Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

The ‘monumental’ reason Jim Goodwin is piling pressure on Dundee United

The Tangerines hosts Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Jim Goodwin wants more from his Dundee United stars in the run-in
Jim Goodwin wants more from his United stars in the run-in. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin readily admits that he is piling the pressure on his Dundee United stars ahead of their post-split fixtures.

While the Tangerines have already surpassed many onlookers’ expectations for the campaign by securing top six football – an achievement Goodwin appreciates – he is determined not to allow standards to slip while in sight of a “monumental” finale.

The Terrors are just three points adrift of Hibs in third spot, which would guarantee European group stage football, and a game-changing windfall in the region of £5 million, if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Jim Goodwin dishes out the instructions on the Tannadice touchline
Jim Goodwin dishes out the instructions on the Tannadice touchline. Image: SNS

“I know that, in a sense, the pressure is off because we’ve overachieved compared to what the objectives were at the beginning of the season,” said Goodwin.

“But I’ve actually tried to go the other way, in speaking to the group – to keep that pressure on and make sure that we maintain those high standards.

“We are trying to drum home how monumental it would be if we were able to get third place.

“We know that’s going to be a stretch because of the level of competition that we’re playing against, but I’ve seen all kinds of things being thrown up during these final five fixtures in recent years, whether it’s in the bottom half or the top half.

“You need a little bit of luck along the way, but everybody can beat each other. We need to keep the consistency that we’ve had. We’ve won our last three league games and the boys are in a very good place.”

Embarrassment of riches

Nevertheless, United’s first post-split challenge could barely be more onerous.

Celtic visit Tannadice on Saturday afternoon knowing that avoiding defeat will see them crowned champions, with Goodwin acknowledging that the spotlight will be on the Hoops – a fact he is perfectly content with.

But United are far more concerned with their own aspirations.

Celtic saw off St Johnstone to reach the Scottish Cup final
Celtic saw off St Johnstone to reach the Scottish Cup final in their last game. Image: SNS

He added: “The whole day is geared up around Celtic, which is fine for us. It takes the spotlight off us – but we know what we need to do.

“There’s so much at stake for us.

“It’s going to be extremely challenging given the talent that Brendan Rodgers has got at his disposal. It’s a real embarrassment of riches when you see how strong their squad is.

“But we had a good performance against them at Tannadice early in the season (0-0 draw). We’ve got to take a lot of confidence and belief from that.”

Dundee United vs Celtic factfile:

  • Celtic have since won just three of their last eight away games. They have suffered three defeats in their last seven away league outings, more than their previous 28 beforehand.
  • Celtic have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four league meetings with Dundee United, their longest ongoing run against any current Scottish Premiership club.
  • Dundee United are winless in their last 22 meetings with Celtic in all competitions since a 2-1 league victory in December 2014 under Jackie McNamara.
  • Dundee United have won each of their last three league games (all 1-0); they last won more in a row in the Scottish Premiership in December 2013 (5).
  • Should Celtic avoid defeat in this match, they will be crowned Scottish champions for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons.

More from Dundee United

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
Jack Walton has racked up 12 Premiership clean sheets this term
Dundee United in Jack Walton waiting game amid 'ongoing conversations'
Louis Moult shows off his Championship winners' medal
Louis Moult reacts to impending Dundee United exit as goal-getter eyes Tannadice grand finale
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton addresses Dundee United future as winger pays tribute to ‘ultimate professionals’
2
Dundee United striker Sam Dalby has been a hit
Dundee United receive Sam Dalby boost as Jim Goodwin provides Ross Graham injury update
Dundee United's Louis Moult can reflect on an excellent stint at Tannadice
Louis Moult set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin confirms double contract call
4
Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
M7 FC in action against Wembley Rangers FC during Baller League UK action at the Copper Box Arena, London
Calum Butcher makes shock switch as ex-Dundee United man joins viral hit Baller League
Dundee United's Will Ferry puts some youngsters through their paces
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next…
2
Dundee United v Celtic
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice…

Conversation