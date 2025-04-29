Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

What does future hold for Richard Odada and Meshack amid underwhelming loans for Dundee United duo?

The pair have struggled for minutes at OFK Beograd and Livingston

Dundee United pair Richard Odada, left, and Meshack Ubochioma
Richard Odada, left, and Meshack Ubochioma. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin will hold talks with Richard Odada and Meshack Ubochioma regarding their Dundee United futures at the start of next season as the duo endure underwhelming loan spells.

Kenya international Odada is currently plying his trade with high-flying OFK Beograd.

But while the Serbian outfit have soared to third place in the league standings, the rangy midfielder has only featured five times – starting twice – and has been an unused substitute in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Meshack, 23, has failed to make any sort of mark since joining Championship outfit Livingston in January, with his maiden campaign in Scottish football continuing to fall flat.

The Nigerian winger is yet to start a game for the Lions and his six substitute appearances have totalled 92 minutes.

Both men have another year left on their deals at Tannadice.

Kenya international Odada is contracted to United until the summer of 2026
Kenya international Odada is contracted to United until the summer of 2026. Image: SNS

Asked whether the pair can still become first-team regulars for United, Goodwin said: “Those are decisions we need to make for the good of the club and the team.

“Unfortunately, neither player has worked out as well as we would have liked when they came in. Both guys wanted to go out and play football and we weren’t going to stand in their way.

“Richard is a very good young midfielder with great potential.

“Meshack is a wide player who, when his head is in the right place and he’s on it, can be a very dangerous player and could cause defenders problems.

“It hasn’t worked out up to now, but they are still under contract and will come back to us in pre-season. We’ll assess them and have a conversation about the best way forward – for us and for them.

Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack
Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack. Image: SNS

“But we aren’t at that point yet and we are focusing on the squad we have available to us now.”

Thomson patience

There have been plenty of Tangerines success stories among those farmed out on loan – Owen Stirton’s nine goals in 14 games for Montrose; Charlie Dewar flying at League One playoff chasers Alloa; Adam Carnwath winning League Two at Peterhead.

Sam Cleall-Harding also shone with Kelty Hearts during the first half of the campaign.

However, Miller Thomson, who began this Premiership season in the United starting line-up and even scored in the opening day draw with Dundee, has found regular action hard to come by at Falkirk.

Since joining the title-chasing Bairns, he has started just one game and climbed from the bench a further seven times.

Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie.
Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie. Image: SNS

“Miller (Thomson) has been in and out at Falkirk,” reflected Goodwin. “But John McGlynn is a very experienced manager. We respect the decisions of the managers at the loan clubs.

“I also don’t think there’s any harm in younger players to have to fight for their place.

“Falkirk have been flying for much of the time Miller has been there, and it’s a group of players John has had together for a long time. But when Miller has played, he’s done well.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin addressed the club-held option United hold on David Babunski, who has featured from the bench in the Tangerines’ last three games.

He added: “We’ve got a couple of weeks yet with David before that conversation will take place.

“There is an option in the club’s favour.”

More from Dundee United

Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
LEE WILKIE: Nothing for it now as Dundee United chase third place - they…
Johnny Russell dashes forward in possession with Sporting KC
Johnny Russell lands new club as ex-Dundee United hero embarks on fresh Stateside adventure
Ross Docherty, right, attempts to win possession from Reo Hatate.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room response to Celtic hammering
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him 'riled up' as he…
2
A forlorn Jack Walton, already 4-0 down, clears the detritus from the Celtic fans' second protest of the day.
4 Dundee United talking points: Why Terrors are unwanted Premiership leaders in Celtic tedium
Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox at Hearts
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox named interim Hearts gaffer as Dee flop sees Neil…
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
Jim Goodwin 'apologetic' to Dundee United fans as approach against Celtic is explained
14
Players pick up the tangerines based protest.
Dundee United's clash with Celtic halted as Hoops fans launch tangerines protest
6
A bright future? Sibbald wants to help United down Celtic
Craig Sibbald hits 100: Dundee United ace names Tannadice high – and how he…
Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash

Conversation