As Craig Sibbald prepares to become Dundee United’s latest centurion, holding the Championship trophy aloft last season remains the pinnacle of his time at Tannadice.

However, the combative midfielder is adamant qualifying for European football would comfortably top that feat.

Sibbald, 29, joined United in the summer of 2022 and, despite being one of the more unheralded captures of that window, he has been the most successful by a considerable distance.

Along with Aziz Behich and Steven Fletcher, he was one of very few players to emerge from the catastrophic descent to relegation in 2023 with any credit.

The idea of him looking elsewhere to remain in the top-flight would not have been outlandish.

“After relegation there were some conversations with managers, but I wanted to stay here and help the club back up,” Sibbald recalled. “I wanted to make sure that the club only spent a year down there and bounced straight back.

“In a lot of ways, relegation allowed the club to reset and rebuild. It’s worked out for the better and we’re thriving now.”

Topping the title

Sibbald was subsequently named United’s player of the year as the Tangerines won immediate promotion.

Despite a serious ankle injury sidelining him for four months this term, he remains a pivotal performer for the Terrors – and is likely to join the 100 Club when Celtic visit this afternoon.

“It’s been up and down since I came here, but I have loved it,” reflected Sibbald. “The fans have taken to me, and I’ve enjoyed it all.

“Being relegated was the low point and the highest was winning the league last season. Last season was enjoyable, while coming back from injury this season with the team challenging for Europe has been great.

“If we can get into European football this season it would be the highlight. To do something like that over the whole season – showing that consistency against top teams in the Premiership – would definitely make it the best.”

Everything to play for

In truth, United are almost over the line.

With Aberdeen and Celtic crossing swords in the Scottish Cup final, fifth place in the Premiership will be enough to secure continental football – and United have a nine-point and ten-goal cushion over sixth-placed St Mirren.

Nevertheless, boss Jim Goodwin warned this week that the Tangerines would be foolish to count out the Buddies.

And there is also potential European group stage football – and the £5 million windfall that brings – for the team that finishes third, providing Celtic beat the Dons in the Hampden showpiece.

So, while the spotlight may be on the Hoops’ bid to officially win the title today, United have it ALL to play for.

“I haven’t played against a team trying to win a league in a game before, but I don’t think Celtic will change at all,” continued Sibbald.

“They’ll do their usual. They won’t drop their standards and will go for the throat, trying to win it as soon as possible.

“But we don’t want them winning the league at Tannadice. We’ll have a gameplan which we’ll stick to, and we believe we can get something from the game. If we work hard and do our defensive duties well, we’ll be in with a shout.

“We are trying to get up the table and know what’s at stake, so we have plenty to play for this weekend. We have been working on a gameplan with the manager and, while Celtic have threats all over the pitch, we’ll try to be ready for that.”