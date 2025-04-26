Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s clash with Celtic halted as Hoops fans launch tangerines protest

Supporters were seething at the £42 price point.

By Alan Temple
Players pick up the tangerines based protest.
Players pick up the tangerines based protest, after which Celtic claimed the lead. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s Premiership clash with Celtic was halted for several minutes after Hoops fans launched TANGERINES onto the pitch in protest over ticket prices.

The visiting supporters were seething that the Terrors charged up to £42 for an adult brief to watch the fixture.

Celtic have since launched an official complaint with the SPFL. 

United are understood to have attributed the hike to the increased policing and stewarding costs for a game that could see the Glasgow giants officially crowned champions.

And the fans in The Carling Stand (‘The Shed’) of Tannadice made their feelings known after around 11 minutes when scores of tangerines were lobbed onto the pitch.

Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo picks up fruit missiles thrown on to the pitch.
Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo picks up fruit missiles thrown on to the pitch. Image: PA Wire.

A banner reading “Enjoy the fruits of our labour” was unfurled as a chant of “you can shove your f***ing prices up your a***” rung around the stadium.

Referee Don Robertson and several players aided in the clean-up operation as the game was delayed for several minutes.

Former Celtic hero Chris Sutton, on commentary duty for Sky Sports, said: “I understand their frustrations but both sets of players could do without this.”

There was a second – albeit more brief – delay early in the second half, with the Hoops 4-0 up, as the supporters in the same section threw several inflatable footballs onto the pitch.

Conversation