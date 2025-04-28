You are damned if you do, damned if you don’t against Celtic these days.

Jim Goodwin decided to put out an aggressive Dundee United starting XI and it ended with a 5-0 thumping.

People will question why he chose to go for it after a defensive performance earned a point back in December.

But you can quite easily go defensive and lose an early goal and be in trouble all the same.

Celtic are just too good sometimes.

You have to accept that a heavy scoreline is a real possibility whatever you do.

Good time to face Hibs?

But that wasn’t the game that will decide whether United pip Hibs and Aberdeen to third.

It’s all about the games against those two.

First up is Hibs this Saturday at Easter Road. It’s a good time to face them.

Their long unbeaten streak came to an end at Aberdeen so their confidence will have taken a hit.

A point wouldn’t be terrible for United. Draw away and win your home games will get you pretty close to where you want to be.

But United are in the position where there’s nothing for it but to throw everything at these final games.

You can write off a 5-0 defeat to Celtic – we don’t want to see them trying to do the same after a defeat at Easter Road on Saturday.