Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United are playing a Jack Walton waiting game as Luton Town fight for their Championship lives.

Walton, 26, has enjoyed a splendid campaign with the Tangerines this term, racking up 12 clean sheets in 33 Premiership appearances. Only Kasper Schmeichel, whose Celtic side visit Tannadice on Saturday, boasts more shutouts (19).

United boss Goodwin has confirmed that the Terrors are engaged in “ongoing conversations” with the Hatters, who are currently in the drop-zone.

Should Luton lose against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City tomorrow and Derby County win at Hull City, the Hatters’ relegation will be all-but confirmed due to their poor goal difference.

Walton, thriving in his second successive season on loan with United, is out of contract at Kenilworth Road in the summer BUT the club have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

As such, patience has been key for Goodwin.

“The conversations are ongoing between ourselves and Luton,” confirmed Goodwin.

“Jack loves it here, but Luton have got the option for a further year. A lot will depend on their situation.

“They’re putting up a hell of a fight in the Championship, trying to get themselves out of that relegation zone. So, that one will depend on Luton’s situation as well.

“But Jack has been one of the top keepers in the league. Look at the number of league clean sheets that we’ve had – his contribution has been massive.

“We just need to get some clarity from a Luton perspective and then we can go from there.”