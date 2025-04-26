Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin ‘apologetic’ to Dundee United fans as approach against Celtic is explained

The Hoops claimed their 13th title in 14 years with a 5-0 win.

By Alan Temple
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game. Image: PA Wire.

Jim Goodwin has apologised to the Dundee United supporters after the Tangerines crashed to a 5-0 defeat against Celtic.

The United boss sought to implement a more aggressive outlook against the Hoops at Tannadice, with a pacy centre-back pairing of Vicko Sevelj and Emmanuel Adegboyega designed to allow the hosts to play a high line.

That was complimented by a combative midfield trio of Ross Docherty, Craig Sibbald and Allan Campbell.

But despite a bright start, the Terrors fell apart following Ryan Strain’s own goal, and Celtic mercilessly exploited the gaps in United’s ambitious set-up, which was night and day compared to the stoic defensive effort that got a 0-0 draw in December.

Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah went on to grab doubles as the Hoops ran riot and rubber-stamped their 13th Scottish Premiership title in the last 14, with Goodwin acknowledging that the afternoon became “embarrassing”.

Embarrassed

“For the opening half an hour, I thought we were very good,” said Goodwin. “The shape of the team was good, and we were aggressive with the press. We forced Celtic into playing a lot longer than they would normally like.

An anguished Jim Goodwin sees his side torn apart.
Jim Goodwin sees his side torn apart. Image: SNS

“It was a different approach to what we have done in the past. You’re kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t. You can sit off the game and sit in a low block for 90 minutes; try and contain them and hope to hit them on the break.

“Or you can do what we tried to do, which was to go and get after them at the top end of the pitch and force turnovers. I thought in that opening 30 minutes, we did that numerous times and got lots of crosses into the box.

“But Celtic – with the quality that they have – can soon figure you out and they find a way to break you down. I don’t think it’ll be a great surprise to most people that Celtic have won here.

“However, we’re a bit embarrassed ourselves with the way the scoreline looks.”

The game is delayed

Goodwin made four changes to the side the defeated St Johnstone last time out. Luca Stephenson, whose season is over following surgery on a double hernia, Declan Gallagher, Sam Cleall-Harding and Kristijan Trapanovski all dropped out.

They were replaced by Sevelj, Campbell, Sibbald – making his 100th appearance for the club – and Ruari Paton, with the Tangerines switching to a 4-4-1-1 shape.

Aside from a scattering of initial jeers which were quickly shouted down, a minute’s silence for the late Pope Francis was respectfully observed inside Tannadice. 

With pace in the backline and energy in the engine room, United’s game-plan, as outlined by Goodwin, was to aggressively harass their title-chasing visitors.

That led to the first two opportunities falling to the Terrors, with Ross Docherty heading a fine Ryan Strain delivery over the bar, before Paton warmed the palms of Viljamo Sinisalo.

The tangerines are removed by a staff member for the Tangerines
The tangerines are removed by a staff member for the Tangerines. Image: SNS

With Goodwin’s charges competing well, there was an untimely delay in proceedings when the away supporters housed in the Carling Stand lobbed scores of tangerines onto the field of play to protest United’s decision to charge £42 for the fixture.

Several minutes passed as players and officials helped with the clean up operation.

“At that moment, I felt that we were really competitive,” reflected Goodwin. “We certainly didn’t want the break in play. It was a bit of a strange situation, and not one that I’ve experienced before.”

United’s collapse

United’s bright start was rendered meaningless when the Hoops claimed the lead on the half-hour mark.

Liam Scales outjumped Sam Dalby too easily to flick an Arne Engels corner to the back-post and, as he battled Jota, Strain inadvertently sent the ball into his own net.

Players pick up the tangerines based protest.
Players pick up the tangerines based protest, after which Celtic claimed the lead. Image: SNS

And following the most proactive opening half-hour United had produced against Celtic all season, they collapsed following the opener.

Paton fired another tame shot into the arms of Sinisalo as the hosts sought parity and, within a minute, the Hoops’ lead was doubled.

A swift counterattack saw Daizen Maeda sent scampering down the left flank before producing a sensational delivery across the face of goal for Kuhn to slam into the roof of the net.

It was 3-0 before the break when another Maeda cut-back allowed Kuhn to fire his second of the game past Jack Walton, benefitting from an intelligent step-over from Idah.

Failing to keep the score down

United’s priority for the second period was to keep the score down as they sought to maintain their goal difference advantage over St Mirren in sixth spot.

However, they were further behind within three minutes of the restart when Alastair Johnston clipped a superb cross into the box, where Idah was waiting to power home a clinical header.

Adam Idah heads beyond Jack Walton
Idah heads beyond Jack Walton. Image: SNS

Celtic made it a five-star showing before the hour, with Callum McGegor allowed to run 30 yards unchecked – cutting through a powderpuff United midfield barrier – before teeing up Idah to beat Walton at his near post, joining Kuhn on a brace.

With Hibs up next at Easter Road, Goodwin added: “I am apologetic to the supporters for the way that the game just petered out. They’ve been really significant all season in the support that they’ve given the team.

“We’re going to need them over the next four games.

“We’ll not allow this one to affect the psychology of the group. There is still a hell of a lot to play for.”

Conversation