped to the Championship title last term and, although this season has been more frustrating due to a couple of impact injuries and the form of Sam Dalby, he has popped up with some big moments.

None more so than his scintillating overhead kick against St Mirren on January 11 which turned one point in Paisley into three – and could be crucial in staying ahead of the Buddies during the run-in.

Louis Moult takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of the Dundee United faithful after notching the winner at St Mirren. Image: SNS

He has silenced many doubters who believed that, having played just 24 games between the summers of 2019 and 2023, Moult’s career would peter out.

However, Moult is keen to emphasise that his United journey isn’t over yet, especially with a mouth-watering final five games ahead.

He tweeted: “Loved my time at the club, still another couple of weeks to go to finish strong personally and collectively.”

