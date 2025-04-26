Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox named interim Hearts gaffer as Dee flop sees Neil Critchley axed

Simon Murray's goal sealed a 1-0 win for Dundee at Tynecastle and was the final straw for the Jambos board.

By Alan Temple
Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox at Hearts
Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox at Hearts. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been named interim Hearts manager after Neil Critchley was sacked in the wake of a 1-0 defeat against Dundee.

Critchley’s exit was confirmed a matter of hours after Simon Murray’s strike secured a pivotal triumph for the Dee at Tynecastle. The former Blackpool and QPR boss lasted just six months in the job.

The capital club have only won once in their last six Premiership matches – failing to score in the last four of those – and are just five points above the relegation playoff places.

That prompted Gorgie chiefs to swing the axe, with Critchley’s assistant Mike Garrity also leaving.

And in a short statement on the club’s website, it was confirmed that Fox, the manager of Hearts’ B team, will take the reins as they search for a permanent successor to Critchley.

Liam Fox during an ill-fated tenure as Dundee United boss
Liam Fox during an ill-fated tenure as Dundee United boss. Image: SNS

A club spokesperson wrote: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that it has today parted company with Head Coach Neil Critchley and his assistant Mike Garrity.

“The club would like to thank Neil and Mike for their efforts during their time in Gorgie and we wish them well for the future.

“Liam Fox will take control of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

In a twist of fate, Fox’s first game of this spell as caretaker will see him take the Jambos north to face Ross County – the scene of his final match as United boss in February 2023.

The Tangerines were battered 4-0 in Dingwall that day, with angry fan protests aimed at Fox, erstwhile sporting director Tony Asghar and owner Mark Ogren.

He was removed from his position within days and, despite the appointment of Jim Goodwin, the Terrors crashed to relegation.

