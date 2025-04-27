Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

4 Dundee United talking points: Why Terrors are unwanted Premiership leaders in Celtic tedium

The Tangerines have not scored against the Hoops since 2022.

A forlorn Jack Walton, already 4-0 down, clears the detritus from the Celtic fans' second protest of the day.
A forlorn Jack Walton, already 4-0 down, clears the detritus from the Celtic fans' second protest of the day. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Celtic were crowned champions of Scotland on Saturday after a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Dundee United.

A bright start for the Terrors counted for nothing when a Ryan Strain own goal gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark. They were 3-0 up by the break courtesy of a Nicolas Kuhn brace.

Adam Idah rippled the net twice after the interval to add gloss to another routine victory for the Hoops, while the contest was temporarily halted on two occasions – with tangerines and footballs chucked onto the pitch.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Pros and cons of an aggressive approach

It’s a results business.

United won’t get any credit for a good opening 20 minutes against Celtic.

Jim Goodwin knows that. The players know it.

However, the Terrors did produce a positive performance during that period; one that was a huge removal from their usual outlook against both Celtic and Rangers this season.

There was plenty to like about United's showing the early knockings
There was plenty to like about United’s showing the early knockings. Image: SNS

Vicko Sevelj and Emmanuel Adegboyega were selected as a centre-back pairing to allow the Tangerines to play 20 yards higher up the pitch, while the engine room was stuffed with ball-winners to suffocate the Celts.

And the plan worked at first. The Hoops surrendered possession with uncommon regularity and were forced into long, hopeful passes far more often than normal.

The first two efforts of note came from Ross Docherty and Ruari Paton.

At this point, very few social media commentators were questioning the approach.

However, this bold strategy requires flawless execution and, from the moment the Hoops took the lead – a soft, simple own goal from Strain after Sam Dalby was beaten too easily in the air by Liam Scales – that was far from the case.

Gaps opened, the harassing became more ragged, and Brendan Rodgers’ men started popping the ball through the lines with ease. United heads dropped. Celtic picked the Terrors apart and, by the end, could have scored more than five.

Celtic celebrate being crowned champions
Celtic celebrate being crowned champions. Image: SNS

Perhaps Goodwin should have shut up shop earlier.

Perhaps he should never have ventured so far from the stoic defensive strategy that gained a point against Celtic back in December.

Everybody is Pep with the benefit of hindsight.

There are pros and cons to every strategy. The pros were evident early on. But they were ultimately overwhelmed by the cons. Comprehensively so.

Untimely tangerines hinder Tangerines

It would be churlish to pinpoint an enforced delay after 11 minutes as a defining moment in a fixture that ended 5-0.

However, United had started very brightly at Tannadice – aggressive, attacking, proactive – when Celtic supporters lobbed scores of tangerines onto the turf at the home of the Tangerines.

The action was taken in protest of the ticket prices for the match.

Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo picks up fruit missiles thrown on to the pitch.
Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo picks up fruit missiles thrown on to the pitch. Image: PA Wire.

The SPFL will wait for the report from the matchday delegate, but the incident is unlikely to be viewed with the same severity as pyrotechnics or dangerous projectiles.

Regardless of the rights and wrongs of United’s decision to charge £42, from a purely footballing perspective, it was inopportune for the home side.

Goodwin and several of his players looked visibly irritated and, when the game resumed, their burgeoning momentum had dissipated. And when Celtic got the opener, the floodgates opened.

Celtic shutouts

Games against Celtic are becoming increasingly joyless affairs for United.

Not just the results. Most teams in Scotland don’t beat the Hoops.

But United have now gone FIVE matches without scoring against Celtic, dating back to November 2022. Not including injury time, it amounts to six hours and three minutes against them without a goal.

Every other team in the Premiership has rippled the net against the Hoops at least once this term.

Adam Idah heads beyond Jack Walton
Idah heads beyond Jack Walton. Image: SNS

The Terrors picked up a point against the Hoops – and should be commended for that – after grinding out a 0-0 draw in December, but they barely threatened to muddy Kasper Schmeichel’s gloves.

Their four shots on target on Saturday spoke to a more proactive outlook but, as we have found, that came at the expense of defensive stability – and the hosts still failed to carve open a truly gilt-edged opportunity.

The gulf between Celtic and United is yawning – as it is between the champions and every other team in the country – but the Tangerines must find a way to at least lay a glove on their opponents.

This fixture is becoming a mix of trepidation and tedium for the Arabs.

A maiden 5 – a different challenge

While their defensive record has been largely exemplary – 12 clean sheets from 34 Premiership games – United have endured a few aberrations this season.

Defeats against Motherwell (4-3), Dundee (4-2) and a 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock come to mind.

However, this is the first time Goodwin has EVER seen his United side ship five goals in a single match.

An anguished Jim Goodwin sees his side torn apart.
Jim Goodwin sees his side torn apart. Image: SNS

Prior to Saturday, the largest margin of defeat he had endured in the Tangerines’ dugout was three goals (Celtic in February this year and Kilmarnock in May 2023).

The coming days will provide a new challenge for this group of players; responding from a chastening hammering – albeit that will be mitigated by the knowledge that Celtic can, have and will batter many sides like that.

Drawing from the lessons of this term, one can expect an organised, disciplined showing at Easter Road as they seek to address their failings against the Celts.

After all, United started the weekend three points behind third place. That remains the case. And, unlike their rivals, they’ve got Celtic out of the way.

All still to play for.

More from Dundee United

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox at Hearts
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox named interim Hearts gaffer as Dee flop sees Neil…
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
Jim Goodwin 'apologetic' to Dundee United fans as approach against Celtic is explained
7
Players pick up the tangerines based protest.
Dundee United's clash with Celtic halted as Hoops fans launch tangerines protest
6
A bright future? Sibbald wants to help United down Celtic
Craig Sibbald hits 100: Dundee United ace names Tannadice high – and how he…
Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
Jim Goodwin wants more from his Dundee United stars in the run-in
The 'monumental' reason Jim Goodwin is piling pressure on Dundee United
Jack Walton has racked up 12 Premiership clean sheets this term
Dundee United in Jack Walton waiting game amid 'ongoing conversations'
Louis Moult shows off his Championship winners' medal
Louis Moult reacts to impending Dundee United exit as goal-getter eyes Tannadice grand finale
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton addresses Dundee United future as winger pays tribute to ‘ultimate professionals’
2
Dundee United striker Sam Dalby has been a hit
Dundee United receive Sam Dalby boost as Jim Goodwin provides Ross Graham injury update

Conversation