Dundee United’s Premiership clash with Celtic was halted for several minutes after Hoops fans launched TANGERINES onto the pitch in protest over ticket prices.

The visiting supporters were seething that the Terrors charged up to £42 for an adult brief to watch the fixture.

Celtic have since launched an official complaint with the SPFL.

United are understood to have attributed the hike to the increased policing and stewarding costs for a game that could see the Glasgow giants officially crowned champions.

And the fans in The Carling Stand (‘The Shed’) of Tannadice made their feelings known after around 11 minutes when scores of tangerines were lobbed onto the pitch.

A banner reading “Enjoy the fruits of our labour” was unfurled as a chant of “you can shove your f***ing prices up your a***” rung around the stadium.

Referee Don Robertson and several players aided in the clean-up operation as the game was delayed for several minutes.

Former Celtic hero Chris Sutton, on commentary duty for Sky Sports, said: “I understand their frustrations but both sets of players could do without this.”

There was a second – albeit more brief – delay early in the second half, with the Hoops 4-0 up, as the supporters in the same section threw several inflatable footballs onto the pitch.