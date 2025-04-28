Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room response to Celtic hammering

The Tangerines were comfortably beaten by the Hoops.

Ross Docherty, right, attempts to win possession from Reo Hatate.
Ross Docherty, right, attempts to win possession from Reo Hatate. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United cannot allow their heavy defeat against Celtic to derail what could yet be a “special” finale to the campaign.

That was the message in the Tangerines’ dressing room while the Hoops players celebrated their fourth successive Premiership title outside on the Tannadice turf.

Ryan Strain’s own goal and braces from Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah saw Brendan Rodgers’ side romp to victory, with United registering a FIFTH successive fixture against the Celts without finding the net.

Nevertheless, Aberdeen’s win over Hibernian means the Terrors remain just three points adrift of third place – albeit both the Hibees and Dons are now ahead of them – and, unlike their rivals, United’s game against Celtic is out of the way.

Jack Walton plunges on the ball to thwart Daizen Maeda
Walton plunges on the ball to thwart Maeda. Image: SNS

“We’re disappointed and we will analyse the game, but we’re not going to judge our season on what happened against Celtic,” said club captain Ross Docherty.

“We’ll be judged after the next four games, and we’ve got to pick ourselves up and be positive for the start of another big week.

“That’s what we said among ourselves in the dressing room after the match.”

Docherty: We won’t rest on top 6 berth

United’s comprehensive reverse was their heaviest defeat under Jim Goodwin – the first time they have shipped five goals under his watch – but Docherty is adamant the club can call upon well-established powers of recovery.

That will be needed, with the Tangerines travelling to face Hibs on Saturday.
Defeat would all-but end their hopes of finishing third.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty in action for United. Image: SNS

“Whenever we’ve had a bad result or a bad performance, we’re generally responded,” continued Docherty. “I think we can have a good four games now, and try to get something special for this football club.

“It’s already been a very good season. I think we’ve got to remember that. As a group, we’ve got to remember that it’s been a good first season back in the league. But we’re not going to rest on that.

“There’s no pressure on us – but we’ll put our pressure on ourselves, push ourselves and hope that results go our way.”

Doing the business

Docherty is also hopeful that Celtic – “the best team in the league by a mile” – continue to flex their muscle in their remaining league games, with Aberdeen and Hibs still to play.

He added: “Celtic have won the league, but we know what they’re like; they have players who want to play for their own achievements.

“Of course, we’re hoping they do the business. But at the same time, WE need to do our business against those teams.”

