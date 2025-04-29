Jim Goodwin will hold talks with Richard Odada and Meshack Ubochioma regarding their Dundee United futures at the start of next season as the duo endure underwhelming loan spells.

Kenya international Odada is currently plying his trade with high-flying OFK Beograd.

But while the Serbian outfit have soared to third place in the league standings, the rangy midfielder has only featured five times – starting twice – and has been an unused substitute in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Meshack, 23, has failed to make any sort of mark since joining Championship outfit Livingston in January, with his maiden campaign in Scottish football continuing to fall flat.

The Nigerian winger is yet to start a game for the Lions and his six substitute appearances have totalled 92 minutes.

Both men have another year left on their deals at Tannadice.

Asked whether the pair can still become first-team regulars for United, Goodwin said: “Those are decisions we need to make for the good of the club and the team.

“Unfortunately, neither player has worked out as well as we would have liked when they came in. Both guys wanted to go out and play football and we weren’t going to stand in their way.

“Richard is a very good young midfielder with great potential.

“Meshack is a wide player who, when his head is in the right place and he’s on it, can be a very dangerous player and could cause defenders problems.

“It hasn’t worked out up to now, but they are still under contract and will come back to us in pre-season. We’ll assess them and have a conversation about the best way forward – for us and for them.

“But we aren’t at that point yet and we are focusing on the squad we have available to us now.”

Thomson patience

There have been plenty of Tangerines success stories among those farmed out on loan – Owen Stirton’s nine goals in 14 games for Montrose; Charlie Dewar flying at League One playoff chasers Alloa; Adam Carnwath winning League Two at Peterhead.

Sam Cleall-Harding also shone with Kelty Hearts during the first half of the campaign.

However, Miller Thomson, who began this Premiership season in the United starting line-up and even scored in the opening day draw with Dundee, has found regular action hard to come by at Falkirk.

Since joining the title-chasing Bairns, he has started just one game and climbed from the bench a further seven times.

“Miller (Thomson) has been in and out at Falkirk,” reflected Goodwin. “But John McGlynn is a very experienced manager. We respect the decisions of the managers at the loan clubs.

“I also don’t think there’s any harm in younger players to have to fight for their place.

“Falkirk have been flying for much of the time Miller has been there, and it’s a group of players John has had together for a long time. But when Miller has played, he’s done well.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin addressed the club-held option United hold on David Babunski, who has featured from the bench in the Tangerines’ last three games.

He added: “We’ve got a couple of weeks yet with David before that conversation will take place.

“There is an option in the club’s favour.”