Comment Articles

LEE WILKIE: Nothing for it now as Dundee United chase third place – they have to go for it against Hibs

The Tangerines took a heavy beating against Celtic but this weekend's result is the one that really matters says Lee Wilkie.

Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game at Dundee United. Image: PA Wire.
By Lee Wilkie

You are damned if you do, damned if you don’t against Celtic these days.

Jim Goodwin decided to put out an aggressive Dundee United starting XI and it ended with a 5-0 thumping.

People will question why he chose to go for it after a defensive performance earned a point back in December.

But you can quite easily go defensive and lose an early goal and be in trouble all the same.

Adam Idah heads beyond Jack Walton
Idah heads beyond Jack Walton as Celtic ran out easy winners. Image: SNS

Celtic are just too good sometimes.

You have to accept that a heavy scoreline is a real possibility whatever you do.

Good time to face Hibs?

But that wasn’t the game that will decide whether United pip Hibs and Aberdeen to third.

It’s all about the games against those two.

First up is Hibs this Saturday at Easter Road. It’s a good time to face them.

Their long unbeaten streak came to an end at Aberdeen so their confidence will have taken a hit.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby pokes home his first goal against Hibs at Tannadice last month.
It’s been a win apiece for Dundee United and Hibs this season. Image: SNS

A point wouldn’t be terrible for United. Draw away and win your home games will get you pretty close to where you want to be.

But United are in the position where there’s nothing for it but to throw everything at these final games.

You can write off a 5-0 defeat to Celtic – we don’t want to see them trying to do the same after a defeat at Easter Road on Saturday.

