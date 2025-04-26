Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been named interim Hearts manager after Neil Critchley was sacked in the wake of a 1-0 defeat against Dundee.

Critchley’s exit was confirmed a matter of hours after Simon Murray’s strike secured a pivotal triumph for the Dee at Tynecastle. The former Blackpool and QPR boss lasted just six months in the job.

The capital club have only won once in their last six Premiership matches – failing to score in the last four of those – and are just five points above the relegation playoff places.

That prompted Gorgie chiefs to swing the axe, with Critchley’s assistant Mike Garrity also leaving.

And in a short statement on the club’s website, it was confirmed that Fox, the manager of Hearts’ B team, will take the reins as they search for a permanent successor to Critchley.

A club spokesperson wrote: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that it has today parted company with Head Coach Neil Critchley and his assistant Mike Garrity.

“The club would like to thank Neil and Mike for their efforts during their time in Gorgie and we wish them well for the future.

“Liam Fox will take control of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

In a twist of fate, Fox’s first game of this spell as caretaker will see him take the Jambos north to face Ross County – the scene of his final match as United boss in February 2023.

The Tangerines were battered 4-0 in Dingwall that day, with angry fan protests aimed at Fox, erstwhile sporting director Tony Asghar and owner Mark Ogren.

He was removed from his position within days and, despite the appointment of Jim Goodwin, the Terrors crashed to relegation.