Jim Goodwin readily admits that he is piling the pressure on his Dundee United stars ahead of their post-split fixtures.

While the Tangerines have already surpassed many onlookers’ expectations for the campaign by securing top six football – an achievement Goodwin appreciates – he is determined not to allow standards to slip while in sight of a “monumental” finale.

The Terrors are just three points adrift of Hibs in third spot, which would guarantee European group stage football, and a game-changing windfall in the region of £5 million, if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

“I know that, in a sense, the pressure is off because we’ve overachieved compared to what the objectives were at the beginning of the season,” said Goodwin.

“But I’ve actually tried to go the other way, in speaking to the group – to keep that pressure on and make sure that we maintain those high standards.

“We are trying to drum home how monumental it would be if we were able to get third place.

“We know that’s going to be a stretch because of the level of competition that we’re playing against, but I’ve seen all kinds of things being thrown up during these final five fixtures in recent years, whether it’s in the bottom half or the top half.

“You need a little bit of luck along the way, but everybody can beat each other. We need to keep the consistency that we’ve had. We’ve won our last three league games and the boys are in a very good place.”

Embarrassment of riches

Nevertheless, United’s first post-split challenge could barely be more onerous.

Celtic visit Tannadice on Saturday afternoon knowing that avoiding defeat will see them crowned champions, with Goodwin acknowledging that the spotlight will be on the Hoops – a fact he is perfectly content with.

But United are far more concerned with their own aspirations.

He added: “The whole day is geared up around Celtic, which is fine for us. It takes the spotlight off us – but we know what we need to do.

“There’s so much at stake for us.

“It’s going to be extremely challenging given the talent that Brendan Rodgers has got at his disposal. It’s a real embarrassment of riches when you see how strong their squad is.

“But we had a good performance against them at Tannadice early in the season (0-0 draw). We’ve got to take a lot of confidence and belief from that.”

Dundee United vs Celtic factfile: