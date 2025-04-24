Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United in Jack Walton waiting game amid ‘ongoing conversations’

United boss Jim Goodwin remains keen to secure Walton's services on a longer term deal.

By Alan Temple
Jack Walton has racked up 12 Premiership clean sheets this term
Jack Walton has racked up 12 Premiership clean sheets this term. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United are playing a Jack Walton waiting game as Luton Town fight for their Championship lives.

Walton, 26, has enjoyed a splendid campaign with the Tangerines this term, racking up 12 clean sheets in 33 Premiership appearances. Only Kasper Schmeichel, whose Celtic side visit Tannadice on Saturday, boasts more shutouts (19).

United boss Goodwin has confirmed that the Terrors are engaged in “ongoing conversations” with the Hatters, who are currently in the drop-zone.

Should Luton lose against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City tomorrow and Derby County win at Hull City, the Hatters’ relegation will be all-but confirmed due to their poor goal difference.

Walton, thriving in his second successive season on loan with United, is out of contract at Kenilworth Road in the summer BUT the club have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

As such, patience has been key for Goodwin.

Walton denies Kyogo when Celtic last visited Tannadice
Walton denies Kyogo when Celtic last visited Tannadice. Image: SNS

“The conversations are ongoing between ourselves and Luton,” confirmed Goodwin.

“Jack loves it here, but Luton have got the option for a further year. A lot will depend on their situation.

They’re putting up a hell of a fight in the Championship, trying to get themselves out of that relegation zone. So, that one will depend on Luton’s situation as well.

“But Jack has been one of the top keepers in the league. Look at the number of league clean sheets that we’ve had – his contribution has been massive.

“We just need to get some clarity from a Luton perspective and then we can go from there.”

