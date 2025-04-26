Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Sibbald hits 100: Dundee United ace names Tannadice high – and how he aims to top it

Sibbald could mark his century of appearances against Celtic on Saturday.

A bright future? Sibbald wants to help United down Celtic
A bright future? Sibbald wants to help United down Celtic. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

As Craig Sibbald prepares to become Dundee United’s latest centurion, holding the Championship trophy aloft last season remains the pinnacle of his time at Tannadice.

However, the combative midfielder is adamant qualifying for European football would comfortably top that feat.

Sibbald, 29, joined United in the summer of 2022 and, despite being one of the more unheralded captures of that window, he has been the most successful by a considerable distance.

Along with Aziz Behich and Steven Fletcher, he was one of very few players to emerge from the catastrophic descent to relegation in 2023 with any credit.

The idea of him looking elsewhere to remain in the top-flight would not have been outlandish.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald halves arrears
Craig Sibbald halves arrears against Kilmarnock earlier this season. Image: SNS

“After relegation there were some conversations with managers, but I wanted to stay here and help the club back up,” Sibbald recalled. “I wanted to make sure that the club only spent a year down there and bounced straight back.

“In a lot of ways, relegation allowed the club to reset and rebuild. It’s worked out for the better and we’re thriving now.”

Topping the title

Sibbald was subsequently named United’s player of the year as the Tangerines won immediate promotion.

Despite a serious ankle injury sidelining him for four months this term, he remains a pivotal performer for the Terrors – and is likely to join the 100 Club when Celtic visit this afternoon.

Craig Sibbald with the Championship trophy.
Craig Sibbald with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

“It’s been up and down since I came here, but I have loved it,” reflected Sibbald. “The fans have taken to me, and I’ve enjoyed it all.

“Being relegated was the low point and the highest was winning the league last season. Last season was enjoyable, while coming back from injury this season with the team challenging for Europe has been great.

“If we can get into European football this season it would be the highlight. To do something like that over the whole season – showing that consistency against top teams in the Premiership – would definitely make it the best.”

Everything to play for

In truth, United are almost over the line.

With Aberdeen and Celtic crossing swords in the Scottish Cup final, fifth place in the Premiership will be enough to secure continental football – and United have a nine-point and ten-goal cushion over sixth-placed St Mirren.

Nevertheless, boss Jim Goodwin warned this week that the Tangerines would be foolish to count out the Buddies.

And there is also potential European group stage football – and the £5 million windfall that brings – for the team that finishes third, providing Celtic beat the Dons in the Hampden showpiece.

So, while the spotlight may be on the Hoops’ bid to officially win the title today, United have it ALL to play for.

Craig Sibbald gets stuck in during a superb first-half showing
Craig Sibbald gets stuck in against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I haven’t played against a team trying to win a league in a game before, but I don’t think Celtic will change at all,” continued Sibbald.

“They’ll do their usual. They won’t drop their standards and will go for the throat, trying to win it as soon as possible.

But we don’t want them winning the league at Tannadice. We’ll have a gameplan which we’ll stick to, and we believe we can get something from the game. If we work hard and do our defensive duties well, we’ll be in with a shout.

“We are trying to get up the table and know what’s at stake, so we have plenty to play for this weekend. We have been working on a gameplan with the manager and, while Celtic have threats all over the pitch, we’ll try to be ready for that.”

