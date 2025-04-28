Dundee United cannot allow their heavy defeat against Celtic to derail what could yet be a “special” finale to the campaign.

That was the message in the Tangerines’ dressing room while the Hoops players celebrated their fourth successive Premiership title outside on the Tannadice turf.

Ryan Strain’s own goal and braces from Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah saw Brendan Rodgers’ side romp to victory, with United registering a FIFTH successive fixture against the Celts without finding the net.

Nevertheless, Aberdeen’s win over Hibernian means the Terrors remain just three points adrift of third place – albeit both the Hibees and Dons are now ahead of them – and, unlike their rivals, United’s game against Celtic is out of the way.

“We’re disappointed and we will analyse the game, but we’re not going to judge our season on what happened against Celtic,” said club captain Ross Docherty.

“We’ll be judged after the next four games, and we’ve got to pick ourselves up and be positive for the start of another big week.

“That’s what we said among ourselves in the dressing room after the match.”

Docherty: We won’t rest on top 6 berth

United’s comprehensive reverse was their heaviest defeat under Jim Goodwin – the first time they have shipped five goals under his watch – but Docherty is adamant the club can call upon well-established powers of recovery.

That will be needed, with the Tangerines travelling to face Hibs on Saturday.

Defeat would all-but end their hopes of finishing third.

“Whenever we’ve had a bad result or a bad performance, we’re generally responded,” continued Docherty. “I think we can have a good four games now, and try to get something special for this football club.

“It’s already been a very good season. I think we’ve got to remember that. As a group, we’ve got to remember that it’s been a good first season back in the league. But we’re not going to rest on that.

“There’s no pressure on us – but we’ll put our pressure on ourselves, push ourselves and hope that results go our way.”

Doing the business

Docherty is also hopeful that Celtic – “the best team in the league by a mile” – continue to flex their muscle in their remaining league games, with Aberdeen and Hibs still to play.

He added: “Celtic have won the league, but we know what they’re like; they have players who want to play for their own achievements.

“Of course, we’re hoping they do the business. But at the same time, WE need to do our business against those teams.”