Former Dundee United favourite Johnny Russell has joined MLS outfit Real Salt Lake.

Russell, 35, was a free agent after being released by Sporting Kansas City last November.

He left the Sunshine State as a club legend after bagging 67 goals and 39 assists in 232 appearances and latterly serving as captain.

He is third in the list of all-time top scorers for the club.

And Russell will continue his career in the U.S. after penning a deal with the Utah-based outfit, who currently sit in 10th spot in the MLS Western Conference after 10 matches.

The United academy graduate enjoyed formative loan spells with Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers before breaking into the Tangerines side.

He went on to notch 45 goals in 121 appearances and was a mainstay of Peter Houston’s side that became European regulars.

Russell joined Derby County in the summer of 2013 and went on to score 34 goals in 203 appearances, before making the switch to the U.S. in January 2018. He was capped 14 times by Scotland, scoring once.