Jim Goodwin has apologised to the Dundee United supporters after the Tangerines crashed to a 5-0 defeat against Celtic.

The United boss sought to implement a more aggressive outlook against the Hoops at Tannadice, with a pacy centre-back pairing of Vicko Sevelj and Emmanuel Adegboyega designed to allow the hosts to play a high line.

That was complimented by a combative midfield trio of Ross Docherty, Craig Sibbald and Allan Campbell.

But despite a bright start, the Terrors fell apart following Ryan Strain’s own goal, and Celtic mercilessly exploited the gaps in United’s ambitious set-up, which was night and day compared to the stoic defensive effort that got a 0-0 draw in December.

Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah went on to grab doubles as the Hoops ran riot and rubber-stamped their 13th Scottish Premiership title in the last 14, with Goodwin acknowledging that the afternoon became “embarrassing”.

Embarrassed

“For the opening half an hour, I thought we were very good,” said Goodwin. “The shape of the team was good, and we were aggressive with the press. We forced Celtic into playing a lot longer than they would normally like.

“It was a different approach to what we have done in the past. You’re kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t. You can sit off the game and sit in a low block for 90 minutes; try and contain them and hope to hit them on the break.

“Or you can do what we tried to do, which was to go and get after them at the top end of the pitch and force turnovers. I thought in that opening 30 minutes, we did that numerous times and got lots of crosses into the box.

“But Celtic – with the quality that they have – can soon figure you out and they find a way to break you down. I don’t think it’ll be a great surprise to most people that Celtic have won here.

“However, we’re a bit embarrassed ourselves with the way the scoreline looks.”

The game is delayed

Goodwin made four changes to the side the defeated St Johnstone last time out. Luca Stephenson, whose season is over following surgery on a double hernia, Declan Gallagher, Sam Cleall-Harding and Kristijan Trapanovski all dropped out.

They were replaced by Sevelj, Campbell, Sibbald – making his 100th appearance for the club – and Ruari Paton, with the Tangerines switching to a 4-4-1-1 shape.

Aside from a scattering of initial jeers which were quickly shouted down, a minute’s silence for the late Pope Francis was respectfully observed inside Tannadice.

With pace in the backline and energy in the engine room, United’s game-plan, as outlined by Goodwin, was to aggressively harass their title-chasing visitors.

That led to the first two opportunities falling to the Terrors, with Ross Docherty heading a fine Ryan Strain delivery over the bar, before Paton warmed the palms of Viljamo Sinisalo.

With Goodwin’s charges competing well, there was an untimely delay in proceedings when the away supporters housed in the Carling Stand lobbed scores of tangerines onto the field of play to protest United’s decision to charge £42 for the fixture.

Several minutes passed as players and officials helped with the clean up operation.

“At that moment, I felt that we were really competitive,” reflected Goodwin. “We certainly didn’t want the break in play. It was a bit of a strange situation, and not one that I’ve experienced before.”

United’s collapse

United’s bright start was rendered meaningless when the Hoops claimed the lead on the half-hour mark.

Liam Scales outjumped Sam Dalby too easily to flick an Arne Engels corner to the back-post and, as he battled Jota, Strain inadvertently sent the ball into his own net.

And following the most proactive opening half-hour United had produced against Celtic all season, they collapsed following the opener.

Paton fired another tame shot into the arms of Sinisalo as the hosts sought parity and, within a minute, the Hoops’ lead was doubled.

A swift counterattack saw Daizen Maeda sent scampering down the left flank before producing a sensational delivery across the face of goal for Kuhn to slam into the roof of the net.

It was 3-0 before the break when another Maeda cut-back allowed Kuhn to fire his second of the game past Jack Walton, benefitting from an intelligent step-over from Idah.

Failing to keep the score down

United’s priority for the second period was to keep the score down as they sought to maintain their goal difference advantage over St Mirren in sixth spot.

However, they were further behind within three minutes of the restart when Alastair Johnston clipped a superb cross into the box, where Idah was waiting to power home a clinical header.

Celtic made it a five-star showing before the hour, with Callum McGegor allowed to run 30 yards unchecked – cutting through a powderpuff United midfield barrier – before teeing up Idah to beat Walton at his near post, joining Kuhn on a brace.

With Hibs up next at Easter Road, Goodwin added: “I am apologetic to the supporters for the way that the game just petered out. They’ve been really significant all season in the support that they’ve given the team.

“We’re going to need them over the next four games.

“We’ll not allow this one to affect the psychology of the group. There is still a hell of a lot to play for.”